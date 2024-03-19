MERCY UNIVERSITY AND MEDICAL SALES COLLEGE FORGE PARTNERSHIP TO LAUNCH GROUNDBREAKING MEDICAL DEVICE SALES PROGRAM

The program, the first of its kind in the Tri-State area, provides students with the training and certifications necessary to enter and succeed in the competitive medical device industry.

DOBBS FERRY, N.Y., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mercy University and Medical Sales College (MSC) announced a pioneering partnership designed to prepare students for success in the medical device industry. Launching in May of 2024, Mercy University will offer an innovative medical device sales program, a first of its kind in the Tri-state area, providing students with the training and certifications necessary to enter and succeed in the competitive medical device industry.

This strategic partnership adds yet another valuable course to CERTIFi by Mercy University, which provides career-focused credentials vital to today's workforce. The program will be hosted at Mercy University's Westchester Campus in Dobbs Ferry, leveraging its state-of-the-art facilities in the backyard of a thriving medical device market.

"We are thrilled to partner with Medical Sales College to introduce this groundbreaking program to our students," said Brian Amkraut, Vice President of Workforce Credentialing and Community Impact at Mercy University. "As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, there is a growing demand for skilled professionals in medical device sales. By bringing a proven model of medical device training to Mercy, we can rapidly equip students with the knowledge and practical skills needed to succeed in well-paying jobs in this increasingly important field in the healthcare sector."

"We are excited to bring this industry-leading curriculum to Mercy University and nurture the next generation of medical sales professionals," said Travis Allen, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Sales College. "This program is designed to bridge the gap between education and industry, providing students with a direct pathway to rewarding careers in medical device sales. A partnership with Mercy University also means empowering Hispanic and other minority students so that we can create medical device leaders of the future who better reflect the patients and healthcare workers they serve. Together with Mercy University, we are committed to delivering a world-class educational experience that prepares students for success in this dynamic field."

Students in the program will have access to a comprehensive training program designed to provide a strong foundation in anatomy, physiology, surgical procedures, healthcare buying procedures and device sales techniques, as well as individualized support in securing employment. Through a blend of classroom instruction, hands-on training, and real-world simulations, students will gain valuable insights into the complexities of medical sales while developing the confidence and expertise to thrive in competitive markets.

The medical device sales program at Mercy University is scheduled to start in May of 2024, with enrollment now open to prospective students. For more information about the program and how to apply, visit Mercy University's website at MedSales.Certifi.Mercy.edu or contact the admissions office.

About Mercy University

Mercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The institution also provides non-credit courses and certificates for adult learners looking to acquire new skills through CERTiFi by Mercy University. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu.

About Medical Sales College

Medical Sales College (MSC) transforms the lives of their students and the healthcare sales landscape by offering specialized training programs and placement services that prepare aspiring professionals for successful careers in medical device sales. As the premier and original educational institution in this field, MSC combines cutting-edge curriculum with hands-on, immersive experiences, equipping students with the knowledge and skills required to excel in the dynamic and ever-evolving world of medical device. With a commitment to excellence and a proven track record of job placement, MSC is a pivotal bridge between talented individuals seeking meaningful careers and the thriving healthcare industry, making it the ultimate destination for those looking to break into medical sales. For more information, visit www.MedicalSalesCollege.com.

SOURCE Medical Sales College