First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Mid Year Earnings Results, Up 258% Versus First Half Of 2018

FLORENCE, S.C., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL), the holding company (the "Company") for First Reliance Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the six-months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $553,869, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the same period one year ago. Net income for the three-months ended June 30, 2019, was $1.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $465,797, or $0.06 per diluted share for the same period one year ago. Net income for the six-months ended June 30, 2019 represents a 258% increase and net income for the three-months ended June 30, 2019, represents a 183% increase when compared to the same periods in 2018. The increase in net income for the second quarter of 2019 versus 2018 was due primarily to higher net interest income, which grew 13% and benefited from loan growth of $76 million, up 19% year over year.

Increases in key balance sheet items are summarized below:



As of June 30, 2019

Year-Over-Year Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date

(dollars in thousands} Assets $96,897 18.01% $30,364 5.02% $49,759 8.50% Loans $76,660 19.06% $26,498 5.90% $44,731 10.40% Deposits $77,288 17.16% $15,380 3.00% $51,594 10.83% Equity $4,731 9.38% $1,979 3.72% $2,991 5.73%

F. R. Saunders, Jr., the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are very pleased with our second quarter operating results as we continue to see a positive impact on earnings from organic growth following our recent expansions into Greenville and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Winston-Salem and Charlotte, North Carolina. Our existing markets are also performing well, attracting loans and deposits, in very competitive environments. Loan growth has been exceptional, growing consistently at a 5.0% per quarter pace. Our primary focus is on increasing our profitability and reducing our efficiency ratio. This initiative is a multi-pronged approach which we expect to begin showing results in 2019 with the fuller effect coming in 2020. We partnered with a vendor who has helped us examine all areas of the bank for more efficient processes, cost savings and revenue enhancements. We are in process of implementing many of these initiatives over the next several months. Our commitment is to drive our efficiency ratio down over the next three years. We named Ben Brazell as Chief Administrative Officer to oversee the implementation of all our growth and efficiency projects," said Saunders.

Highlights

Diluted EPS increased 259%, to $0.25 per share for the six-months ending June 30, 3019 compared to $0.07 per share one year ago;

per share for the six-months ending compared to per share one year ago; Diluted EPS increased 185% to $0.16 per share for the three-months ending June 30, 3019 compared to $0.06 per share one year ago;

per share for the three-months ending compared to per share one year ago; Net interest income improved 13% at $5.5 million for the three-months ended June 30, 2019 , compared to the same period of 2018;

for the three-months ended , compared to the same period of 2018; Tangible Book Value increased 8.38% to $6.46 for the period ending June 30, 2019 , compared to $5.96 one year ago;

for the period ending , compared to one year ago; Loans increased 19% or $76 million over the past year;

over the past year; Deposits grew 17% or $77 million over the past year;

over the past year; Return on average equity was 7.50% for the six-months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 2.22% for the six-months ended period one year ago;

compared to 2.22% for the six-months ended period one year ago; Return on average assets was 0.67% for the six-months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 0.21% for the six-months ended period one year ago;

compared to 0.21% for the six-months ended period one year ago; Non-interest bearing transaction accounts increased $15 million , or 15%, over the past year;

, or 15%, over the past year; Announced the closure of the Summerville, South Carolina branch effective June 15, 2019 . Customers will be serviced from the Mount Pleasant office at 800 South Shelmore Blvd, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina or from the Charleston office at 25 Cumberland Street, Charleston, South Carolina ;

branch effective . Customers will be serviced from the office at 800 South Shelmore Blvd, or from the office at 25 Cumberland Street, ; Received regulatory approval to accept deposits and operate a full-service branch in Mooresville, North Carolina (Lake Norman area of the greater Charlotte area MSA) in early 2020; and

(Lake Norman area of the greater area MSA) in early 2020; and Enacted new lease accounting standards effective March 31, 2019 , resulting in an increase in premises, furniture and equipment and lease liability of $6.2 million .

Increases in key income statement items are summarized below.



