First Reliance Bancshares Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net income decreased 9.7% for the first quarter of 2024 to $1.2 million , or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $1.4 million , or $0.17 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. Net interest income for the quarter was $7.2 million , which represents a decrease of $64,800 , or 0.9%, on a linked quarter basis and a decrease of $66,600 , or 0.9% compared to the same period in 2023.

, which represents a decrease of , or 0.9%, on a linked quarter basis and a decrease of , or 0.9% compared to the same period in 2023. Net interest margin decreased during the quarter to 3.11% at March 31, 2024 , compared to 3.16% for the fourth quarter of 2023, and decreased 23 basis points compared to the same period in 2023.

, compared to 3.16% for the fourth quarter of 2023, and decreased 23 basis points compared to the same period in 2023. Total loans increased $19.6 million , or 11.1% annualized, to $725.2 million at March 31, 2024 , from $705.7 million at December 31, 2023 .

, or 11.1% annualized, to at , from at . Total deposits increased $22.7 million , or 10.6% annualized, to $881.3 million at March 31, 2024 , from $858.6 million at December 31, 2023 .

, or 10.6% annualized, to at , from at . Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.03% at March 31, 2024 , down from 0.04% at December 31, 2023 . The Company had net charge-offs of $113.0 thousand , or annualized 0.06% of average loans, during the first quarter of 2024, compared to net recoveries of $1.3 thousand , or annualized 0.00% of average loans, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

, down from 0.04% at . The Company had net charge-offs of , or annualized 0.06% of average loans, during the first quarter of 2024, compared to net recoveries of , or annualized 0.00% of average loans, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Cost of funds for the first quarter of 2024 increased to 2.25% from 2.03% on a linked quarter basis and from 1.24% for the same period in 2023.

Book value per share increased $0.72 from $8.14 per share at March 31, 2023 , to $8.86 per share at March 31, 2024 .

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "The first quarter of 2024 saw our total assets exceed $1.0 billion, which we expect to continue to grow going forward. Loan growth exceeded 11% annualized while deposit growth was 10.6% annualized. The Company's capital ratios remain strong as our total capital ratio equaled 13.46% at the bank level. In addition, tangible book value per share increased by $0.73 per share, or 9.08%, to $8.77 over the past twelve months. Credit quality remains strong with low net charge offs and nonperforming assets. Our team continues to put clients first while establishing strong long-term relationships in the communities we serve."

Financial Summary





Three Months Ended





Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Earnings:









Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,238 $ 776 $ 1,444 $ 1,013 $ 1,371 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.15 0.10 0.18 0.12 0.17 Total revenue(1) 9,690 8,285 9,219 8,959 9,430 Net interest margin 3.11 % 3.16 % 3.11 % 3.16 % 3.34 % Return on average assets(2) 0.49 % 0.32 % 0.58 % 0.41 % 0.57 % Return on average equity(2) 7.01 % 4.70 % 8.68 % 6.13 % 8.53 % Efficiency ratio(3) 81.04 % 89.83 % 80.35 % 82.50 % 79.20 %



As of

Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Balance Sheet:









Total assets $ 1,027,616 $ 974,157 $ 991,721 $ 992,596 $ 1,000,535 Total loans receivable 725,234 705,672 706,596 694,130 669,969 Total deposits 881,309 858,597 861,229 830,085 836,902 Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits 39.86 % 41.31 % 43.55 % 44.00 % 46.46 % Loans to deposits 82.29 % 82.19 % 82.05 % 83.62 % 80.05 % Bank Capital Ratios:









Total risk-based capital ratio 13.46 % 13.86 % 13.54 % 13.57 % 13.45 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.37 % 12.75 % 12.43 % 12.43 % 12.41 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.16 % 10.32 % 10.11 % 9.95 % 10.14 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.37 % 12.75 % 12.43 % 12.43 % 12.41 % Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets as a percentage of

total assets 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of

total loans receivable 1.17 % 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.20 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total

loans receivable 0.06 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.07 % 0.06 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited





Three Months Ended





Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Interest income









Loans $ 10,085 $ 9,678 $ 9,394 $ 8,837 $ 8,260 Investment securities 1,972 1,832 1,596 1,371 1,343 Other interest income 291 396 536 782 362 Total interest income 12,348 11,906 11,526 10,990 9,965 Interest expense









