First Reliance Bancshares Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net income increased 48.8% for the third quarter of 2025 to $2.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income totaled $8.0 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, compared to $5.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share for the same period in 2024. Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) increased 39.2% for the third quarter of 2025 to $2.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, operating earnings (Non-GAAP) totaled $6.6 million or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $5.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the comparable period of 2024.
  • Book value per share increased $1.44, or 14.4%, from $9.98 per share at September 30, 2024, to $11.42 per share at September 30, 2025. Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) increased $1.44, or 14.6%, from $9.89 per share at September 30, 2024, to $11.33 per share at September 30, 2025.
  • Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $9.5 million, which represents an increase of $1.3 million, or 16.7%, compared to the same quarter one year ago. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, the increase was $344,000, or 3.8%.
  • Net interest margin increased during the third quarter of 2025 to 3.66%, compared to 3.53% in the second quarter of 2025, and increased 39 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024.
  • The third quarter of 2025 efficiency ratio improved to 69.61% down from 76.90% one year ago. The adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) improved from 72.82% in the third quarter of 2024 to 69.61% in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Total loans held for investment decreased $4.8 million, or 2.4% annualized, to $780.0 million at September 30, 2025, from $784.7 million at June 30, 2025. This decrease was the result of the decline in the loan portfolio associated with the North Carolina branches (deposits and locations sold in the second quarter of 2025), which totaled approximately $9.8 million.
  • Total deposits increased $9.0 million, or 3.8% annualized, to $959.3 million at September 30, 2025, from $950.3 million at June 30, 2025.
  • Asset quality remains strong. Nonperforming assets increased to $369 thousand, or 0.03% of total assets at September 30, 2025, compared to $205 thousand, or 0.02% of total assets at June 30, 2025. This increase was related to one mortgage loan that is fully collateralized.
  • In June 2025, the Company's Board approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the purchase of up to $3.0 million of outstanding common stock through expiration of the program on June 30, 2026. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares and may be modified or terminated by the Company's Board of Directors at any time. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 122,316 shares at a weighted-average cost per share of $9.71.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Operating earnings per share improved 22%, in the third quarter of 2025, from the second quarter of 2025.  Our net interest margin increased 13 basis points and our adjusted efficiency ratio improved to 69.6%.  Tangible book value per share grew by $1.44 per share over the past year to $11.33, an increase of 14.6%.  We grew deposit balances by $9.0 million, or 3.8% annualized.  Loan growth remained muted in the third quarter of 2025, primarily from the loans paid down and paid off associated with the sale of the North Carolina branches.  Credit quality remains strong with low nonperforming assets and low net charge offs.  Our return on average tangible equity was 10.83% thus far in 2025, excluding nonrecurring items.  Our bankers and teams are executing high quality service for our customers through relationship banking throughout our markets in South Carolina."  

Financial Summary



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30


Sep 30


Sep 30

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024


2025


2024

Earnings:










Net income available to common shareholders

$  2,714

$  3,653

$  1,613

$    918

$  1,825


$  7,980


$  5,005

Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)

2,714

2,248

1,665

1,698

1,950


6,627


5,130

Earnings per common share, diluted (GAAP)

0.33

0.44

0.19

0.11

0.22


0.96


0.61

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (Non-GAAP)

0.33

0.27

0.20

0.21

0.24


0.79


0.63

Total revenue(1)

12,238

13,920

11,158

9,809

9,855


37,316


29,771

Net interest margin

3.66 %

3.53 %

3.49 %

3.38 %

3.27 %


3.58 %


3.20 %

Return on average assets(2)

0.99 %

1.32 %

0.59 %

0.35 %

0.69 %


0.97 %


0.65 %

Return on average assets - Operating Non-GAAP(2)

0.99 %

0.81 %

0.61 %

0.64 %

0.74 %


0.81 %


0.66 %

Return on average equity(2)

12.55 %

17.84 %

8.15 %

4.66 %

9.60 %


12.93 %


9.16 %

Return on average equity - Operating Non-GAAP(2)

12.55 %

10.98 %

8.41 %

8.62 %

10.26 %


10.74 %


9.39 %

Efficiency ratio(3)

69.61 %

64.61 %

75.52 %

86.42 %

76.90 %


69.51 %


77.67 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP(3)

69.61 %

74.03 %

75.04 %

78.29 %

75.66 %


72.82 %


77.25 %


As of


Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

($ in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Balance Sheet:






