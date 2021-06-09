First-Of-Its-Kind Disability Climate and Culture Survey, Amplify, Now Available

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Global Disability Inclusion, in partnership with Mercer, the world's largest human resources consulting firm, is excited to announce the launch of Amplify, a groundbreaking, first-ever climate and culture survey focused on employees with disabilities and their work experience.

The Amplify survey is designed to provide companies with valuable insights into the work experience of both people with disabilities and those without, allowing them to improve policies, programs, and procedures to create greater equity in the workplace and ultimately improve climate and culture.

According to the Return on Disability Group, 90% of companies state they have diversity initiatives, but only 4% include disability in their diversity programs. "Companies are unaware of the employment experiences of people with disabilities because disability is too often left out of the broader diversity conversation.," said Meg O'Connell, CEO and Founder, Global Disability Inclusion. "Disability doesn't discriminate. It affects people of any gender, age, race, ethnicity, sexual identity, economic condition and educational level - which is why it is so important for companies to obtain feedback from their employees with disabilities."

Amplify was born from a ten-year collaboration between Global Disability Inclusion and Mercer. Since the early 2000s, the two organizations have been studying disability employee engagement by capturing data and gaining insights about the employment experiences of people with disabilities as it compares to all other diversity groups. Their landmark ten-year study, The State of Disability Employee Engagement, includes responses from 12 million people across the globe. This study highlights the need for companies to better understand the work experiences of disabled employees. For example, the engagement gap of employees with disabilities shows a difference in some areas of up to 12% to 13%. A gap of this size demonstrates employees with disabilities perceive a very different work environment than those without disabilities.

"Amplify will allow companies for the first time to actively participate in surveying employees with and without disabilities and to benchmark results to the 10-year data set," said Dr. Peter J. Rutigliano, Senior Principal, Mercer. "The data generated will provide deep, actionable insights that can help companies address the needs of employees with disabilities."

The survey will run over three weeks from September 2 to September 16, 2021. Companies must be registered by August 25, 2021, to participate. Once the survey period closes, companies will receive the following:

Results across six key employee engagement categories - Diversity and Equity, Enablers and Resources, Climate and Culture, Leadership, Achievement and Identity

Results from new questions specifically about disability practices (disclosure, self-id, accommodations, employee resource groups, and more)

Benchmark results against Mercer's 12-million-person global database

Analysis and recommendations on findings provided by Global Disability Inclusion

To register for the survey, email [email protected].

About Global Disability Inclusion

Global Disability Inclusion, LLC is changing the way the world perceives disability. We are a boutique consulting firm providing disability inclusion strategies and solutions for global companies, foundations, non-profits, and universities. Our team of experts help organizations expand opportunities to reach new talent, create inclusive environments, and acquire new customers. To learn more about how Global Disability Inclusion, visit www.globaldisabilityinclusion.com.

About Mercer

Mercer believes in building brighter futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. Mercer's more than 25,000 employees are based in 44 countries and the firm operates in over 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, with 76,000 colleagues and annual revenue of $17 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit www.mercer.com. Follow Mercer on Twitter @Mercer.

