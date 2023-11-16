First-of-its-Kind Training Program Prepares Butler University Students for Careers in Medical Device Industry

News provided by

Medical Sales College

16 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Through a unique partnership with Medical Sales College, Butler is creating pathways to employment for students and recent graduates

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Butler University has announced a new initiative designed to prepare students and alums for success in the medical device industry. Launching in January 2024 through a partnership with Medical Sales College, the program will prepare students for success at leading medical device companies, providing training and helping them to secure employment in the field.

"As an institution committed to boosting economic mobility across the Indianapolis metro area, we're constantly exploring the potential of innovative partnerships to help our students and graduates prepare for fulfilling and family-sustaining careers," said Julie Straub, Senior Executive Director of Professional Studies. "By bringing a proven model of medical device sales training to Indiana, we're helping the Butler community access job opportunities in one of the region's hottest industries — and strengthening the local economy in the process."

Through the partnership, Butler students and recent graduates, as well as members of the wider community, now have access to Medical Sales College's first-of-its-kind training program, designed to provide a strong foundation in anatomy, physiology, surgical procedures, healthcare buying procedures, and devices sales techniques, as well as hands-on support in securing employment. Medical Sales College has helped nearly 4,000 graduates create meaningful careers in the industry, with a job placement rate over 80 percent in roles with an average salary of more than $90,000.

"In a transforming healthcare landscape, medical device sales continues to be one of the most important and fastest-growing industries in the country," said Travis Allen, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Sales College. "Butler University has a well-deserved reputation as an institution dedicated to creative and innovative programs leading to strong student outcomes. This is about providing the entire Butler community with the opportunity to succeed in well-paying jobs in this increasingly important field."

The first program cohort will launch this coming January, including recent Butler graduates and community members. To learn more, visit https://medicalsalescollege.com.

About Medical Sales College
Medical Sales College (MSC) transforms the lives of their students and the healthcare sales landscape by offering specialized training programs and placement services that prepare aspiring professionals for successful careers in medical device sales. As the premier and original educational institution in this field, MSC combines cutting-edge curriculum with hands-on, immersive experiences, equipping students with the knowledge and skills required to excel in the dynamic and ever-evolving world of medical device. With a commitment to excellence and a proven track record of job placement, MSC is a pivotal bridge between talented individuals seeking meaningful careers and the thriving healthcare industry, making it the ultimate destination for those looking to break into medical sales.

For more information, visit www.MedicalSalesCollege.com.

SOURCE Medical Sales College