Total assets

$  1,097,846

$  1,102,203

$  1,097,389

$  1,067,104

$  1,071,480

Total loans receivable

779,997

784,749

784,469

753,738

739,219

Total deposits

959,300

950,339

978,667

951,411

951,948

Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits

40.68 %

39.50 %

39.46 %

38.64 %

38.82 %

Loans to deposits

81.31 %

82.58 %

80.16 %

79.22 %

77.65 %

Bank Capital Ratios:






Total risk-based capital ratio

13.58 %

12.88 %

12.99 %

13.48 %

13.56 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.48 %

11.84 %

11.92 %

12.43 %

12.51 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.94 %

9.74 %

9.80 %

9.96 %

9.87 %

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.48 %

11.84 %

11.92 %

12.43 %

12.51 %

Asset Quality Ratios:






Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
   total assets

0.03 %

0.02 %

0.09 %

0.11 %

0.09 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage
of total loans receivable

1.12 %

1.09 %

1.10 %

1.12 %

1.13 %

Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage
of average total loan receivables

0.02 %

0.03 %

0.08 %

0.00 %

0.03 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Sep 30

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

2025

2024

Interest income








Loans

$    11,842

$    11,657

$    11,293

$    11,053

$    10,930

$    34,792

$    31,761

Investment securities

2,300

2,145

2,166

2,015

1,969

6,611

5,816

Other interest income

323

505

318

512

623

1,146

1,333

Total interest income

14,465

14,307

13,777

13,580

13,522

42,549

38,910

Interest expense








Deposits

4,536

4,703

4,468

4,613

4,833

13,707

13,817

Other interest expense

476

495

544

564

585

1,515

2,115

Total interest expense

5,012

5,198

5,012

5,177

5,418

15,222

15,932

Net interest income

9,453

9,109

8,765

8,403

8,104

27,327

22,978

Provision for credit (recovery of) losses

90

88

707

141

(83)

885

179

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

9,363

9,021

8,058

8,262

8,187

26,442

22,799

Noninterest income








Mortgage banking income

1,577

1,586

1,351

1,207

805

4,514

3,596

Service fees on deposit accounts

412

299

319

327

327

1,030

970

Debit card and other service charges,
   commissions, and fees

531

543

529

550

528

1,603

1,615

Income from bank owned life insurance

108

104

102

108

105

314

310

Loss on sale of securities, net

-

-

(182)

(146)

(162)

(182)

(162)

Gain on sale of branches

-

2,313

-

-

-

2,313

-

Gain on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

140

-

-

140

-

Gain (loss) on disposal /write down of fixed assets

-

(200)

-

(838)

-

(200)

20

Other income

157

166

134

198

148

457

444

Total noninterest income

2,785

4,811

2,393

1,406

1,751

9,989

6,793

Noninterest expense








Compensation and benefits

5,431

5,574

5,281

5,028

4,682

16,286

14,253

Occupancy and equipment

736

770

791

890

848

2,297

2,526

Data processing, technology, and communications

1,061

1,143

1,156

1,184

994

3,360

3,152

Professional fees

195

248

153

268

265

596

471

Marketing

155

175

123

103

66

453

328

Other

941

1,083

923

1,003

723

2,947

2,393

Total noninterest expense

8,519

8,993

8,427

8,476

7,578

25,939

23,123

Income before provision for income taxes

3,629

4,839

2,024

1,192

2,360

10,492

6,469

Income tax expense

915

1,186

411

273

535

2,512

1,464

Net income available to common shareholders

$      2,714

$      3,653

$      1,613

$         919

$      1,825

$      7,980

$      5,005

Addback loss on fixed assets, net of tax

-

151

-

646

-

151

-

Subtract gain on sale of branches, net of tax

-

(1,746)

-

-

-

(1,746)

-

Subtract gain on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax

-

-

(111)

-

-

(111)

-

Addback expenses related to branch sale, net of tax

-

190

18

21

-

208

-

Addback securities losses, net of tax

-

-

145

113

125

145

125

Operating net income (non-GAAP)

