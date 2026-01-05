First-of-its-Kind Study Shows Visibility into Real-Time Spinal Cord Stimulation Utilization and Supports a New Standard of Long-Term Device Management

Real-time insights reveal BIOTRONIK Neuro's remote monitoring with remote programming led to high rates of therapy use and lower explant rates

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published in Neuromodulation1 demonstrates that automatic, daily remote monitoring of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) devices enables the first real-time visibility into post-implant therapy use, including the identification of "virtual explants" — patients with prolonged device inactivity who have not undergone surgical removal. In the study, patients using the Prospera® SCS system — the only SCS device with automatic, objective, daily remote monitoring and remote programing — maintained high rates of therapy use and low explant rates. These findings support adoption of real-time remote monitoring as a new standard for long-term SCS device management.

BIOTRONIK Neuro

Historically, post-implant SCS management has relied on patients to recognize device issues and seek follow-up care, often leading to suboptimal therapy, delayed interventions, and underreported discontinuation or virtual explants.2 Without access to real-time data, prior studies evaluating SCS explant rates were limited to surgical removals and failed to account for virtual explants, likely underestimating the true rate of therapy discontinuation.

"Until now, clinicians and manufacturers had limited objective visibility into long-term SCS use, true explant rates or the ability to detect virtual explants, and often had to rely on patient self-reporting," said lead author, Jason Pope, M.D., Evolve Restorative Center, Santa Rosa, CA. "These results show for the first time that remote monitoring provides real-time, comprehensive insights into therapy use and device status, suggesting that proactive care is critical to identify and address device issues and support therapy utilization."

This retrospective analysis is the first to use automated monitoring data to evaluate explant rates, active utilization, and virtual explants in real-world practice. It included 500 consecutive U.S. patients with chronic low back and/or leg pain implanted with the Prospera® SCS system. The platform's remote monitoring capabilities allow early detection of device issues, and BIOTRONIK Neuro's Embrace One™ Care Team intervenes rapidly with remote adjustments and education, reducing the need for in-person visits and potentially improving long-term outcomes for patients.

Key findings include:

95.1% of patients remained implanted (median implant duration 364 days)

4.9% were explanted, with only 2.0% due to diminished pain relief; far lower than historically reported estimates 3

96.8% of implanted patients were actively using therapy

Less than 1% were classified as virtual explants (prolonged device inactivity without undergoing explant)

"BIOTRONIK Neuro offers the most comprehensive remote management solution in SCS, which provides an unprecedented level of data and new opportunities to generate real-world evidence that drives ongoing therapy advancements." said Todd Langevin, President of BIOTRONIK Neuro. "The high rates of therapy adherence seen in this study reinforce the value of shifting post-implant care from reactive to proactive management. Because we don't rely on patients to detect and report device issues, we reduce the burden on patients and clinicians, and instead offer real-time support to optimize therapy."

Remote Management of Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices for Chronic Pain

Spinal cord stimulation is a proven, widely used treatment for chronic pain, delivering electrical impulses to the spinal cord to modulate nerve activity and reduce pain signals. While clinical studies confirm its long-term effectiveness, real-world challenges like loss of efficacy and device explant remain prevalent. Traditional SCS systems often require frequent in-office visits for reprogramming, resulting in therapy delays, patient travel burdens, and higher costs.4

Emerging expert recommendations highlight the potential benefits of SCS systems with remote monitoring capabilities, which enable timely adjustments, minimize in-person visits, and may improve long-term outcomes by enhancing therapy management and patient convenience.

About the Prospera Spinal Cord Stimulation System

The Prospera Spinal Cord Stimulation system – with remote monitoring and proactive care via the Embrace One Care Team – delivers RESONANCE™, the only multiphase stimulation paradigm available. BIOTRONIK Neuro is the first and only manufacturer to offer daily remote monitoring, automatic objective data transmission and remote programming in the SCS space. This system allows therapy adjustments in real time, reducing the need for frequent in-person visits. By facilitating faster issue identification and management, Prospera enables therapy optimization, which may improve long-term outcomes for patients with chronic intractable pain.5,6 The Prospera SCS system is FDA-approved and only available in the U.S. See important safety information.

About BIOTRONIK Neuro

BIOTRONIK Neuro is a division of BIOTRONIK, a leading medical device company that has been improving the lives of patients with heart and blood vessel diseases for decades. Leveraging BIOTRONIK's advanced cardiovascular technologies, BIOTRONIK Neuro has created a new approach to spinal cord stimulation (SCS) therapy management: one that's not just implanted, but truly connected to the needs of patients and providers. Our goal is to redefine relief for patients experiencing chronic pain and to optimize the SCS experience daily, and over the lifetime of patient therapy. BIOTRONIK Neuro is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

About BIOTRONIK

For over 60 years, BIOTRONIK has stood at the forefront of medical technology, pioneering breakthrough innovations that are transforming the lives of millions affected by heart disease and chronic pain. Rooted in a deep purpose to seamlessly harmonize technology with the human body, we engineer trusted, life-changing therapies through our advanced active implants in Cardiac Rhythm Management, Monitoring, and Neuromodulation, while providing cutting-edge solutions in Electrophysiology. From creating Germany's first pacemaker in 1963 to breaking new ground in digital technologies and Conduction System Pacing today, BIOTRONIK is continuously raising the bar for quality, performance, and innovation. Headquartered in Berlin, our global reach spans over 100 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia—bringing bold, future-ready solutions that are shaping the next generation of medical technology.

Note: Real-time patient data is dependent upon successful data transmission and includes therapy data up to the prior 24-hour period.

Proactive Care: BIOTRONIK Neuro's remote support team may reach out to patients to ensure proper usage of the spinal cord stimulator based on remotely monitored data. BIOTRONIK Neuro does not provide health advice or clinical actions outside the scope of spinal cord stimulator proper usage. This product support is not a replacement for the patient's responsibility to communicate any medical questions or concerns with the physician's office.

Embrace One is a support platform intended to help manage a patient's experience with spinal cord stimulation. It is not intended to be used for medical diagnosis or medical treatment.

SOURCE BIOTRONIK Neuro