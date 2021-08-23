First Patient in West Michigan Receives Biogen Alzheimer's Drug at Infusion Associates Outpatient Infusion Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusion Associates (IA), a leading provider of medically prescribed outpatient infusion therapy, today has completed their first Aduhelm (aducanumab-avwa) infusion for a patient at their Grandville, Michigan location. Infusion Associates is the first organization in West Michigan to administer the new FDA approved drug treating Alzheimer's disease.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration granted approval of Aduhelm, also known as Aducanumab, on June 7, 2021 using the accelerated approval pathway. Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and other important mental functions that affects an estimated 6.2 million Americans.

Infusion Associates' leading clinical team has been caring for patients with chronic illnesses through infusion and injection treatments for over 15 years. "In our infusion centers, we witness the devastating effects neurological conditions can have on patients as well as their families," shares Lindsey Savickas, chief operating officer at Infusion Associates. "We feel lucky to not only begin offering this new treatment, but to also provide hope for the Alzheimer's community that the disease may be decelerated."

The new infusion treatment, developed by Biogen, is the first new Alzheimer's treatment option in 18 years and slows cognitive decline by reducing amyloid beta plaque in the brain. Patients who are prescribed Aduhelm will receive it via monthly intravenous infusions.

The spouse of IA's first Aduhelm patient shared her excitement for her husband to begin receiving the new drug, "We've waited a long time for this treatment to be approved as another option for Edward's journey with Alzheimer's." She continued, "We're grateful to be among the first families to try Aduhelm, and excited for the opportunity to slow the progression of the disease."

To be referred to receive the Aduhelm infusion at any Infusion Associates location, please follow and observe the following steps:

Ask your healthcare provider to fax Infusion Associates a completed Aduhelm medication order form from their website, as well as clinical notes, demographics and your insurance card to (616) 954-1675. One of IA's intake specialists will contact your referring provider to confirm receipt of your Aduhelm referral. The IA team will then verify benefits, obtain any required prior authorizations, and contact you to schedule an appointment.

Visit Infusion Associates' Aduhelm medication page for more information: https://infusionassociates.com/infusion-therapy/medications/aduhelm/

About Infusion Associates

Infusion Associates (IA) provides life enhancing therapies for patients with chronic conditions, such as gastrointestinal diseases or autoimmune disorders, in a warm and comfortable environment. Current infusion centers are located in Grand Rapids, Grandville, Grand Haven, and Traverse City, Michigan as well as Plymouth, Minnesota. Infusion Associates provides both a patient and provider-friendly service that delivers high quality patient care while also being the lowest cost provider of infusion therapy. For more information, please visit www.infusionassociates.com.

