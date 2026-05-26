Prescription cannabis telehealth platform launches in Colorado, with multi-state expansion planned

Watkins-based Kazmira Therapeutics launches a first-of-its-kind telehealth platform for prescription cannabis.

DENVER, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazmira Therapeutics, the company behind pioneering initiatives such as Kazmira Pharmacy and Cannabidiol API, today launched Cope Now, a novel telehealth platform to deliver a regulated clinical pathway for cannabidiol (CBD) care. The launch comes shortly after Kazmira's announcement of its prescription-only CBD pharmacy, the nation's first 503A pharmacy specializing in pure compounded CBD without any tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the intoxicating component in hemp.

Cope Now

The Cope Now platform offers patients clinician-led telehealth consultations designed to deliver personalized evaluation for those seeking access to regulated, pharmacy dispensed prescription CBD. Clinical oversight for the platform will be provided by Arora Health, ensuring structured and supervised support for CBD therapy to patients in the US.

The launch addresses a documented gap in cannabis-based care. A 2021 peer-reviewed study found that 54 percent of active CBD users take less than 50mg per day, while clinical research shows that efficacy requires a dose of 200 to 400mg. Cope Now is the first telehealth platform purpose-built to deliver a structured pathway for patients to receive clinically-effective doses; from a licensed clinician evaluation to a pharmacy-dispensed prescription.

Kazmira Therapeutics co-founder and co-CEO Pulak Sharma said the goal is to give patients a clinical pathway to ultra-pure compounded CBD that previously was missing. "The Cope Now platform provides a structured intake and evaluation process so care decisions are clinically driven, not consumer-directed," Sharma said. "On May 28th, patients can schedule telemedicine appointments for prescription cannabis care with a board-certified clinician after confirming their eligibility through the Cope Now telehealth platform."

Sean Arora, MD, co-founder and CEO of Arora Health and one of the prescribing physicians on the Cope Now platform said "We believe physician-led cannabinoid care programs will become an important part of modern healthcare over the next decade. The key is ensuring these programs are built with the right guardrails: proper patient-provider relationships, robust intake and follow-up processes, clinical oversight, education, and ongoing compliance at every level."

The move to improve access to personalized, pharmaceutical-grade CBD is timely given Congress officially closed the hemp loophole in November 2025, which allowed CBD products containing various amounts of THC to flood the consumer market. Closing the loophole effectively bans intoxicating hemp-derived products from the over-the-counter market. These changes will take effect in November 2026.

Patients who meet eligibility criteria can begin scheduling telehealth consultations with a licensed clinician through copenow.com starting May 28. The platform will initially launch for patients in Colorado, with expansion into additional states planned in the coming months.

About Cope Now

Cope Now is the first telehealth platform purpose-built to deliver prescription cannabis care; a structured clinical pathway in which licensed clinicians evaluate patients, issue prescriptions when clinically appropriate, and pharmacy-compounded cannabinoid formulations are dispensed through a regulated framework. Cope Now operates in coordination with Kazmira Pharmacy, the nation's only 503A compounding pharmacy specializing in pure compounded CBD without THC. The platform is currently available to patients in Colorado, with expansion to additional states planned. Learn more at copenow.com.

About Kazmira Therapeutics

Kazmira Therapeutics is the first vertically integrated cannabinoid company in the United States, combining pharmaceutical-grade Cannabidiol API manufacturing, a licensed 503A compounding pharmacy (Kazmira Pharmacy), and a clinician-led telehealth platform (Cope Now). Headquartered in Watkins, Colorado, Kazmira also operates 1Cannabis, the clinician & patient education platform for prescription cannabinoid pharmacology. Kazmira's pharmaceutical-grade standards position the company as a compliant operator ahead of the November 2026 federal enforcement deadline for hemp-derived cannabinoid products. Learn more at kazmiratx.com.

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SOURCE Kazmira Therapeutics