2,714

2,248

1,665

1,699

1,950

6,627

5,130

Weighted average common shares - basic

7,902

7,892

7,868

7,851

7,847

7,887

7,845

Weighted average common shares - diluted

8,349

8,350

8,331

8,274

8,221

8,344

8,255

Basic net income per common share*

$        0.34

$        0.46

$        0.21

$        0.21

$        0.23

$        1.01

$        0.64

Diluted net income per common share*

$        0.33

$        0.44

$        0.19

$        0.11

$        0.22

$        0.96

$        0.61

Operating basic net income per common share (non-GAAP)*

$        0.34

$        0.28

$        0.21

$        0.22

$        0.25

$        0.84

$        0.66

Operating diluted net income per common share (non-GAAP)*

$        0.33

$        0.27

$        0.20

$        0.21

$        0.24

$        0.79

$        0.63


*Note that the sum of the quarter may not equal the YTD result due to rounding of earnings per share each quarter, given the weighted average shares outstanding basic and diluted.

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $2.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.  Operating net income (Non-GAAP), for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $2.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2024.  Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, totaled $8.0 million, or $0.96 per diluted common share, compared to $5.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share for the comparable period of 2024.  On an operating basis, diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) was $0.79 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, which includes adding back the impact of securities losses, net of tax, the impact of fixed asset write downs, net of tax, and the impact of expenses related to the branch sales, net of tax, offset by subtracting the gain recognized on the sale of branches, net of tax and the gain from the early extinguishment of debt, net of tax, compared to $0.63 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Noninterest income, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $2.8 million, an increase of $1.0 million from $1.8 million for the same period in 2024.  Noninterest income was primarily driven by mortgage banking income and totaled $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $805 thousand in the third quarter of 2024.  In addition, all of the other categories of noninterest income increased. 

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, noninterest income increased by $3.2 million, driven by improved mortgage banking income of $918 thousand, gain on sale of branches of $2.3 million, and gain on the early extinguishment of debt of $140 thousand.  These improvements were partially offset by the write down of fixed assets of $200 thousand, compared to a $20 thousand gain in the same period of 2024.

Noninterest expense, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $8.5 million, an increase of $941 thousand from $7.6 million for the same period in 2024.  This increase in expense was primarily driven by an increase in compensation and benefits of $749 thousand due primarily to mortgage commissions, salaries and stock compensation expense, and $218 thousand in other expense primarily associated with costs related ATM and debit card losses, a contract cancellation and receipt of lawsuit settlement in 2024. 

Noninterest expense, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $25.9 million and increased $2.8 million from the same period in 2024.  This increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to compensation and benefits of $2.0 million attributable to salaries, mortgage commissions and stock compensation expense, an increase in professional fees of $125 thousand related to audit expense associated with FDICIA compliance, an increase in marketing of $125 thousand, and $554 thousand increase in other expense, which includes $336 thousand associated with costs related to the sale of the two branches in North Carolina.      

There were no operating adjustments in 3Q 2025.

Operating adjustments – 2Q 2025

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company sold the two North Carolina locations to Carter Bank from Virginia.  This sale resulted in a gain of $2.3 million on the deposits assumed by Carter Bank, before expenses.  Expenses directly related to the branches sold totaled $252 thousand in the second quarter of 2025.  Operating net income reflects the removal of these two items.  Total deposits assumed by Carter Bank were $55.9 million.  No loans were acquired in this transaction by Carter Bank.

Additionally, the Company wrote down a parcel of land in North Charleston by $200 thousand.  This parcel remains for sale.  Operating net income reflects the add back of this item, net of tax, totaling $151 thousand.

Operating adjustments - 1Q 2025

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded the following non-recurring transactions:

  • Paid off subordinated indebtedness of $1.0 million with $860 thousand, resulting in a pre-tax gain of $140 thousand,
  • Recorded pre-tax securities losses of $182 thousand, and
  • Recorded pre-tax branch disposal related costs of $23 thousand.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited - QTD



For the Three Months Ended


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


September 30, 2024


Average

Income/

Yield/


Average

Income/

Yield/


Average

Income/

Yield/

($ in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets












Interest-earning assets












Federal funds sold and interest-
bearing deposits

$        35,237

$       296

3.33 %


$        46,216

$      478

4.15 %


$        50,030

$      588

4.68 %

Investment securities

193,519

2,300

4.72 %


186,573

2,145

4.61 %


173,728

1,969

4.51 %

Nonmarketable equity securities

1,795

26

5.84 %


1,665

28

6.65 %


1,509

35

9.19 %

Loans held for sale

12,381

301

9.65 %


16,269

353

8.70 %


21,629

347

6.38 %

Loans

780,426

11,541

5.87 %


783,489

11,304

5.79 %


737,666

10,583

5.71 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,023,358

14,465

5.61 %


1,034,212

14,307

5.55 %


984,562

13,522

5.46 %

Allowance for credit losses

(8,508)




