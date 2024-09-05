New smart lighting innovations designed for daily enjoyment into the holiday season

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee , an innovator in the smart lighting industries, is thrilled to announce its latest innovations at IFA 2024. Govee will showcase two new flagship LED strip lights—Govee Strip Light 2 Pro and Govee COB Strip Light Pro—along with a host of new smart lighting solutions. Govee will exhibit at the event at its booth, Hall 1.2-208.

Govee Unveils Host of New Smart Lighting Solutions at IFA 2024

Govee's mission is to provide elite smart lighting solutions for modern homes and make smart lighting accessible to every household. Govee's new LED Strip Light Series exemplifies this mission, tailored to enhance the ambiance and meet the daily lighting needs of all consumers. By incorporating innovative technology and user-centric features, Govee continually introduces new models with unique characteristics to cater to diverse user preferences, ensuring that Govee products fit seamlessly into the lives of their consumers.

Govee Strip Light 2 Pro: Upgrade to a Vibrant World of Color

Powered by Govee's all-new LuminBlend™ Color Control System, the Govee Strip Light 2 Pro sets the standard for color performance. Equipped with the self-developed G1151 chip, this strip light enhances 16-bit signal analysis and five-way color control, offering advanced RGB color depth and accuracy. The upgraded 5-in-1 RGBWW light beads and a sophisticated color blending algorithm ensure precise color rendering, especially for lighter shades.

The Strip Light 2 Pro is designed to be highly customizable, with the ability to segment into up to 10 sections per meter for unique and personalized lighting effects. It offers over 100 preset scene modes and 16 music modes, seamlessly transitioning from cozy nights to vibrant holiday festivities. The Strip Light 2 Pro supports Matter, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant for hands-free control, ensuring a seamless and convenient smart home experience across all platforms.

Govee COB Strip Light Pro: Spotless Brilliance, Next-Gen Lighting

Govee COB Strip Light Pro is Govee's first COB lighting solution, providing brighter and more fluid lighting effects. Encased in a silicone exterior, it provides a spotless and diffused light, perfect for surface-mounted installations. The strip light features RGBICW LEDs, offering a versatile range of lighting options, from festive and colorful to cozy and warm. With 12 customizable segments per meter, users can create personalized lighting effects to suit their style.

The COB Strip Light Pro is designed for flexibility, allowing it to be trimmed to fit any space, from small nooks to large living areas. Users can effortlessly control the strip light's colors, brightness, effects, and modes through the Govee Home App, voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant, and Matter for a seamless smart home experience.

More Lighting Solutions for Daily Entertainment into the Holidays

Govee Curtain Light 2 features updated pattern display ability, Govee's first artificial intelligence-generated content (AIGC) integration for DIY mode and ultra-personalized light displays. This updated version has multiple lighting effects for every occasion - from ambient lighting to specific pattern displays - for endless creativity.

features updated pattern display ability, Govee's first artificial intelligence-generated content (AIGC) integration for DIY mode and ultra-personalized light displays. This updated version has multiple lighting effects for every occasion - from ambient lighting to specific pattern displays - for endless creativity. Govee's Holiday Lights Collection is designed for festive lighting decoration of all kinds, with the Govee Christmas String Lights 2, Govee Icicle Lights, Govee Net Lights, Govee Christmas Cone Lights and Govee Christmas Tree Lights. With vibrant colors and customizable features, the collection transforms ordinary spaces into extraordinary holiday experiences. These products can be easily installed both indoors and outdoors thanks to the IP65 waterproof rating. Hands-free control is available through the Govee Home App or voice assistants like Google Home and Alexa, with Matter compatibility for enhanced smart home integration.-

is designed for festive lighting decoration of all kinds, with the Govee Christmas String Lights 2, Govee Icicle Lights, Govee Net Lights, Govee Christmas Cone Lights and Govee Christmas Tree Lights. With vibrant colors and customizable features, the collection transforms ordinary spaces into extraordinary holiday experiences. These products can be easily installed both indoors and outdoors thanks to the IP65 waterproof rating. Hands-free control is available through the Govee Home App or voice assistants like Google Home and Alexa, with Matter compatibility for enhanced smart home integration.- Govee Star Light Projector (Aurora) brings the Northern Lights to your home. This projector features a unique dual lamp bead system that covers up to 650ft² with three flowing effects. With 16 million color options and over 50 preset scene modes, it suits various needs and scenarios, from daily relaxation to quiet sleep. It includes a built-in music speaker with 16 preset white noises for a richer, more immersive aurora-like experience.

Lastly, Govee is also releasing three versions of the AI Sync Box Kit 2. This product will be available to purchase on Govee's official website and Amazon on October 14th, 2024. To ensure that users are promptly informed with comprehensive information regarding the Govee AI Sync Box Kit 2 release details and more, users can sign up for Govee's new subscription service and will receive exclusive notifications upon the product's launch.

Product Availability

Govee Strip Light 2 Pro (available on September 10, 2024 in EU and US)

EU: EUR 99.99 ( 5m ) / EUR 149.99 ( 10m )

( ) / ( ) US: USD 59.99 ( 2m ) / USD 99.99 ( 5m ) / USD 149.99 ( 10m )

Govee COB Strip Light Pro (available on September 10, 2024 in EU and US)

EU: EUR 99.99 ( 3m ) / EUR 149.99 ( 5m )

( ) / ( ) US: USD 99.99 ( 3m ) / USD 149.99 ( 5m )

Govee Star Light Projector (Aurora) (available on September 14, 2024 in EU and US)

EU: EUR 99.99

US: USD 79.99

Govee Curtain Lights 2 (available on September 20, 2024 in EU and US)

EU: EUR 149.99 (1-pack) / EUR 259.99 (2 pack) / EUR 399.99 (3 pack)

(1-pack) / (2 pack) / (3 pack) US: USD 149.99 (1-pack) / USD 259.99 (2 pack) / USD 399.99 (3 pack)

Govee Christmas String Lights 2 (available on September 25, 2024 in EU and US)

EU: EUR 99.99 ( 20m ) / EUR 129.99 ( 30m ) / EUR 199.99 ( 50m )

( ) / ( ) / ( ) US: USD 99.99 ( 20m ) / USD 129.99 ( 30m ) / USD 199.99 ( 50m ) / USD 399.99 ( 100m )

Govee Icicle Lights (available on September 29, 2024 in EU and US)

EU: EUR 139.99 ( 10m ) / EUR 249.99 ( 20m )

( ) / ( ) US: USD 139.99 ( 10m ) / USD 249.99 ( 20m )

Govee AI Sync Box Kit 2 (available on Oct 14th, 2024 in EU and US)

EU: EUR 239.99 (For 55-65 inch TV) / EUR 279.99 (For 27-34 inch Monitor)

(For 55-65 inch TV) / (For 27-34 inch Monitor) US: USD 239.99 (For 55-65 inch TV) / USD 259.99 (For 75-85 inch TV) / USD 279.99 (For 27-34 inch Monitor)

For additional information, please visit Govee.com .

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative lighting solutions. From gaming setups to living spaces and outdoor areas, Govee's smart lights are not just visually stunning but transform everyday moments into personalized and engaging lighting experience. Embracing the idea that "Lights can be fun," Govee is committed to empower users to create enjoyable and enriching smart lifestyles with our products. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com .

SOURCE Govee Moments Limited