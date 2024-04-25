First Reliance Bancshares Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net income decreased 9.7% for the first quarter of 2024 to $1.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest income for the quarter was $7.2 million, which represents a decrease of $64,800, or 0.9%, on a linked quarter basis and a decrease of $66,600, or 0.9% compared to the same period in 2023.
  • Net interest margin decreased during the quarter to 3.11% at March 31, 2024, compared to 3.16% for the fourth quarter of 2023, and decreased 23 basis points compared to the same period in 2023.
  • Total loans increased $19.6 million, or 11.1% annualized, to $725.2 million at March 31, 2024, from $705.7 million at December 31, 2023.
  • Total deposits increased $22.7 million, or 10.6% annualized, to $881.3 million at March 31, 2024, from $858.6 million at December 31, 2023.
  • Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.03% at March 31, 2024, down from 0.04% at December 31, 2023. The Company had net charge-offs of $113.0 thousand, or annualized 0.06% of average loans, during the first quarter of 2024, compared to net recoveries of $1.3 thousand, or annualized 0.00% of average loans, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Cost of funds for the first quarter of 2024 increased to 2.25% from 2.03% on a linked quarter basis and from 1.24% for the same period in 2023.
  • Book value per share increased $0.72 from $8.14 per share at March 31, 2023, to $8.86 per share at March 31, 2024.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "The first quarter of 2024 saw our total assets exceed $1.0 billion, which we expect to continue to grow going forward. Loan growth exceeded 11% annualized while deposit growth was 10.6% annualized. The Company's capital ratios remain strong as our total capital ratio equaled 13.46% at the bank level. In addition, tangible book value per share increased by $0.73 per share, or 9.08%, to $8.77 over the past twelve months. Credit quality remains strong with low net charge offs and nonperforming assets. Our team continues to put clients first while establishing strong long-term relationships in the communities we serve."

Financial Summary



Three Months Ended


Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Earnings:




Net income available to common shareholders

$     1,238

$          776

$     1,444

$     1,013

$     1,371

Earnings per common share, diluted

0.15

0.10

0.18

0.12

0.17

Total revenue(1)

9,690

8,285

9,219

8,959

9,430

Net interest margin

3.11 %

3.16 %

3.11 %

3.16 %

3.34 %

Return on average assets(2)

0.49 %

0.32 %

0.58 %

0.41 %

0.57 %

Return on average equity(2)

7.01 %

4.70 %

8.68 %

6.13 %

8.53 %

Efficiency ratio(3)

81.04 %

89.83 %

80.35 %

82.50 %

79.20 %

As of

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Balance Sheet:




Total assets

$  1,027,616

$       974,157

$       991,721

$       992,596

$  1,000,535

Total loans receivable

725,234

705,672

706,596

694,130

669,969

Total deposits

881,309

858,597

861,229

830,085

836,902

Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits

39.86 %

41.31 %

43.55 %

44.00 %

46.46 %

Loans to deposits

82.29 %

82.19 %

82.05 %

83.62 %

80.05 %

Bank Capital Ratios:




Total risk-based capital ratio

13.46 %

13.86 %

13.54 %

13.57 %

13.45 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.37 %

12.75 %

12.43 %

12.43 %

12.41 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.16 %

10.32 %

10.11 %

9.95 %

10.14 %

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.37 %

12.75 %

12.43 %

12.43 %

12.41 %

Asset Quality Ratios:




Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
   total assets

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of
   total loans receivable

1.17 %

1.19 %

1.19 %

1.19 %

1.20 %

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total
loans receivable

0.06 %

0.00 %

0.01 %

0.07 %

0.06 %

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited



Three Months Ended


Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Interest income




Loans

$     10,085

$        9,678

$        9,394

$        8,837

$        8,260

Investment securities

1,972

1,832

1,596

1,371

1,343

Other interest income

291

396

536

782

362

Total interest income

12,348

11,906

11,526

10,990

9,965

Interest expense




Deposits

4,332

4,076

3,671

2,876

1,922

Other interest expense

808

558

651

893

769

Total interest expense

5,140

4,634

4,322

3,769

2,691

Net interest income

7,208

7,272

7,204

7,221

7,274

Provision for credit losses

207

(118)

(42)

280

248

Net interest income after provision for loan
   losses

7,001

7,390

7,246

6,941

7,026

Noninterest income




Mortgage banking income

1,375

694

1,147

1,063

916

Service fees on deposit accounts

336

336

371

341

326

Debit card and other service charges,
   commissions, and fees

519

544

537

563

517

Income from bank owned life insurance

102

99

95

91

244

Loss on sale of securities, net

-

(802)

(268)

(455)

-

Gain on disposal of fixed assets

20

11

-

-

19

Other income

130

132

132

134

134

Total noninterest income

2,482

1,014

2,014

1,737

2,156

Noninterest expense




Compensation and benefits

4,878

4,558

4,603

4,461

4,652

Occupancy and equipment

841

798

882

856

892

Data processing, technology, and communications

1,039

985

923

942

771

Professional fees

110

56

58

111

196

Marketing

160

104

151

206

226

Other

826

942

790

815

732

Total noninterest expense

7,854

7,443

7,407

7,391

7,469

Income before provision for income taxes

1,629

961

1,853

1,287

1,713

Income tax expense

391

185

409

274

342

Net income available to common shareholders

$        1,238

$             776

$        1,444

$        1,013

$        1,371

Addback securities losses, net of tax

-

648

355

211

-

Adjusted net income (nonGAAP)

1,238

1,424

1,799

1,224

1,371

Weighted average common shares - basic

7,837

7,826

7,834

7,825

7,807

Weighted average common shares - diluted

8,217

8,164

8,149

8,142

8,189

Basic income per common share

$           0.16

$           0.10

$           0.18

$           0.13

$           0.18

Diluted income per common share

$           0.15

$           0.10

$           0.18

$           0.12

$           0.17

Adjusted basic net income per common share (nonGAAP)

$           0.16

$           0.18

$           0.23

$           0.16

$           0.18

Adjusted diluted net income per common share (nonGAAP)

$           0.15

$           0.17

$           0.22

$           0.15

$           0.17

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $1.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $2.5 million, an increase of $0.3 million from $2.2 million for the same period in 2023. Noninterest income was primarily driven by the Company's mortgage banking division, which produced net revenue of $1.4 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $0.9 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in mortgage noninterest income is primarily due to higher sales volume compared to the first quarter of 2023. Additionally, the Bank's mortgage servicing right asset increased due to increases in mortgage rates the first quarter of 2024. Income from bank owned life insurance decreased $142 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2023 due to the receipt of a death benefit during the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $7.9 million, an increase of $0.4 million from $7.5 million for the same period in 2023. This was primarily driven by an increase in compensation and benefits of $225.4 thousand due primarily to mortgage commissions and an increase in data processing and technology of $268.0 thousand. These increases were offset by declines in occupancy, professional fees, and marketing of $203.0 thousand, collectively, compared to first quarter 2023. 

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited


For the  Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

($ in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets






Interest-earning assets






Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$          27,557

$              266

3.88 %

$       40,162

$           349

3.53 %

Investment securities

169,174

1,972

4.69 %

163,024

1,343

3.34 %

Nonmarketable equity securities

2,224

25

4.56 %

2,013

13

2.65 %

Loans held for sale

15,639

254

6.53 %

9,675

155

6.51 %

Loans

716,237

9,831

5.52 %

668,741

8,105

4.91 %

Total interest-earning assets

930,831

12,348

5.34 %

883,615

9,965

4.57 %

Allowance for credit losses

(8,401)


(7,837)

Noninterest-earning assets

79,678


78,697

Total assets

$     1,002,108


$     954,475









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Interest-bearing liabilities






