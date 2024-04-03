First National Realty Partners Reaches 100% Occupancy with Three New Leases at Haymarket Village Center in Virginia

HAYMARKET, Va., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP), a leading national private equity commercial real estate firm, announced that Haymarket Village Center in Haymarket, Virginia is 100 percent leased. The finalization of three new lease deals signifies the completion of a major part of the property's business plan.

First National Realty Partners' Walmart-anchored center, Haymarket Village Center, located in Haymarket, Virginia

This milestone comes on the heels of successful lease deals with: Nova Patient Care, a regional urgent care provider, which has secured a 1,600-square-foot space. Cin Dental, a regional dental operator, signed a lease for a 1,824-square-foot office space. BeBop, a popular and growing restaurant chain, leased a 1,575-square-foot space, bringing a new and exciting dining option to the center.

These additions significantly enhance the tenant mix at the shopping center, introducing new retail concepts and catering to a wide range of customer needs.

"We are thrilled to achieve fully leased status at Haymarket Village Center," said Fred Battisti, chief revenue officer. "The leases with Nova Patient Care, Cin Dental and BeBop demonstrate the strong demand for well-located retail space in Haymarket. These tenants add diversity and value to the center, providing residents with convenient access to essential services and new dining options."

FNRP's leasing strategy at the center extends beyond new tenants. The firm has also secured six lease renewals with existing tenants, including Divine Nail Spa, Jersey Mike's Subs, Starbucks, Smoothie King, Sports Clips, and Verizon, further securing the center as a premier shopping destination for the Haymarket Community.

"Our leasing team's expertise in maximizing properties shines through with this strategic mix of acquisitions, renewals and backfills, an approach that ensures long-term success," said Bret Nesbitt, VP of Leasing. "Our commitment to proactive asset management and focus on securing high-quality tenants is the cornerstone of our continued efforts at the Haymarket Village Center and across our portfolio."

FNRP provides accredited investors with access to institutional quality commercial real estate assets specializing in necessity-based real estate: grocery-anchored retail, multifamily, and industrial and sourcing opportunities both on and off-market nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle 100% in-house, leveraging top talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas. For more information, visit www.fnrpusa.com.

Contact:

Jessica DeMarino

[email protected]

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC