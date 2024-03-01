First patch of "Operation Medic Bag" out now with first improvements and features : Starbreeze AB

STOCKHOLM, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Operation Medic Bag" is a focused effort to respond to community expectations and improve PAYDAY 3. The initiative covers a range of sought-after features and improvements to gameplay, stability, matchmaking, content and enhanced features. The first patch of "Operation Medic Bag" includes focus initiatives such as rotating stealth modifiers, unready button and improved controller settings. In addition, it also includes support for various Nvidia technologies and 300+ fixes. Read the full post/patch notes from the team here.

Updates under the "Operation Medic Bag" umbrella are scheduled to increase in cadence, releasing smaller updates more frequently over time. This will allow players to see more consistent progress to the game and the community to give feedback on each update.

Other improvements

Support for DirectX 12, Nvidia Image Scaling (NIS), Nvidia Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing (DLAA) v3.5, Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) v3.5

Hardcore "Cook Off" challenge reward - There's a new challenge called "Kiss the Chef." Securing 19 bags of perfectly cooked meth on Cook Off on OVERKILL difficulty will reward a unique weapon charm.

300+ fixes covering gameplay, visuals, usability and more. Read the full list here.

On Monday, Feb 19th, the team held an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit, answering questions from the community. Catch up on all the answers, information and tidbits here.

About "Operation Medic Bag"

A team consisting of veteran developers from the design, community, communication and production teams has reviewed and revisited all aspects of PAYDAY 3, identifying the most impactful changes and reprioritized the development pipeline.

For more detailed information, see this post from the PAYDAY 3 team.