For the Three Months Ended



June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Increase

(dollars in thousands)









Total revenue $8,328 $7,016 $1,312 19% Total non-interest expense $6,581 $6,387 $194 3% Net interest income $5,530 $4,896 $634 13% Non-interest income $2,798 $2,120 $678 32% Net Income $1,320 $466 $854 183%

Income Statement

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 totaled $8.3 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 19%, compared to the quarter ended one year ago. Net interest income increased 13% to $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. According to Jeffrey A. Paolucci, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, "The increase in total revenue was due principally to strong loan growth for the second quarter, an increase in net interest margin to 4.19% as of June 30, 2019 from 4.17% for the same period one year ago, and strong net mortgage income and fee income growth. Net interest margin continues to perform well compared to our peers due to strong asset yields and a solid base of lower priced deposits. However, with our entry into new and more competitive markets and the flattening of the yield curve, we expect some compression in net interest margin for the balance of the year and continuing into 2020. Yield on earning assets increased to 5.14% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 4.85% for the second quarter of 2018. Cost of funds remained flat at 96 basis points for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 46 basis points for the year prior quarter."

Non-interest income was $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, up significantly from $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to increased gains on sale of mortgage loans. Mortgage loans held for sale increased to 293% to $27 million as of June 30, 2019 compared to $7 million for the prior year period. Mortgage production is up 3% to $80 million as of June 30, 2019 compared to $78 million for the prior year period. "We are very pleased with volumes in our mortgage line of business as we continue to service strong demand in our markets for new and refinanced mortgage loans. We offer existing and new customers of the bank a broad range of mortgage loan products which fit the needs of most anyone who comes to us," said Mr. Paolucci.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $97 million, or 18%, to $635 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $538 million at June 30, 2018. Loans receivable grew by $76 million, or 19%, to $476 million, at June 30, 2019, compared to $399 million, at June 30, 2018 due primarily to organic loan growth in our commercial, 1-4 family mortgage and consumer loan portfolios. Mr. Saunders added, "We are now accepting deposits in our Winston-Salem and Myrtle Beach branch offices and plan to accept deposits in our Mooresville-Charlotte location in early 2020. Since the end of 2018, we have increased deposits by 471% and loans by 310% in our Winston-Salem market and increased deposits by 82% and loans by 413% in our Myrtle Beach market, while total household checking accounts increased 5.5%, reflecting our strong branch sales growth. One of the main drivers of our margin performance is concentration on core transaction accounts. Obtaining the main checking account for consumers and businesses continues to be a major focus for all of our bankers. We have increased our services per household to 5.4 since the end of 2018. In 2018, we added a Director of Treasury Services to work closely with our bankers and to develop a full suite of deposit accounts and services for our business customers. As a result, small business cash management use has grown 15% and commercial business has grown 4% since the end of 2018."

Asset Quality

Our asset quality continues to be very strong, with nonperforming assets increasing only slightly by $150,000 to $2.5 million at June 30, 2019 compared to one year ago. OREO and repossessed assets remain nominal. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.40% at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.45% one year earlier. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 0.59% at June 30, 2019 (adjusted for purchase accounting marks on acquired loans), compared to 0.58% one year earlier.

Capital

First Reliance Bank continues to remain well capitalized under all regulatory measures with capital ratios exceeding the statutory well-capitalized thresholds by an ample margin. At June 30, 2019, capital ratios were as follows:

Ratio First Reliance

Bank

Well-Capitalized Minimum Tier 1 leverage 9.19%

5.00%

Common equity tier 1 capital 10.56%

6.50%

Tier 1 capital 10.56%

8.00%

Total capital 11.18%

10.00%













ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE BANCSHARES, INC.

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $635 million. The Company employs more than 166 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 90% customer satisfaction rating. First Reliance is also one of three companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places To Work in South Carolina award all 14 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations, First Reliance offers five unique community-customers programs, which include: Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities and Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked. We also offer a full suite of digital banking services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and are open on most traditional holidays.

Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's web site at www.firstreliance.com.

