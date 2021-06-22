First Procedure in the World with Medtronic Hugo™ Robotic-Assisted Surgery System Performed at Clínica Santa Maria in Chile

The Robotic Prostatectomy Marked the Start of the Hugo™ RAS System Global Patient Registry

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced the first patient procedure with the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The robotic prostatectomy was performed June 19 by urological surgeon Ruben Olivares, M.D., at Clínica Santa Maria in Santiago, Chile.

The first patient procedure marks the beginning of the Hugo RAS system patient registry, which will collect clinical data to support regulatory submissions around the world.

A modular, multi-quadrant platform designed for a broad range of surgical procedures, the Hugo RAS system combines wristed instruments, 3D visualization, and a powerful surgical video capture option in Touch Surgery™ Enterprise with dedicated support teams specializing in robotics program optimization, service, and training.

"I'm proud to have performed the very first clinical procedure with the Hugo RAS system," said Dr. Olivares. "From the open console and modular platform to the instrumentation I know and trust, this innovative system is truly a partner in the OR. I feel energized by the possibility the Hugo RAS system brings to patients and clinicians and am honored to help pave the way for future surgeons, being able to offer a minimal invasive alternative on a regular basis."

With the Hugo RAS system, Medtronic is building on its decades-long history of bringing the benefits of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) to more patients around the world. With MIS, patients experience fewer complications, shorter hospital stays, and faster return to normal activities.1-3,†

RAS delivers the benefits of MIS, yet accounts for less than three percent of all surgeries performed today,4 mostly due to historic cost and utilization barriers that put it out of reach for many hospitals.5 A global leader in open and laparoscopic surgery, Medtronic designed the Hugo RAS system to help improve robotics economics and utilization — based on input from hundreds of clinicians and hospital executives.

"Today, with the start of our Hugo RAS system patient registry, we're taking an exciting step forward to bring the benefits of robotic-assisted surgery to more patients in more places," said Megan Rosengarten, president of the Surgical Robotics business, which is part of the Medical Surgical Portfolio at Medtronic. "That's possible thanks to our shared vision with Clínica Santa Maria, the first institution to join our Partners in Possibility Program, a group of pioneering hospitals that will be among the first in the world to use the Hugo RAS system in support of our patient registry."

Clínica Santa María has more than 10 years of experience in robotic surgery, and today the clinic incorporates this new technology to continue offering its patients world-class surgical options, with high standards of quality and safety.

"We are committed to providing the most advanced and innovative care to our patients. In this context, robotic surgery is a minimally invasive alternative that we have been performing with excellent results for more than a decade, with a total of more than 2,000 interventions of this type to date," said Martín Manterola, chief executive officer, Clínica Santa María. "The alliance with Medtronic and the incorporation of the Hugo™ RAS system to our center places us as the first health institution in the world to use this new technology and is a milestone that reinforces the dedication and experience of our medical team."

The Hugo RAS system is not cleared or approved in the U.S. or Europe. Regulatory requirements of individual countries and regions will determine availability and approval or clearance timelines. Touch Surgery Enterprise is not intended to direct surgery, or aid in diagnosis or treatment of a disease or condition.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc ( www.medtronic.com ), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

†Compared to open surgery.

1 Fitch K, Engel T, Bochner A. Cost differences between open and minimally invasive surgery. Managed Care. 2015 Sep;24(9):40–8.

2 Tiwari MM, Reynoso JF, High R, Tsang AW, Oleynikov D. Safety, efficacy, and cost effectiveness of common laparoscopic procedures. Surg Endosc. 2011;25(4):1127-1135.

3 Roumm AR, Pizzi L, Goldfarb NI, Cohn H. Minimally invasive: minimally reimbursed? An examination of six laparoscopic surgical procedures. Surg Innovation. 2005;12(3):261–287.

4 Based on internal estimates and Medtronic report, FY20 market model: procedural volume data.

5 Based on internal report prepared by Consumer Dynamics: quantitative research with U.S. and European surgeons and hospital executives. March 21, 2020.

Contacts:





Gary Jeanfaivre Ryan Weispfenning Public Relations Investor Relations +1-203-833-2104 +1-763-505-4626

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Related Links

https://www.medtronic.com

