First-of-its-Kind Summit, DRIVE 2021, to Address Role of AI and Innovation in Advancing Driver Safety, Risk Mitigation, and Fleet Management

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DRIVE 2021, the first industry forum dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation in driver safety, risk mitigation, and fleet management, today announced that it has opened registration for its inaugural event, which will be held on June 8, beginning at 9:00am PT. The half-day Summit, which is free to all, includes an exciting lineup of fleet industry leaders and AI experts and innovators.

DRIVE 2021 will start the conversation around current and long-term challenges and opportunities in driver and fleet management, and how AI-enhanced technology is helping to overcome these challenges today and where it should be focused for the future. Notably, despite miles driven being down over the past year, fatalities have increased, while issues such as driver shortage, training, and churn continue to be a problem. AI can help measurably impact these issues, among others, through capabilities such as predictive collision prevention and automated driver performance enhancement.

Stefan Heck, Ph.D., CEO of Nauto, a leader in AI-native driver and fleet performance optimization, will kick off the event with a keynote address on the current and future state of AI in driver and fleet performance. Neil Cawse, CEO of Geotab, the world's largest telematics provider, will also deliver a keynote address, providing commentary on the use of data and AI in fleets and the potential for ongoing AI leverage and innovation to help meet customer needs. Additional speakers include Keith Foote, VP of Global Engineering at Magna Mirrors, speaking on AI integration in mirrors, and Stephan Durach, SVP, Connected Company Development at BMW Group, as well as former executives from FedEx and UPS.

"More than ever, driver safety and risk are top priorities for fleets as they directly correlate with both saving lives and improving profitability," said Heck. "We have an opportunity to put AI and cutting-edge technology to work today to not only help keep drivers and others on the road safe, but to help drive collision risk as close to zero as possible. DRIVE 2021 will provide a forum for the industry to bubble up challenges, opportunities, innovations, and long-term strategies for what's now and what's next. Importantly, we want to look at these strategies through the lens of drivers, safety and risk managers, fleet executives, OEMs, and the C-suite to get as much input as possible."

DRIVE 2021 was spearheaded by Nauto with the goal of gathering the fleet industry together with AI and technology experts for conversations on how AI and ongoing innovations in cameras, sensors, IoT, and data analytics can help transform driver safety, fleet and risk management, and businesses operations and profitability. The information gathered by smart cameras and sensors combined with sophisticated AI algorithms has the potential to arm drivers with predictive driving intelligence and enhanced driver performance capabilities. All the while, valuable data and insights are captured that can aid in driver training, risk profiling, fleet management, and business decision-making. Nauto is joined by industry sponsors Geotab and Magna in leading this important initiative.

The DRIVE 2021 registration, agenda, and speaker information are available at www.Drive2021Summit.com. The free event is open to everyone who is interested in driver and fleet safety and performance and wants to be on the cutting edge of innovation and opportunity in the industry.

About DRIVE 2021

DRIVE 2021 is an AI-focused industry summit designed to discover, explore, and promote conversation around opportunities for AI-based innovation to enhance driver and fleet performance. With a focus on identifying the challenges and opportunities in fleet operations where AI and innovation can have greatest impact, DRIVE 2021 starts the discussion around the potential for AI to positively transform the fleet industry with regards to risk, safety, and profitability.

About Nauto

Nauto is a leader in AI-native driver and fleet performance optimization, leveraging real-time data to help reduce collisions and risk, improve safety, and streamline operations for increased profitability. Nauto's solutions combine AI-native technology, data science, and more than 1 billion AI-processed driving miles to help predict and prevent collisions before they occur. This unique approach can improve driver performance and reduces collision loss, providing rapid ROI, while mitigating the risk factors of greatest impact. Trusted by more than 700 fleets worldwide, Nauto estimates it has saved its customers hundreds of millions of dollars.

SOURCE Nauto

Related Links

https://www.nauto.com