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary





Consolidated Balance Sheets















June December June

2019 2018 2018 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents:





Cash and due from banks $ 5,084,271 $ 4,638,332 $ 4,442,320 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 11,672,571 29,923,656 28,589,512 Total cash and cash equivalents 16,756,842 34,561,988 33,031,832







Time deposits in other banks 253,345 253,003 252,252







Securities available-for-sale 37,464,213 33,556,796 25,083,661 Securities held-to-maturity (Estimated fair value of $11,769,710, $14,250,850,





and $15,809,271 at June 30, 2019, December 31, 2018, and June 30, 2018) 11,422,660 14,107,252 15,759,600 Nonmarketable equity securities 948,400 1,393,500 543,500 Total investment securities 49,835,273 49,057,548 41,386,761







Mortgage loans held for sale 27,225,698 12,713,361 6,919,940







Loans receivable 475,526,532 430,795,891 399,262,647 Less allowance for loan losses (2,960,174) (2,788,188) (2,356,562) Loans, net 472,566,358 428,007,703 396,906,085







Premises, furniture and equipment, net 20,133,374 20,310,879 20,406,445 Accrued interest receivable 1,424,304 1,318,104 1,130,259 Other real estate owned 164,295 341,519 200,000 Cash surrender value life insurance 17,498,686 17,306,312 17,110,338 Net deferred tax assets 7,293,378 7,923,572 8,406,261 Mortgage servicing rights 10,307,543 9,023,859 7,815,798 Goodwill 690,917 690,917 690,917 Core deposit intangible 595,551 684,217 779,033 Other assets 10,002,954 2,796,830 2,833,303 Total assets $ 634,748,518 $ 584,989,812 $ 537,869,224 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Liabilities





Deposits





Noninterest-bearing transaction accounts $ 117,862,240 $ 103,201,256 $ 102,528,351 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 83,694,869 83,251,127 86,316,598 Savings 117,490,936 120,801,341 134,090,144 Time deposits $250,000 and over 43,775,583 42,870,456 28,581,126 Other time deposits 164,939,550 126,044,529 98,959,447 Total deposits 527,763,178 476,168,709 450,475,666







Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 14,161,727 16,852,981 18,133,207 Federal Funds Purchased 4,000,000 - - Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 6,600,000 20,000,000 - Junior subordinated debentures 10,310,000 10,310,000 10,310,000 Subordinated debentures 4,899,907 4,934,877 4,895,329 Accrued interest payable 575,836 447,883 284,173 Lease Liabilty 6,000,634



Other liabilities 5,277,600 4,106,913 3,342,548 Total liabilities 579,588,882 532,821,363 487,440,923







Shareholders' Equity





Preferred stock





Series D preferred stock - 579, 581 and 587 shares issued and outstanding at

June 30 2019, December 31, 2018, and June 30, 2018, respectively 579 581 587 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 8,038,877, 8,002,712 and 7,869,772 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019, December 31, 2018, and June 30, 2018, respecitvely 80,389 80,022 80,016 Non-Voting Common Stock - 410,499 shares issued and outstanding as of

June 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018 4,105 4,105 4,105 Capital surplus 51,137,325 50,904,763 84,349,087 Treasury stock, at cost, 116,042, 94,505 and 64,999 at June 30, 2019,





December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively (863,872) (624,120) (411,798) Nonvested restricted stock (1,426,972) (1,508,630) (1,661,417) Retained Earnings/Deficit 5,985,572 4,003,616 (31,246,948) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 242,510 (691,888) (685,331) Total shareholders' equity 55,159,636 52,168,449 50,428,301 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 634,748,518 $ 584,989,812 $ 537,869,224

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary





Consolidated Statements of Operations















Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 Interest income:





Loans, including fees $ 6,602,505 $ 5,913,149 $ 5,365,689







Investment securities:





Taxable 313,108 299,711 226,109 Tax exempt 34,227 34,283 38,862 Other interest income 82,133 153,108 103,363 Total 7,031,973 6,400,251 5,734,023 Interest expense:





Time deposits 1,091,030 796,162 467,517 Other deposits 135,397 142,706 137,422 Other interest expense 275,789 281,407 233,470 Total 1,502,216 1,220,275 838,409







Net interest income 5,529,758 5,179,977 4,895,614 Provision for loan losses 150,000 285,918 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,379,758 4,894,059 4,895,614







Noninterest income:





Service charges on deposit accounts 399,025 453,128 354,974 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,799,722 1,195,889 1,283,863 Income from bank owned life insurance 96,878 98,197 97,849 Other service charges, commissions, and fees 387,205 393,771 388,929 Gain on Nonmarketable securities 2,667 800,000 - Other 112,377 100,909 (5,973) Total 2,797,874 3,041,894 2,119,642







Noninterest expenses:





