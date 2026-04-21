First-of-its-Kind Medical Cannabis Education Platform for Clinicians and Patients Now Open for Enrollment

Colorado-based Kazmira Therapeutics introduces a new standard in virtual medical cannabis education for patients & prescribing medical providers

DENVER, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Kazmira Therapeutics announced the official launch of 1Cannabis, an online medical cannabis education platform. This e-learning platform features two clinician-focused programs designed to help providers navigate the novel prescription cannabinoid (CBD) landscape, along with a patient-focused program centered on medicinal CBD, with a particular emphasis on cannabidiol.

1Cannabis

The 1Cannabis programs offer clinicians the opportunity to engage in evidence-based clinical conversations grounded in physiology, safety, and best practices, while equipping patients with the education needed to understand why medical cannabis care is categorically different from retail CBD. Clinical access will expand through Cope Now, with telemedicine services launching in May.

Kazmira co-founder and co-CEO Pulak Sharma said the evidence-based programs will help ensure clinicians are receiving the most up-to-date information about medicinal CBD. "Patient demand for cannabinoid therapies is well established and accelerating. What has been missing is the clinical infrastructure – licensed providers, compounding pharmacies, and therapeutic dosing – that patients deserve. The education gap for clinicians has been a critical barrier," Sharma said. "From my conversation with primary care physicians, they face substantial regulatory and administrative barriers when prescribing controlled substances like opioids and benzodiazepines today – and those barriers are only growing. Their patients are asking for alternatives with better safety profiles and less dependency. Compounded CBD, prescribed through a supervised clinical pathway, is one of the most promising options available to these physicians. The problem has always been that physicians had nowhere to go to get credible, evidence-based training. 1Cannabis closes that gap."

1Cannabis consists of three programs:

The CBD001: cannabinoid basics explained 30-minute program for patients offers a clear, foundational understanding of CBD.

30-minute program for patients offers a clear, foundational understanding of CBD. The CBD101: core cannabinoid fundamentals 90-minute program for providers covers the endocannabinoid system, safety, and drug interactions.

90-minute program for providers covers the endocannabinoid system, safety, and drug interactions. The CBD201: clinical protocols & patient populations program for providers offers real-world clinical considerations and specific patient population protocols that bridge the gap between theory and practice.

"When physicians have the right information, it opens the door for judgment-free, informed conversations with patients," said Dr. Rachit Marwaha, Board Certified MD and a medical advisor to Kazmira Therapeutics. He went on to explain that a recent report published in JAMA found that only 5 percent of patients using cannabis for health reasons had it documented in their electronic medical record. "It is crucial for providers to know what medicines and over-the-counter products a patient is taking to ensure that proposed treatment plans and medications won't interact negatively," Marwaha added.

Previous studies have found that the majority of clinicians don't feel equipped to answer patients' questions about CBD, nor do they understand potential side effects and drug interactions. Closing this knowledge gap is even more important now after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) launched a pilot Substance Access Beneficiary Engagement Incentive (BEI) for certain CBD medical products earlier this month.

As emerging CMS-aligned pathways begin to take shape, including the recently introduced BEI framework, 1Cannabis has established the clinical and operational protocols required to support implementation within compliant care models. These include structured patient intake, physician-guided dosing protocols, documentation workflows, and longitudinal monitoring aligned with program integrity expectations. Together, these elements position the platform to integrate into evolving reimbursement environments while maintaining a focus on safety, oversight, and evidence-informed care.

The 1Cannabis announcement follows the earlier launch of Kazmira Pharmacy, the nation's first 503A pharmacy delivering Prescription CBD to patients in Colorado. The 1Cannabis CBD001 and CBD101 programs are free and available to all clinicians and patients nationwide, while the CBD201 program, currently in development, will be available for purchase.

About 1Cannabis

1Cannabis, is a free, clinician-focused cannabinoid education platform supported by Kazmira Therapeutics in Q2 2026. Delivered through a structured three-program curriculum, 1Cannabis closes the clinical knowledge gap that has left the majority of providers unprepared to discuss cannabinoid therapies with patients. Programs are available nationwide at 1Cannabiscares.com and are designed to support the broader Kazmira ecosystem of prescription cannabinoid care.

About Kazmira Therapeutics

Kazmira Therapeutics is a vertically integrated prescription cannabinoid healthcare company and the category's first regulated end-to-end platform. The company spans active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing (Kazmira Therapeutics), a 503A compounding pharmacy operations (Kazmira Pharmacy), and a telehealth platform (Cope Now) that connects patients with licensed clinicians who can evaluate, prescribe, and monitor cannabinoid therapies.

Media Contact:

Josh Birch

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SOURCE Kazmira Therapeutics