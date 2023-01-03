First-of-Its-Kind AI Technology in Smart Lighting Industry: Govee Unveils AI Gaming Sync Box Kit at CES 2023

Gaming Technology Brings Users a Next-Level Immersive Lighting Entertainment Experience; Company to Also Showcase First Matter-certified Product

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee , an innovator in the smart home industry, today debuts the AI Gaming Sync Box Kit–an industry-first AI smart lighting technology and the brand's inaugural AI-powered product at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Designed to bring users an unprecedented gaming lighting experiences, the first-to-market product is displayed at Govee's CES experience at Venetian Expo booth #51232. In addition, Govee will show the company's first Matter-certified product at CES 2023.

Introducing: The Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit

Govee designed the first-to-market AI Gaming Sync Box Kit by leveraging its exclusive Govee-AI proprietary technology to learn and identify key on-screen moments and bring them to life via corresponding real-time lighting effects, creating an immersive lighting environment. This innovation mitigates issues experienced by similar solutions on the market, such as low color-capture accuracy and slow performance, to ensure perfect-matching lighting effects and smooth gameplay at the same time. As the first HDMI solution capable of a 240Hz refresh rate and real-time content-reactive syncing, the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit sets a new standard for immersive gaming.

Industry-first AI Smart Light Technology that Brings Gaming to Life

Through its pioneering AI technology that utilizes powerful AI SoC chips and the proprietary Govee-AI CogniGlow algorithm, Govee is advancing gaming through lighting solutions that provide users with a more immersive, enjoyable, and unique experience. With INT4 14.4TOPs computing power (14.4 trillion calculations per second) and high-quality screen processing capability, the AI SoC chip offers users the best AI experience in the smart lighting industry for real-time lighting effects on the game screen. The algorithms CogniGlow has trained over 100K times upon per game's image feature, command feedback and color features from tons of games and analyzes the game's characteristic gameplay and game architecture of each game, providing more than 30 customized game lighting effects of each game, emphasizing every highlight moment in the game.

For example, when accomplishing a "Triple Kill' in a competitive shooting game, a customized corresponding in-game lighting effects will show at once with near-zero delay. With Govee-AI products do not transfer data to the cloud but instead directly transmit it back locally in real-time, ensuring the utmost protection of user privacy.

Highly Accurate Color Matching With Zero Delay

Compared with other color matching technologies, Govee AI Gaming Sync Box's color matching is highly accurate and near zero synchronization delay, and isn't affected by the external light environment during the day. Gamers that retrofit their space with the AI Gaming Sync Box Kit will see immediate lighting responses with accurate color, which minimizes the delay time to less than 16 milliseconds, providing users with a more immersive, enjoyable, and unique experience.

First HDMI Box to Support the Highest Refresh Rate and High Resolution

Govee AI Gaming Sync Box supports three resolutions and refresh rates: 4k 60Hz, 2k 144Hz, and 1k 240Hz Max. Smoother graphics, more accurate shooting, and higher combat power allow for a more immersive gaming experience. Other features like Smart control, HDR, Dolby Vision, CEC are also supported. With three HDMI IN and one HDMI OUT, it supports entrance switching to meet multi-device needs.

Matter-certified Govee Product

Govee will officially integrate with Matter to achieve better interconnection and provide users with the ultimate product experience. This integration will start with the Govee LED Strip Light M1 (2m) launching in 2023, with additional products planned to launch in the near future.

CES Showcase and Product Availability

CES attendees can be the first to experience the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit, exploring how gaming experiences can seamlessly transfer from the screen to reality at the brand's booth (#51232), where the brand's Matter-enabled product will also be displayed.

Looking ahead, Govee will incorporate its AI technology into its existing line of high-end lighting products. The Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit retails for $299.99 in late March, 2023, on Amazon and official website. Iterations of Govee products that feature its Govee-AI technology for music will be coming soon. To learn more about Govee AI technology and corresponding products, please visit govee.com .

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been committed to making life smarter. As a leading global smart home solution company, Govee aims to provide personalized and fun life experiences through continuous innovations in the smart home sphere. This includes a close focus on ambient lighting solutions and home appliances products. Govee is continuously building an ecosystem through new innovations and is committed to creating a better consumer experience in all scenarios. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com .