(8,652)




(8,491)



Noninterest-earning assets

80,739




80,987




78,402



Total assets

$   1,095,588




$   1,106,547




$   1,054,473















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity












Interest-bearing liabilities












NOW accounts

$      123,107

$       230

0.74 %


$      158,726

$      242

0.61 %


$      138,726

$      236

0.68 %

Savings & money market

410,051

2,893

2.80 %


435,548

3,127

2.88 %


384,155

2,941

3.05 %

Time deposits

168,116

1,413

3.33 %


158,378

1,334

3.38 %


175,921

1,656

3.74 %

     Total interest-bearing deposits

701,274

4,536

2.57 %


752,652

4,703

2.51 %


698,802

4,833

2.75 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

20,652

217

4.17 %


17,913

191

4.29 %


15,979

226

5.63 %

Subordinated debentures

19,775

259

5.19 %


23,228

304

5.25 %


25,743

359

5.55 %

Total interest-bearing
liabilities

741,701

5,012

2.68 %


793,793

5,198

2.63 %


740,524

5,418

2.91 %

Noninterest bearing deposits

253,702




217,979




224,121



Other liabilities

13,666




12,885




13,807



Shareholders' equity

86,519




81,890




76,021



Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity

$   1,095,588




$   1,106,547




$   1,054,473















Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
  rate spread


$    9,453

2.93 %



$   9,109

2.92 %



$   8,104

2.55 %

Net Interest Margin



3.66 %




3.53 %




3.27 %













Cost of funds, including
noninterest-bearing deposits



2.00 %




2.06 %




2.23 %

Net interest income, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $9.5 million compared to $8.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.  This increase was the result of an increase in interest income of $943 thousand and a decrease in interest expense of $406 thousand.  This resulted in an improved net interest margin to 3.66% from 3.27% one year ago.  Loans and securities had the largest gains in income and in yields compared to the prior year, partially offset by interest- bearing cash and fed funds sold and nonmarketable equity securities.  While lower yields in all categories of interest-bearing liabilities, except NOW accounts, contributed to the improved net interest margin.  In addition, the total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, decreased to 2.00% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 2.23% in the third quarter of 2024.  

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited - YTD 



For the Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024


Average

Income/

Yield/


Average

Income/

Yield/

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets








Interest-earning assets








Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$        37,905

$     1,066

3.76 %


$        36,339

$     1,233

4.53 %

Investment securities

186,815

6,611

4.73 %


170,643

5,816

4.55 %

Nonmarketable equity securities

1,716

80

6.24 %


1,897

100

7.02 %

Loans held for sale

16,065

1,018

8.47 %


20,563

1,047

6.80 %

Loans

777,837

33,774

5.81 %


728,337

30,714

5.63 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,020,339

42,549

5.58 %


957,779

38,910

5.43 %

Allowance for credit losses

(8,564)




(8,464)



Noninterest-earning assets

80,756




79,272



Total assets

$   1,092,531




$   1,028,587











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Interest-bearing liabilities








NOW accounts

$      142,638

$        702

0.66 %


$      140,904

$        774

0.73 %

Savings & money market

421,621

8,892

2.82 %


362,942

8,097

2.98 %

Time deposits

161,259

4,113

3.41 %


176,586

4,946

3.74 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

725,518

13,707

2.53 %


680,432

13,817

2.71 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

19,407

622

4.28 %


24,322

1,019

5.59 %

Subordinated debentures

22,649

893

5.27 %


25,735

1,096

5.69 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

767,574

15,222

2.65 %


730,489

15,932

2.91 %

Noninterest bearing deposits

229,737




211,620



Other liabilities

12,922




13,639



Shareholders' equity

82,298




72,839



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   1,092,531




$   1,028,587











Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
  rate spread


$   27,327

2.93 %



$   22,978

2.52 %

Net Interest Margin



3.58 %




3.20 %









Cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits



2.04 %




2.26 %

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, totaled $27.3 million compared to $23.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $4.3 million.  The net interest margin was 3.58% for the first nine months of 2025 compared to 3.20% for the same period in 2024.  The yield on interest-earning assets improved by 14 basis points to 5.57%, led by loans and investment securities.  Yields on all interest-bearing liabilities have also declined in all categories, with total yield on interest-bearing liabilities declining by 26 basis points.  The total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits was 2.04% compared to 2.26% in 2024.

