First Night Vision for Mobile Reaches the Market, with Visionary.ai

Extreme low light imaging surpasses human vision, soon to be available on smartphones thanks to Visionary.ai and Qualcomm

JERUSALEM, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary.ai is proud to announce its groundbreaking collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a global leader in semiconductor and telecommunications technology.

At its Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, Qualcomm Technologies unveiled the latest Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, which features support for Visionary.ai's night vision technology for extreme low light video that surpasses human vision.

Running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered reference design, Visionary.ai's AI-based software brings the power of night vision to smartphones for the first time, making it possible to capture bright, sharp, full-color video in conditions as dark as 0.2 lux. This achievement was previously considered an impossible imaging task, revolutionizing how we can now use smartphone cameras.

Traditionally, low light and nighttime photography have been challenging for smartphones, often resulting in dark, grainy, and unclear video, with moving objects like people and pets causing a blurry 'ghosting' effect. This new technology changes the game, enabling phones to deliver unparalleled low-light performance, even on the previous generation of sensors and optics.

"We are thrilled to work with Qualcomm Technologies to introduce true night vision technology to the world," said Oren Debbi, CEO of Visionary.ai. "Our collaboration has pushed the boundaries of what smartphones can achieve in low-light conditions, giving users the ability to capture vivid, full-color moments even in the darkest environments. We believe this will change the way people think about smartphone photography and open up new creative possibilities."

Commenting on the launch, Judd Heape, VP of Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., said: "We're excited for Visionary.ai to offer this new feature to our customers to enable a remarkable low-light experience for consumers. We've worked hard to enable the technology on our Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered reference smartphone in order to yield the best results, so that smartphone manufacturers can enjoy a smooth out-of-the-box experience."

Key Features:

Exceptional Low-Light Performance: The software enables smartphones to capture bright and sharp full-color video in conditions as low as 0.2 lux.

Surpasses Human Vision: Smartphones can effectively be transformed into night vision devices, enabling users to see in full-color even when the human eye struggles.

Enables Shorter Exposure Time: In higher light, the technology enables cameras to work with much shorter exposure, which increases dynamic range (HDR), reduces motion blur, and enables perfect slow motion videos even in subpar lighting.

Accessibility: The technology was shown running on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 reference smartphone. OEMs using Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in their future smartphones will be able to achieve this premium video quality with seamless integration, even without investing in more expensive sensors and optics.

This revolutionary night vision technology is set to redefine the smartphone photography landscape, and push the boundaries of mobile imaging.

