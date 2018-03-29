First of Six New Aspen Dental Practices in New Mexico Opening to Make Access to Care Easier in the Land of Enchantment

The new dental office is led by Dr. Phillip Born who received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Creighton University. Dr. Born and his team will provide dental services ranging from dentures and preventive care, to general dentistry and restoration.

As dental health advocates work to lower the barriers to dental care among underserved populations in New Mexico, five more Aspen Dental practices are schedule to open in 2018 – making access to dental care even easier for residents in the Land of Enchantment. The six new offices are located in counties which have been designated as dental health professional shortage areas (HPSAs) by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The new Aspen Dental office offers patient-friendly programs and services, including:

Personalized treatment and friendly service. Each patient receives a comprehensive diagnosis and treatment plan designed by the dentist with long-term oral and overall health in mind.

On-site denture lab and Denture Money Back Guarantee. The practice's on-site denture lab facilitates quick turnaround of custom-crafted dentures, repairs (on all dentures – not just those purchases at Aspen Dental), relines or adjustments. If patients are dissatisfied with their dentures – the practice will refund the cost of the dentures when patients return them within 90 days.

Affordable dental care. The practice works with insurance providers and handles the paperwork to save patients time and hassle, and offers free new-patient exams and X-rays to those without insurance. Patients will have peace of mind with detailed treatment cost estimates and a variety of financing options.

To make an appointment, patients can go to www.aspendental.com and click on Schedule a New Patient Appointment; or call (575) 208-3160 or 800-ASPEN DENTAL (800-277-3633).

About Aspen Dental Offices

Aspen Dental-branded practices are committed to breaking down the barriers to better dental care, better smiles and better lives by making dentistry easier for patients. With more than 660 offices in 37 states, Aspen Dental practices provide a wide range of general dentistry and denture-related services and offer patient-friendly programs and services, including convenient locations, onsite labs and extended hours. Together, Aspen Dental practices cared for more than 1.7 million patients in 2017.

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

With an innovative model that takes care of non-clinical business and administrative services so that providers are free to focus on patient care, the team at ADMI is driven by one overarching purpose: To care for the people who care for the patients. ADMI makes it easier for clinicians to have the careers they've always dreamed of, delivering care to their patients with the support of a team of experienced business professionals who are committed to making their practices a success. Support provided by ADMI includes services and recommendations related to finding the right locations, leasing, acquiring equipment, accounting and marketing.