Deposits 4,332 4,076 3,671 2,876 1,922 Other interest expense 808 558 651 893 769 Total interest expense 5,140 4,634 4,322 3,769 2,691 Net interest income 7,208 7,272 7,204 7,221 7,274 Provision for credit losses 207 (118) (42) 280 248 Net interest income after provision for loan

losses 7,001 7,390 7,246 6,941 7,026 Noninterest income









Mortgage banking income 1,375 694 1,147 1,063 916 Service fees on deposit accounts 336 336 371 341 326 Debit card and other service charges,

commissions, and fees 519 544 537 563 517 Income from bank owned life insurance 102 99 95 91 244 Loss on sale of securities, net - (802) (268) (455) - Gain on disposal of fixed assets 20 11 - - 19 Other income 130 132 132 134 134 Total noninterest income 2,482 1,014 2,014 1,737 2,156 Noninterest expense









Compensation and benefits 4,878 4,558 4,603 4,461 4,652 Occupancy and equipment 841 798 882 856 892 Data processing, technology, and communications 1,039 985 923 942 771 Professional fees 110 56 58 111 196 Marketing 160 104 151 206 226 Other 826 942 790 815 732 Total noninterest expense 7,854 7,443 7,407 7,391 7,469 Income before provision for income taxes 1,629 961 1,853 1,287 1,713 Income tax expense 391 185 409 274 342 Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,238 $ 776 $ 1,444 $ 1,013 $ 1,371 Addback securities losses, net of tax - 648 355 211 - Adjusted net income (nonGAAP) 1,238 1,424 1,799 1,224 1,371 Weighted average common shares - basic 7,837 7,826 7,834 7,825 7,807 Weighted average common shares - diluted 8,217 8,164 8,149 8,142 8,189 Basic income per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.10 $ 0.18 $ 0.13 $ 0.18 Diluted income per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.10 $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ 0.17 Adjusted basic net income per common share (nonGAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.18 $ 0.23 $ 0.16 $ 0.18 Adjusted diluted net income per common share (nonGAAP) $ 0.15 $ 0.17 $ 0.22 $ 0.15 $ 0.17

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $1.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $2.5 million, an increase of $0.3 million from $2.2 million for the same period in 2023. Noninterest income was primarily driven by the Company's mortgage banking division, which produced net revenue of $1.4 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $0.9 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in mortgage noninterest income is primarily due to higher sales volume compared to the first quarter of 2023. Additionally, the Bank's mortgage servicing right asset increased due to increases in mortgage rates the first quarter of 2024. Income from bank owned life insurance decreased $142 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2023 due to the receipt of a death benefit during the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $7.9 million, an increase of $0.4 million from $7.5 million for the same period in 2023. This was primarily driven by an increase in compensation and benefits of $225.4 thousand due primarily to mortgage commissions and an increase in data processing and technology of $268.0 thousand. These increases were offset by declines in occupancy, professional fees, and marketing of $203.0 thousand, collectively, compared to first quarter 2023.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/ ($ in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets













Interest-earning assets













Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 27,557 $ 266 3.88 %

$ 40,162 $ 349 3.53 % Investment securities 169,174 1,972 4.69 %

163,024 1,343 3.34 % Nonmarketable equity securities 2,224 25 4.56 %

2,013 13 2.65 % Loans held for sale 15,639 254 6.53 %

9,675 155 6.51 % Loans 716,237 9,831 5.52 %

668,741 8,105 4.91 % Total interest-earning assets 930,831 12,348 5.34 %

883,615 9,965 4.57 % Allowance for credit losses (8,401)





(7,837)



Noninterest-earning assets 79,678





78,697



Total assets $ 1,002,108





$ 954,475



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Interest-bearing liabilities













NOW accounts $ 142,303 $ 291 0.82 %

$ 141,342 $ 105 0.30 % Savings & money market 341,680 2,445 2.88 %

302,198 1,417 1.90 % Time deposits 174,169 1,596 3.69 %

109,959 400 1.47 % Total interest-bearing deposits 658,152 4,332 2.65 %

553,499 1,922 1.41 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 31,665 437 5.55 %

