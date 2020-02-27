First-of-its-kind Diverse and Emerging Manager Outreach Program Celebrates 10 Years

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced today the 10th anniversary of Callan Connects—the first-of-its-kind program developed by an investment consulting firm to engage emerging managers and diverse-, women-, and disabled-owned (DWDO) firms.

Callan's history of researching diverse and emerging managers traces back to the early 1990s when Edwin Callan cofounded with Marx Cazenave the first multi-manager asset management firm promoting diversity within the institutional investment community. Callan conducted the initial DWDO research for the new firm and formalized the experience in 2010 by launching Callan Connects to promote direct DWDO mandates. Since then, the firm has conducted over 300 meetings with DWDO asset managers and its clients have over $27 billion invested with these firms.

"The importance of diverse and emerging manager engagement has increased as institutional investors look to add new talent to their rosters and managers that reflect the diversity of fund beneficiaries," said Lauren Mathias, CFA, senior vice president and Callan Connects program leader. "Our decade-long focus on building out our exposure to these firms has resulted in one of the industry's most robust databases, and it's integral to our unique manager search process."

Callan Connects Highlights

300+ meetings since 2010 launch

$27 billion in assets managed by DWDO firms for Callan clients

344 DWDO firms or 20% of total managers in Callan's database

Firm hosts free annual workshops for DWDO/emerging managers

Callan Inclusion Committee oversees program and represents all business lines to collaborate on outreach

Each quarter, Callan meets with DWDO firms with less than $10 billion in assets under management (AUM) and emerging managers with less than $3 billion in AUM in cities around the U.S. to make it more convenient for them to talk with the firm's consultants. Prior to meeting, Callan encourages firms to complete its investment manager questionnaire to ensure consideration in searches. Many of these firms have been included in Callan searches.

"As an industry, we have a long road ahead to improve diversity and inclusion, and Callan continues to champion these efforts throughout our firm and industry as we have for decades," said Executive Chairman Ron Peyton.

The next meeting is on March 23 in Boston. To learn more and register, click here.

