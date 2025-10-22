First-of-Its-Kind Statewide Mobile Monitoring Initiative Deploys Mobile Laboratories for Targeted Area Studies

Partner Mobile Labs from top research laboratories have now deployed in support of SMMI to provide granular data in communities across California

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In June of this year, California launched its landmark Statewide Mobile Monitoring Initiative (SMMI), deploying Aclima's fleet of specially equipped cars to collect block-by-block air quality data in communities heavily burdened by pollution. Covering thousands of miles and reaching millions of residents, data collected from the Aclima vehicles will help local communities better understand and address air quality disparities.

As Aclima's vehicles continue to gather data across the state, the next phase of the project has officially kicked off with the deployment of its Targeted Area Studies and Partner Mobile Labs. The Partner Mobile Labs are a collaboration between Aclima and leading research teams at Aerodyne, UC Berkeley, and UC Riverside, whose detailed monitoring is a powerful companion to the program's broad area monitoring. The targeted studies were built to provide detailed information in direct response to community-raised concerns about the air quality in their neighborhoods, such as impacts from airports, industries, landfills, and other potential sources.

"The deployment of the Targeted Area Studies represents science and community working hand in hand to measure air pollutants and toxics that impact people's health and quality of life," said Davida Herzl, CEO and co-founder of Aclima. "Our joint efforts with world-class lab partners will ensure sophisticated mobile monitoring data is delivered to CARB and residents in many of California's most pollution-burdened neighborhoods. What gets measured becomes actionable, and we are measuring more pollutants across more communities than ever before."

Over the coming months, each of the SMMI's 64 communities will host one- or two-week Targeted Area Studies. For many areas, this is the first comprehensive air quality characterization ever conducted at such a detailed scale.

The Partner Mobile Labs will be deployed in 37 communities to conduct detailed air quality studies. Each lab is equipped to detect certain pollutants and is suited for monitoring specific types of pollution sources. While the program's broad area monitoring measures 10 pollutants, including things like fine particulate matter, black carbon, total volatile organic compounds (VOC), and more, the Targeted Area Studies will add dozens of pollutants and toxics to the monitoring data, including a closer look at speciated metals and speciated VOCs.

In the remaining communities, Aclima vehicles will be used to conduct the Targeted Area Studies. The typical vehicle will be deployed to collect data at a higher frequency than broad area monitoring around a single source of air pollution to get more detailed information around the clock.

Detailed schedules and objectives for these studies have been published in individual Community Air Monitoring Plans (CAMPs) with input from more than 40 community-based organizations statewide. Data from the Targeted Area Studies is expected to be released publicly alongside data from the broad area monitoring next summer. The data may help support efforts by CARB, local air districts, stakeholders, and community advocates to inform future regulatory programs, academic research, and applications for grants such as the Community Air Grants Program.

To learn more about the Targeted Area Studies and how monitoring vehicles were designated for each community, read the California Statewide Mobile Monitoring Initiative (SMMI)

Targeted Area Monitoring Assignment Approach. For more information on CAMPs for each community, visit aclima.earth/ca-smmi.

About Aclima

Aclima is pioneering a new way to scientifically measure and map air pollution, methane, and toxics at block-by-block resolutions across large geographies, so that people can take action and fix problems. Aclima's integrated hardware–software platform turns billions of measurements from a fleet of roving sensor vehicles into actionable insights for communities, governments, and all stakeholders. As a Public Benefit Corporation headquartered in San Francisco, Aclima provides Environmental Intelligence to protect public health, reduce emissions, and ensure clean air for all. Learn more at aclima.earth.

About California Climate Investments

California Climate Investments (CCI) is a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Invest, formerly known as Cap-and-Trade, dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities.