44,435 430 3.93 % Subordinated debentures 25,727 371 5.81 %

25,695 339 5.34 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 715,544 5,140 2.89 %

623,629 2,691 1.75 % Noninterest bearing deposits 202,136





253,263



Other liabilities 13,768





13,313



Shareholders' equity 70,660





64,270



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,002,108





$ 954,475



















Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest

rate spread

$ 7,208 2.45 %



$ 7,274 2.82 % Net Interest Margin



3.11 %





3.34 %















Cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits



2.25 %





1.24 %

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $7.2 million compared to $7.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. This slight decrease was the result of deposit cost increasing by $2.4 million offset by interest income increasing by $2.4 million, resulting in $67 thousand net decrease. Yield on interest-earning assets increased to 5.34% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from 4.57% for the same period in 2023. Yield on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.89% in the first quarter of 2024, up from 1.75% in the first quarter of 2023.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited



As of

Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents:









Cash and due from banks $ 5,482 $ 4,354 $ 3,158 $ 3,748 $ 4,233 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 36,173 17,590 32,835 55,496 71,590 Total cash and cash equivalents 41,655 21,944 35,993 59,244 75,823 Investment securities:









Investment securities available for sale 171,075 171,400 162,573 158,143 164,150 Other investments 2,548 1,078 2,025 2,563 2,570 Total investment securities 173,623 172,478 164,598 160,706 166,720 Mortgage loans held for sale 18,307 7,156 17,506 12,485 16,236 Loans receivable:









Loans 725,234 705,672 706,596 694,130 669,969 Less allowance for credit losses (8,497) (8,393) (8,430) (8,229) (8,052) Loans receivable, net 716,737 697,279 698,166 685,901 661,917 Property and equipment, net 22,185 22,298 22,505 22,588 22,634 Mortgage servicing rights 12,226 11,638 11,394 10,893 10,491 Bank owned life insurance 18,293 18,191 18,092 17,997 17,906 Deferred income taxes 7,990 7,775 9,184 8,534 8,263 Other assets 16,600 15,398 14,283 14,248 20,545 Total assets 1,027,616 974,157 991,721 992,596 1,000,535 Liabilities









Deposits $ 881,309 $ 858,597 $ 861,229 $ 830,085 $ 836,902 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 35,000 5,000 25,000 45,000 45,000 Federal funds and repurchase agreements - 307 81 11,910 12,974 Subordinated debentures 15,421 15,413 15,405 15,397 15,389 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Reserve for unfunded commitments 398 407 488 740 754 Other liabilities 13,070 12,727 13,186 12,616 12,743 Total liabilities 955,508 902,761 925,699 926,058 934,072 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par

value 1 1 1 1 1 Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares

authorized 88 88 88 88 88 Treasury stock, at cost (4,965) (4,821) (4,750) (4,666) (4,598) Nonvested restricted stock (2,900) (2,518) (2,387) (2,542) (2,765) Additional paid-in capital 56,134 55,471 55,068 54,972 54,984 Retained earnings 34,986 33,748 32,972 31,626 30,564 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (11,236) (10,573) (14,970) (12,941) (11,811) Total shareholders' equity 72,108 71,396 66,022 66,538 66,463 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,027,616 $ 974,157 $ 991,721 $ 992,596 $ 1,000,535

First Reliance cash and cash equivalents totaled $41.7 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $21.9 million at December 31, 2023. Cash with the Federal Reserve Bank totaled $36.0 million compared to $17.1 million at December 31, 2023.

First Reliance does not have any Held-to-Maturity (HTM) securities for any reported period. All debt securities were classified as Available-For-Sale (AFS) securities with balances of $171.1 million and $171.4 million, at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The unrealized loss recorded on these securities totaled $14.9 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $14.0 million at December 31, 2023, an increase in the first quarter of $0.9 million unrealized loss (before taxes).

As of March 31, 2024, deposits increased by $22.7 million or 10.6% annualized. The deposit growth was in money market accounts, time deposits less than $250,000 accounts, and noninterest bearing deposit accounts (see table on page 8 for detail).