Salaries and benefits 4,074,027 3,865,590 3,847,938 Occupancy 581,933 571,866 547,820 Furniture and equipment related expenses 475,754 503,636 542,203 Other 1,449,045 1,316,045 1,323,816 Merger Related Expenses - 181,551 125,546 Total 6,580,759 6,438,688 6,387,323 Income before income taxes 1,596,873 1,497,265 627,933 Income Tax Expense 276,874 327,998 162,136 Net income 1,319,999 1,169,267 465,797 Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,319,999 $ 1,169,267 $ 465,797







Average common shares outstanding, basic 7,958,719 7,934,841 8,065,932 Average common shares outstanding, diluted 8,071,222 8,040,316 8,126,732







Income per common share:





Basic income per share $ 0.17 $ 0.15 $ 0.06 Diluted income per share $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.06

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary





Consolidated Statements of Operations























June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 Interest income:





Loans, including fees $ 12,741,002 $ 22,010,885 $ 10,458,216







Investment securities:





Taxable 613,046 1,039,259 471,648 Tax exempt 68,539 147,950 77,772 Other interest income 170,044 426,598 165,487 Total 13,592,631 23,624,692 11,173,123 Interest expense:





Time deposits 2,058,581 2,191,437 801,748 Other deposits 274,547 534,572 245,782 Other interest expense 588,314 964,475 501,551 Total 2,921,442 3,690,484 1,549,081







Net interest income 10,671,190 19,934,208 9,624,042 Provision for loan losses 295,547 510,356 20,477 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,375,643 19,423,852 9,603,565







Noninterest income:





Service charges on deposit accounts 797,253 1,597,211 726,128 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 2,801,225 5,138,660 2,782,360 Income from bank owned life insurance 192,374 390,557 194,583 Other service charges, commissions, and fees 757,965 1,510,405 737,200 Gain on sale of Investment Securities 21,168 - - Gain on Nonmarketable securities 15,047 800,000 - Other 209,431 487,529 114,712 Total 4,794,463 9,924,362 4,554,983







Noninterest expenses:





Salaries and benefits 7,831,628 15,373,131 7,686,974 Occupancy 1,171,375 2,227,135 1,088,394 Furniture and equipment related expenses 946,813 2,021,351 1,120,335 Other 2,757,222 5,549,562 2,669,452 Merger Related Expense 37,211 1,005,195 823,644 Total 12,744,249 26,176,374 13,388,799 Income before income taxes 2,425,857 3,171,840 769,749 Income tax expense 443,901 741,606 215,880 Net income 1,981,956 2,430,234 553,869 Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,981,956 $ 2,430,234 $ 553,869







Average common shares outstanding, basic 7,954,598 7,738,547 8,030,507 Average common shares outstanding, diluted 8,064,509 7,867,586 8,098,737







Income (loss) per common share:





Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.25 $ 0.31 $ 0.07 Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.25 $ 0.31 $ 0.07

Asset Quality and Capital Adequacy













(dollars in thousands, except asset quality and per share data) As of and for the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 Asset Quality





Loans 90 days past due & still accruing - 10 - Nonaccrual loans 2,388 1,923 2,202















































Total nonperforming loans 2,388 1,933 2,202







OREO and repossessed assets 164 342 200 Total Nonperforming Assets 2,552 2,275 2,402







Accruing TDRs 2,630 4,746 -







Nonperforming loans to loans 0.50% 0.45% 0.55% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.40% 0.39% 0.45% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.59% 0.63% 0.58% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 123.96% 144.24% 107.02% Capital Data (at quarter end)





Book value per share 6.62 6.27 6.14 Tangible book value per share 6.46 6.11 5.96







Per Share Data





QTD Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- basic 7,958,719 7,934,841 8,065,932 QTD Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- diluted 8,071,222 8,040,316 8,126,732 Earning Per Share - basic $ 0.17 $ 0.15 $ 0.06 Earning Per Share -diluted 0.16 0.15 0.06







Profitability Ratios





Net Interest Margin 4.19% 4.30% 4.17% Return on Average Assets 0.67% 0.45% 0.21% Return on Average Equity 7.50% 4.88% 2.22%







Capital Adequacy- Bank Only





Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.19% 9.51% 10.22% Common Equity Tier 1 capital 10.56% 11.40% 12.32% Tier 1 capital ratio 10.56% 11.40% 12.32% Total capital ratio 11.18% 12.05% 12.88% Total risk weighted assets 524,912 466,353 428,996