CONDENSED  CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited



As of


Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

($ in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Assets






Cash and cash equivalents:






Cash and due from banks

$          5,072

$          4,066

$          5,011

$          4,604

$          4,730

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

26,695

29,487

32,922

42,623

61,934

Total cash and cash equivalents

31,767

33,553

37,933

47,227

66,664

Investment securities:






Investment securities available for sale

199,674

194,136

181,596

175,846

177,641

Other investments

1,527

2,497

950

886

883

Total investment securities

201,201

196,633

182,546

176,732

178,524

Mortgage loans held for sale

13,336

14,944

22,424

20,974

19,929

Loans receivable:






Loans

779,997

784,749

784,469

753,738

739,219

Less allowance for credit losses

(8,741)

(8,535)

(8,654)

(8,434)

(8,317)

Loans receivable, net

771,256

776,214

775,815

745,304

730,902

Property and equipment, net

23,313

22,469

21,987

21,353

21,861

Mortgage servicing rights

14,421

14,093

13,614

13,410

12,690

Bank owned life insurance

18,922

18,815

18,710

18,608

18,501

Deferred income taxes

6,221

6,510

6,938

7,709

6,292

Other assets

17,409

18,972

17,422

15,787

16,117

Total assets

1,097,846

1,102,203

1,097,389

1,067,104

1,071,480

Liabilities






Deposits

$      959,300

$      950,339

$      978,667

$      951,411

$      951,948

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

15,000

32,500

-

-

-

Federal funds and repurchase agreements

-

207

-

-

-

Subordinated debentures

9,469

9,461

14,453

15,444

15,436

Junior subordinated debentures

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Reserve for unfunded commitments

767

925

771

428

410

Other liabilities

13,498

12,560

11,972

11,755

12,866

Total liabilities

1,008,344

1,016,302

1,016,173

989,348

990,970

Shareholders' equity






Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par
  value

1

1

1

1

1

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
  authorized

88

88

88

88

88

Treasury stock, at cost

(7,883)

(6,654)

(6,458)

(5,699)

(5,285)

Nonvested restricted stock

(2,359)

(2,536)

(2,566)

(2,340)

(2,444)

Additional paid-in capital

56,931

56,708

56,408

55,789

55,763

Retained earnings

47,652

44,937

41,284

39,671

38,753

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,928)

(6,643)

(7,541)

(9,754)

(6,366)

Total shareholders' equity

89,502

85,901

81,216

77,756

80,510

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   1,097,846

$   1,102,203

$   1,097,389

$   1,067,104

$   1,071,480

First Reliance cash and cash equivalents totaled $31.8 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $33.6 million at June 30, 2025.  Cash with the Federal Reserve Bank totaled $26.5 million compared to $61.6 million at September 30, 2024.

First Reliance does not have any Held-to-Maturity (HTM) securities for any reported period.  All debt securities were classified as Available-For-Sale (AFS) securities with balances of $199.7 million and $194.1 million, at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.  The unrealized loss recorded on these securities totaled $6.5 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $8.8 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease in the unrealized loss during the third quarter of $2.3 million (before taxes).

As of September 30, 2025, deposits increased by $9.0 million, or 3.8% annualized.  During the third quarter, the bank reclassified certain interest-bearing transactional accounts (money market accounts) to non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts. See the table on page 10 for detail.

The Company had $15.0 million in outstanding borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Atlanta at September 30, 2025, down from $32.5 million at June 30, 2025.  The Company had remaining credit availability in excess of $304.9 million with the FHLB of Atlanta, subject to collateral requirements.

First Reliance also has access to approximately $23.1 million through the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with posted collateral.  There are currently no borrowings against the Federal Reserve Bank discount window.

COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited





As of




Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

(shares in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Voting common shares outstanding

8,794

8,787

8,786

8,764

8,820

Treasury shares outstanding

(954)

(830)

(809)

(731)

(751)

  Total common shares outstanding

7,840

7,957

7,977

8,033

8,069







Book value per common share

$  11.42

$  10.80

$  10.18

$    9.68

$     9.98

Tangible book value per common
share - Non-GAAP(5)

$  11.33

$  10.71

$  10.09

$    9.59

$     9.89







Stock price:






  High

$  10.21

$  10.00

$    9.98

$  10.24

$   10.59

  Low

$    9.36

$    9.00

$    9.35

$    9.16

$     7.60

  Period end

$  10.10

$    9.60

$    9.45

$    9.59

$   10.14

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited



As of


Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

($ in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Nonperforming Assets






Commercial






Owner occupied RE

$            36

$            39

$         42

$        44

$         46

Non-owner occupied RE

-

-

655

646

701

Construction

-

-

-

66

-

Commercial business

38

43

146

328

57

Consumer






Real estate

226

39

40

42

44

Home equity

-

-

-

-

-

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Other

69

84

50

64

61

Nonaccruing loan modifications

-

-

-

-

-

Total nonaccrual loans

$          369

$          205

$       933

$   1,190

$       909

Other assets repossessed

-

-

-

11

15

Total nonperforming assets

$          369

$          205

$       933

$   1,201

$       924

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:






Total assets

0.03 %

0.02 %

0.09 %

0.11 %

0.09 %

Total loans receivable

0.05 %

0.03 %

0.12 %

0.16 %

0.12 %

Accruing loan modifications

$          683

$          797

$       369

$      400

$       428








Three Months Ended


Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

($ in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Allowance for Credit Losses






Balance, beginning of period

$       8,535

$       8,654

$    8,434

$   8,317

$    8,498

Loans charged-off

48

110

163

24

69

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

6

57

19

18

17

Net charge-offs

42

53

144

6

52

Provision for credit (recovery of) losses

248

(66)

364

123

(129)

Balance, end of period

$       8,741

$       8,535

$    8,654

$   8,434

$    8,317

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
receivable

1.12 %

1.09 %

1.10 %

1.12 %

1.13 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

2368.83 %

4163.41 %

927.54 %

708.74 %

914.96 %

Asset quality remained strong during the third quarter of 2025, with nonperforming assets increasing to $369 thousand, which represents 0.03% of total assets.   The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans receivable increased to 1.12% at September 30, 2025, compared to 1.09% at June 30, 2025, and 1.12% at December 31, 2024.  The allowance for credit losses increased by a provision for credit losses of $248 thousand and decreased by net charge-offs of $42 thousand, during the third quarter of 2025.  In the third quarter of 2024, the Company experienced net charge-offs of $52 thousand and decreased the ACL with a release of the provision for credit losses of $129 thousand.  The ACL was 1.13% of total loans at September 30, 2024. 

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of


Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

($ in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Commercial real estate

$  471,002

$  483,278

$  482,201

$  463,301

$  456,775

Consumer real estate

220,767

223,310

216,964

204,303

193,362

Commercial and industrial

71,802

61,255

65,573

65,980

66,561

Consumer and other

16,426

16,906

19,731

20,154

22,521

Total loans, net of deferred fees

779,997

784,749

784,469

753,738

739,219

Less allowance for credit losses

8,741

8,535

8,654

8,434

8,317

Total loans, net

$  771,256

$  776,214

$  775,815

$  745,304

$  730,902

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of


Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

($ in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Noninterest-bearing

$  292,107

$  219,352

$  224,031

$  227,471

$  219,279

Interest-bearing:






DDA and NOW accounts

98,135

156,062

162,129

140,116

150,312

Money market accounts

360,621

379,078

393,736

381,602

362,834

Savings

38,279

38,995

39,719

40,627

41,184

Time, less than $250,000

126,195

125,607

122,613

120,397

133,940

Time, $250,000 and over

43,963

31,245

36,439

41,198

44,399

Total deposits

$  959,300

$  950,339

$  978,667

$  951,411

$  951,948



Footnotes to tables:


(1)

Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(2)

Annualized for the respective period.

(3)

Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(4)

Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts.

(5)

The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares. 

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $1.098 billion. The Company employs approximately 166 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina.  First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle.  Customers of the Company have given it a 92% customer satisfaction rating, well above the bank industry average of 82%.  First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 19 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. The Company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations.  The Company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective.  Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions.  Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate.  Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized.  The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements:  (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers.  Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as  other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations.  All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.  We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

