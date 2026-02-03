First-of-its-kind uranium enrichment facility to bring $1.38 billion investment, 200+ jobs to Tennessee

OAK RIDGE, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LIS Technologies Inc.'s (LIST) recently announced laser-based uranium enrichment facility represents a $1.38 billion investment in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and is expected to create more than 200 jobs in the area. Through its role as Lead Project Integrator, Enveniam will coordinate and lead project management, planning, licensing, design, construction, site readiness, operations readiness and delivery for the facility — the first of its kind in the U.S. and one of the largest nuclear-related investments in Tennessee history.

Pictured (left to right): Doug Freund, BGS President/CEO and Enveniam Executive Officer; Christo Liebenberg, LIST President, Co-Founder and Chief Technical Advisor for LIS Technologies, Inc; Jay Yu, LIST Executive Chairman/CEO; Lou Qualls, BGS Senior VP/Advanced Energy Solutions Division

Alongside Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, LIST announced its intent to develop the facility on a 206-acre site formerly known as Duct Island and now renamed "LIST Island," located at the historic K-25 uranium enrichment plant. Enveniam, a BCP portfolio company, brings decades of experience in nuclear engineering and operations and will support LIST as it advances its patented laser isotope separation technology to meet growing demand for domestic enrichment and support U.S. energy and defense needs.

"We are proud to play a key role in this historic investment and to help bring this transformative technology to life," said Doug Freund, President and CEO of Boston Government Services and Executive Officer of Enveniam. "This project represents a major step forward for U.S. energy independence and nuclear innovation, and we're honored to support LIST in shaping a more secure and resilient domestic fuel cycle."

As a trusted Lead Project Integrator for high-stakes, multidisciplinary programs, Enveniam integrates facilities, technology, suppliers and operations from concept through commissioning. Its promise is delivery certainty — cohesive, mission-ready systems that meet requirements and deliver on cost and schedule commitments.

Subject to licensing, permitting and final investment decisions, LIST intends to begin site preparation and construction in 2026, with initial commercial operations targeted before 2030. This announcement follows the company's selection in the U.S. Department of Energy's Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program and further positions Oak Ridge at the forefront of nuclear energy advancement.

For more information on LIS Technologies and this announcement, visit laseristech.com. To learn more about Enveniam and its role in advancing critical energy and infrastructure initiatives, visit enveniamsolutions.com.

About Enveniam

Enveniam advances the nation's focus on energy dominance and national security through engineering, technology and deep domain expertise. As a Lead Project Integrator, the company delivers integrated solutions across federal and energy markets, including nuclear, oil, natural gas, renewables and critical infrastructure. A BCP portfolio company, Enveniam brings the scale, agility and depth needed to address the world's most pressing energy and security challenges. For more information, visit enveniamsolutions.com.