The Company had $35.0 million in outstanding borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Atlanta at March 31, 2024, up from $5.0 million at December 31, 2023. The Company had remaining credit availability in excess of $236.5 million with the FHLB of Atlanta, subject to collateral requirements.

First Reliance also has access to more than $35.1 million through the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with posted collateral. There are currently no borrowings against the Federal Reserve Bank discount window.

COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited







As of





Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (shares in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Voting common shares outstanding 8,785 8,772 8,754 8,752 8,763 Treasury shares outstanding (649) (633) (623) (612) (601) Total common shares outstanding 8,136 8,139 8,131 8,140 8,162











Book value per common share $ 8.86 $ 8.77 $ 8.12 $ 8.17 $ 8.14 Tangible book value per common share(5) $ 8.77 $ 8.68 $ 8.02 $ 8.08 $ 8.04











Stock price:









High $ 8.65 $ 9.00 $ 7.40 $ 8.80 $ 8.80 Low $ 7.70 $ 6.91 $ 6.30 $ 6.00 $ 6.50 Period end $ 8.15 $ 8.57 $ 7.20 $ 6.37 $ 7.44

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited



As of

Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Nonperforming Assets









Commercial









Owner occupied RE $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 80 Non-owner occupied RE - 86 86 82 - Construction - - - - - Commercial business 12 99 164 159 278 Consumer









Real estate 48 - - - - Home equity - - 145 145 - Construction - - - - - Other 52 8 14 94 65 Nonaccruing loan modifications 56 56 65 65 71 Total nonaccrual loans $ 168 $ 249 $ 474 $ 545 $ 494 Other assets repossessed 114 47 45 - - Total nonperforming assets $ 282 $ 296 $ 519 $ 545 $ 494 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:









Total assets 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Total loans receivable 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.07 % Accruing loan modifications $ 970 $ 947 $ 1,027 $ 1,059 $ 1,381













Three Months Ended

Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Allowance for Credit Losses









Balance, beginning of period $ 8,393 $ 8,430 $ 8,229 $ 8,052 $ 7,660 CECL adoption - - - - 114 Loans charged-off 195 108 41 145 125 Recoveries of loans previously charged-off 82 109 31 28 23 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 113 (1) 10 117 102 Provision for credit losses 217 (38) 211 294 380 Balance, end of period $ 8,497 $ 8,393 $ 8,430 $ 8,229 $ 8,052 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans receivable 1.17 % 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.20 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 5057.74 % 3370.68 % 1778.48 % 1509.91 % 1629.96 %

Asset quality remained strong through March 31, 2024, with nonperforming assets remaining at $0.3 million, which represents 0.03% of total assets. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans receivable decreased to 1.17% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.19% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was increased by a provision for credit losses of $217 thousand offset by net charge-offs of $113 thousand, during the first quarter of 2024. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company experienced net charge-offs of $102 thousand, and increased the ACL with a provision for credit losses of $380 thousand. The ACL was 1.20% of total loans at March 31, 2023.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of

Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Commercial real estate $ 434,743 $ 433,687 $ 430,825 $ 415,616 $ 401,534 Consumer real estate 184,969 177,102 172,702 168,227 156,562 Commercial and industrial 77,023 63,946 67,740 71,345 71,350 Consumer and other 28,499 30,937 35,329 38,942 40,523 Total loans, net of deferred fees 725,234 705,672 706,596 694,130 669,969 Less allowance for credit losses 8,497 8,393 8,430 8,229 8,052 Total loans, net $ 716,737 $ 697,279 $ 698,166 $ 685,901 $ 661,917

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of

Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Noninterest-bearing $ 212,083 $ 210,604 $ 231,672 $ 230,153 $ 249,688 Interest-bearing:









DDA and NOW accounts 139,229 144,039 143,393 135,071 139,130 Money market accounts 307,696 289,158 281,325 264,130 265,264 Savings 44,191 45,558 47,422 51,029 54,247 Time, less than $250,000 125,248 121,035 117,989 113,536 97,223 Time, $250,000 and over 52,862 48,203 39,428 36,166 31,350 Total deposits $ 881,309 $ 858,597 $ 861,229 $ 830,085 $ 836,902

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $1.028 billion. The company employs approximately 170 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating, well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 17 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. The company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations. The company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

