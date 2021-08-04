First Production-ready Battista Prepared For World Debut At Monterey Car Week

Inside, the first production-spec model to emerge from the Cambiano atelier facility in Italy, features black sustainable luxury leather with striking Iconica Blu contrast stitching and quilted Pilota seats in Iconica Blu Alcantara. The seats feature Pilota Carbon Components finished in black exposed signature carbon coordinating with the striking exterior.

Monterey Car Week will also see the US premiere of the exclusive Battista Anniversario, itself a tribute to the life and work of design icon Battista 'Pinin' Farina. Limited to just five vehicles worldwide, it represents the pinnacle of Automobili Pininfarina's Pura design philosophy, with aerodynamic enhancements and tailored detailing providing a uniquely dynamic personality.

As part of an extensive programme prepared for Automobili Pininfarina's clients in North America, the exclusive hyper GT will be joined at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance by a fleet of iconic Pininfarina-designed vehicles to celebrate more than 90 years of design excellence.

Per Svantesson, CEO of Automobili Pininfarina, said: "The premiere of the first production-specification Battista in the US marks the beginning of another significant chapter in the Automobili Pininfarina story. We are excited to showcase the beautiful and sustainable future of luxury to our clients, while celebrating more than 90 years of Pininfarina design heritage during Monterey Car Week. We look forward to our clients in the US experiencing the immense dynamic performance and personalised luxury of Battista for the first time."

US PROGRAMME

Monterey Car Week will host the US premiere of the Battista Anniversario – an exclusive model limited to just five units for clients worldwide. The Anniversario features a unique Automobili Pininfarina-designed livery and bi-colour tinted Furiosa Pack consisting of front splitter, side blades and rear diffuser, with outer carbon parts finished in black exposed signature carbon and inner parts in exposed signature carbon tinted in Iconica Blu.

At the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, three special judging classes will showcase Pininfarina's 91 years of history, with a cavalcade of iconic Pininfarina designs celebrating the unrivalled design heritage which has inspired the form of the Battista hyper GT. Automobili Pininfarina Chief Design Officer, Luca Borgogno, will join the panel of honorary judges at this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

UNIQUE SOUND & VISION

The Battista will be presented in production specification for the first time globally after being crafted by Pininfarina's team of artisans in Italy. The 1,900hp electric hyper GT is the fastest and most powerful Italian sports car ever made, and each example will deliver the pinnacle of sustainable luxury.

So far this year, clients have been given a chance to experience prototype models for themselves, while the recently announced bespoke personalisation programme will ensure every Battista represents a unique investment. Only last month Automobili Pininfarina revealed details of its comprehensive tailoring service, by showcasing the original bespoke commission – a New York City inspired Battista featuring an elegant red, white and Iconica Blu colour scheme.

As part of the forthcoming US programme, clients will experience the interior and exterior soundscapes of the pure-electric model for the first time. Its specially developed soundtrack will elevate the driving experience while preserving the unique sensations of piloting a high-performance electric vehicle.

The Automobili Pininfarina Battista is named after Battista 'Pinin' Farina, the founder of the Carrozzeria Pininfarina coachbuilding company, which he established in 1930. The hyper GT is the realisation of Battista's dream to see a car produced wearing the Pininfarina name, with the first vehicles due to be delivered to customers later this year.

Bespoke chassis settings will ensure the Battista hyper GT delivers a unique dynamic experience that can be tailored to suit every journey and the pure-electric model will accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62mph) in sub-two seconds – faster than a current Formula 1 car.

No more than 150 Battista hyper GTs will be created for clients worldwide. North America and Europe will account for the majority of sales, followed by the Middle East and Asia. The exclusive hyper GT is priced from $2.2m and is available to order through a global network of specialist retailers. Across North America, this presence includes retailers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, Toronto, New York, Miami and Vancouver. The Battista battery is available with up to 10 years of manufacturer warranty for the ultimate peace of mind.