NOW accounts

$        142,303

$              291

0.82 %

$     141,342

$           105

0.30 %

Savings & money market

341,680

2,445

2.88 %

302,198

1,417

1.90 %

Time deposits

174,169

1,596

3.69 %

109,959

400

1.47 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

658,152

4,332

2.65 %

553,499

1,922

1.41 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

31,665

437

5.55 %

44,435

430

3.93 %

Subordinated debentures

25,727

371

5.81 %

25,695

339

5.34 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

715,544

5,140

2.89 %

623,629

2,691

1.75 %

Noninterest bearing deposits

202,136


253,263

Other liabilities

13,768


13,313

Shareholders' equity

70,660


64,270

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$     1,002,108


$     954,475









Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
  rate spread

$           7,208

2.45 %

$        7,274

2.82 %

Net Interest Margin

3.11 %


3.34 %








Cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits

2.25 %


1.24 %

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $7.2 million compared to $7.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. This slight decrease was the result of deposit cost increasing by $2.4 million offset by interest income increasing by $2.4 million, resulting in $67 thousand net decrease. Yield on interest-earning assets increased to 5.34% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from 4.57% for the same period in 2023. Yield on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.89% in the first quarter of 2024, up from 1.75% in the first quarter of 2023.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited


As of

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents:




Cash and due from banks

$                    5,482

$             4,354

$                 3,158

$                 3,748

$                 4,233

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

36,173

17,590

32,835

55,496

71,590

Total cash and cash equivalents

41,655

21,944

35,993

59,244

75,823

Investment securities:




Investment securities available for sale

171,075

171,400

162,573

158,143

164,150

Other investments

2,548

1,078

2,025

2,563

2,570

Total investment securities

173,623

172,478

164,598

160,706

166,720

Mortgage loans held for sale

18,307

7,156

17,506

12,485

16,236

Loans receivable:




Loans

725,234

705,672

706,596

694,130

669,969

Less allowance for credit losses

(8,497)

(8,393)

(8,430)

(8,229)

(8,052)

Loans receivable, net

716,737

697,279

698,166

685,901

661,917

Property and equipment, net

22,185

22,298

22,505

22,588

22,634

Mortgage servicing rights

12,226

11,638

11,394

10,893

10,491

Bank owned life insurance

18,293

18,191

18,092

17,997

17,906

Deferred income taxes

7,990

7,775

9,184

8,534

8,263

Other assets

16,600

15,398

14,283

14,248

20,545

Total assets

1,027,616

974,157

991,721

992,596

1,000,535

Liabilities




Deposits

$                881,309

$         858,597

$             861,229

$             830,085

$             836,902

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

35,000

5,000

25,000

45,000

45,000

Federal funds and repurchase agreements

-

307

81

11,910

12,974

Subordinated debentures

15,421

15,413

15,405

15,397

15,389

Junior subordinated debentures

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Reserve for unfunded commitments

398

407

488

740

754

Other liabilities

13,070

12,727

13,186

12,616

12,743

Total liabilities

955,508

902,761

925,699

926,058

934,072

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par
  value

1

1

1

1

1

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
  authorized

88

88

88

88

88

Treasury stock, at cost

(4,965)

(4,821)

(4,750)

(4,666)

(4,598)

Nonvested restricted stock

(2,900)

(2,518)

(2,387)

(2,542)

(2,765)

Additional paid-in capital

56,134

55,471

55,068

54,972

54,984

Retained earnings

34,986

33,748

32,972

31,626

30,564

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 

(11,236)

(10,573)

(14,970)

(12,941)

(11,811)

Total shareholders' equity

72,108

71,396

66,022

66,538

66,463

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$             1,027,616

$         974,157

$             991,721

$             992,596

$          1,000,535

First Reliance cash and cash equivalents totaled $41.7 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $21.9 million at December 31, 2023. Cash with the Federal Reserve Bank totaled $36.0 million compared to $17.1 million at December 31, 2023.

First Reliance does not have any Held-to-Maturity (HTM) securities for any reported period. All debt securities were classified as Available-For-Sale (AFS) securities with balances of $171.1 million and $171.4 million, at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The unrealized loss recorded on these securities totaled $14.9 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $14.0 million at December 31, 2023, an increase in the first quarter of $0.9 million unrealized loss (before taxes).

As of March 31, 2024, deposits increased by $22.7 million or 10.6% annualized. The deposit growth was in money market accounts, time deposits less than $250,000 accounts, and noninterest bearing deposit accounts (see table on page 8 for detail).

The Company had $35.0 million in outstanding borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Atlanta at March 31, 2024, up from $5.0 million at December 31, 2023. The Company had remaining credit availability in excess of $236.5 million with the FHLB of Atlanta, subject to collateral requirements.

First Reliance also has access to more than $35.1 million through the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with posted collateral. There are currently no borrowings against the Federal Reserve Bank discount window.

COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited




As of


Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(shares in thousands)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Voting common shares outstanding

8,785

8,772

8,754

8,752

8,763

Treasury shares outstanding

(649)

(633)

(623)

(612)

(601)

  Total common shares outstanding

8,136

8,139

8,131

8,140

8,162






Book value per common share

$                     8.86

$                     8.77

$                     8.12

$                     8.17

$                     8.14

Tangible book value per common share(5)

$                     8.77

$                     8.68

$                     8.02

$                     8.08

$                     8.04






Stock price:




  High

$                     8.65

$                     9.00

$                     7.40

$                     8.80

$                     8.80

  Low

$                     7.70

$                     6.91

$                     6.30

$                     6.00

$                     6.50

  Period end

$                     8.15

$                     8.57

$                     7.20

$                     6.37

$                     7.44

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited


As of

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Nonperforming Assets




Commercial




Owner occupied RE

$                          -

$                          -

$                          -

$                          -

$                          80

Non-owner occupied RE

-

86

86

82

-

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial business

12

99

164

159

278

Consumer




Real estate

48

-

-

-

-

Home equity

-

-

145

145

-

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Other

52

8

14

94

65

Nonaccruing loan modifications

56

56

65

65

71

Total nonaccrual loans

$                     168

$                     249

$                     474

$                     545

$                        494

Other assets repossessed

114

47

45

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

$                     282

$                     296

$                     519

$                     545

$                        494

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:




Total assets

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

Total loans receivable

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.07 %

0.08 %

0.07 %

Accruing loan modifications

$                     970

$                     947

$                  1,027

$                  1,059

$                     1,381







Three Months Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Allowance for Credit Losses




Balance, beginning of period

$                  8,393

$                  8,430

$                  8,229

$                  8,052

$                     7,660

CECL adoption

-

-

-

-

114

Loans charged-off

195

108

41

145

125

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

82

109

31

28

23

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

113

(1)

10

117

102

Provision for credit losses

217

(38)

211

294

380

Balance, end of period

$                  8,497

$                  8,393

$                  8,430

$                  8,229

$                     8,052

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans receivable

1.17 %

1.19 %

1.19 %

1.19 %

1.20 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

5057.74 %

3370.68 %

1778.48 %

1509.91 %

1629.96 %

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

Asset quality remained strong through March 31, 2024, with nonperforming assets remaining at $0.3 million, which represents 0.03% of total assets. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans receivable decreased to 1.17% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.19% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was increased by a provision for credit losses of $217 thousand offset by net charge-offs of $113 thousand, during the first quarter of 2024. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company experienced net charge-offs of $102 thousand, and increased the ACL with a provision for credit losses of $380 thousand. The ACL was 1.20% of total loans at March 31, 2023. 

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited


As of

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Commercial real estate

$             434,743

$             433,687

$             430,825

$             415,616

$             401,534

Consumer real estate

184,969

177,102

172,702

168,227

156,562

Commercial and industrial

77,023

63,946

67,740

71,345

71,350

Consumer and other

28,499

30,937

35,329

38,942

40,523

Total loans, net of deferred fees

725,234

705,672

706,596

694,130

669,969

Less allowance for credit losses

8,497

8,393

8,430

8,229

8,052

Total loans, net

$             716,737

$             697,279

$             698,166

$             685,901

$             661,917

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited


As of

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Noninterest-bearing

$        212,083

$        210,604

$        231,672

$        230,153

$        249,688

Interest-bearing:




DDA and NOW accounts

139,229

144,039

143,393

135,071

139,130

Money market accounts

307,696

289,158

281,325

264,130

265,264

Savings

44,191

45,558

47,422

51,029

54,247

Time, less than $250,000

125,248

121,035

117,989

113,536

97,223

Time, $250,000 and over

52,862

48,203

39,428

36,166

31,350

Total deposits

$        881,309

$        858,597

$        861,229

$        830,085

$        836,902

Footnotes to tables:

(1)

Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(2)

Annualized for the respective period.

(3)

Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(4)

Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts.

(5)

The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares. 

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE 

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $1.028 billion. The company employs approximately 170 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating, well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 17 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. The company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations. The company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

