First of 20 Pickleball Kingdom Clubs in Tennessee Plants Its Flag in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the nation's leading indoor pickleball franchise, is thrilled to announce the location of its first Tennessee location at 5035 Harding Pl, Nashville, TN 37211. This marks the beginning of an ambitious expansion plan to establish 20 premier indoor pickleball facilities across the state.

Interior of Pickleball Kingdom Chandler
Interior of Pickleball Kingdom Chandler
Jesse and Emily DeMund
Jesse and Emily DeMund

Jesse and Emily DeMund, the esteemed area representatives for Tennessee, are at the forefront of this exciting new venture. Their passion for pickleball and commitment to community engagement are set to make the Nashville location a cornerstone for the sport's enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Pickleball Kingdom Founder and CEO, Ace Rodrigues, commented, "This is monumental. We have the right location, at the right time, and most importantly with the right people in Jesse and Emily. This is the first of many more clubs for Tennessee."

A New Era for Pickleball in Tennessee

Pickleball Kingdom's state-of-the-art facility in Nashville features multiple indoor courts designed to accommodate players of all ages and skill levels. With an emphasis on community and accessibility, the venue aims to become a hub for pickleball enthusiasts, offering leagues, open play, tournaments, and professional instruction.

"Pickleball is more than a sport; it's a community," said Jesse DeMund. "Our goal is to create a welcoming environment where everyone can enjoy the game, whether they're picking up a paddle for the first time or competing at a high level. And Nashville is the perfect spot for this flagship location."

Seeking Entrepreneurs to Join the Kingdom

As Pickleball Kingdom embarks on its mission to spread the joy of pickleball across Tennessee, the company is actively seeking driven individuals to join its franchise family. Prospective franchisees have a unique first-mover advantage in the rapidly growing sport, with comprehensive support from the Pickleball Kingdom team.

"This is an unprecedented opportunity to be at the forefront of the fastest-growing sport in the country," added Pickleball Kingdom COO, Rob Streett. "The opportunities to serve our communities are boundless. We are motivated everyday by how we can make our members' experience in the Kingdom better."

Future Locations

"We have some strong franchisees in our Tennessee system already, but I would encourage people who have ambition and vision to reach out so we can have a conversation," stated DeMund. "We have an aggressive growth plan, so we need people who want to be a part of that meteoric growth."

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise in the United States, dedicated to promoting the sport of pickleball through high-quality facilities, instruction, and community engagement. With a vision to create a nationwide network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is on track to redefine the landscape of recreational sports.

