First Reliance Bancshares Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., Jan. 29, 2026 -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and calendar year 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income increased 218.6% to $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $0.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income totaled $10.9 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, compared to $5.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted share in 2024. Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) increased 68% for the fourth quarter of 2025 to $2.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $1.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. For calendar year 2025, operating earnings (Non-GAAP) totaled $9.5 million or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to $6.8 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for calendar year 2024. This was an increase of $2.7 million, or 39.2%.

Book value per share increased $2.20, or 22.8%, from $9.68 per share at December 31, 2024, to $11.88 per share at December 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) increased $2.20, or 23%, from $9.59 per share at December 31, 2024, to $11.79 per share at December 31, 2025.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $9.6 million, which represents an increase of $1.2 million, or 14.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, the increase was $165 thousand, or 1.75%.

Net interest margin increased during the fourth quarter of 2025 to 3.71%, compared to 3.66% in the third quarter of 2025, and increased 33 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

The fourth quarter of 2025 efficiency ratio improved to 71.08% down from 86.42% one year ago. The adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) improved from 78.29% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 71.59% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Total loans held for investment decreased slightly by $62 thousand, or 0.03% annualized, to $779.9 million at December 31, 2025, from $780.0 million at September 30, 2025. On a year-to-date basis, loans grew $26.2 million, or 3.5%. Excluding the loans that paid off or paid down in North Carolina, where two offices were sold in the second quarter of 2025, and in the declines in indirect automobile loan portfolio, 2025 loan growth totaled $53.7 million, or 7.1%.

Total deposits decreased $11.2 million, or 4.6% annualized, to $948.1 million at December 31, 2025, from $959.3 million at September 30, 2025.

Asset quality remains steady, even with nonperforming assets increasing to $2.5 million, or 0.23% of total assets at December 31, 2025, compared to $369 thousand, or 0.03% of total assets at September 30, 2025. This increase was related to an owner-occupied real estate loan in North Carolina totaling $1.4 million and two mortgage loans that are 90 days past due and still accruing. These loans are fully collateralized and no losses are expected.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are excited as we head into 2026 given our teams performance in 2025 and the momentum created. In summary, our calendar year 2025 results included operating earnings per share improvement of 39% to $1.14 per diluted share compared to $0.82 per diluted share in 2024. Our net interest margin increased 36 basis points to 3.61% and our adjusted efficiency ratio improved to 72.5% in 2025, down from 77.6% in 2024. Tangible book value per share grew $2.20 per share, an increase of 23%, to $11.79, in 2025. Loan growth exceeded $53.7 million, or 7.1%, excluding the decline from the loan portfolios in North Carolina and from indirect automobiles. Credit quality remained sound with low nonperforming assets and low net charge-offs. It is truly rewarding to see the First Reliance Bank team perform well for our customers and communities, resulting in strong financial results and momentum for 2026."

Financial Summary



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31

Dec 31

Dec 31 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024

2025

2024 Earnings:

















Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 2,926 $ 2,714 $ 3,653 $ 1,613 $ 918

$ 10,906

$ 5,923 Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) 2,852 2,714 2,249 1,665 1,698

9,480

6,813 Earnings per common share, diluted (GAAP) 0.36 0.33 0.44 0.19 0.11

1.31

0.71 Operating earnings per common share, diluted (Non-GAAP) 0.35 0.33 0.27 0.20 0.21

1.14

0.82 Total revenue(1) 12,353 12,238 13,920 11,158 9,809

49,669

39,580 Net interest margin 3.71 % 3.66 % 3.53 % 3.49 % 3.38 %

3.61 %

3.25 % Return on average assets(2) 1.06 % 0.99 % 1.32 % 0.59 % 0.35 %

1.00 %

0.57 % Return on average assets - Operating Non-GAAP(2) 1.03 % 0.99 % 0.81 % 0.61 % 0.64 %

0.87 %

0.66 % Return on average equity(2) 12.83 % 12.55 % 17.84 % 8.15 % 4.66 %

12.90 %

7.97 % Return on average equity - Operating Non-GAAP(2) 12.51 % 12.55 % 10.98 % 8.41 % 8.62 %

11.21 %

9.17 % Efficiency ratio(3) 71.08 % 69.61 % 64.61 % 75.52 % 86.42 %

69.90 %

79.84 % Adjusted efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP(3) 71.59 % 69.61 % 74.03 % 75.04 % 78.29 %

72.48 %

77.56 %



As of

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 ($ in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Balance Sheet:









Total assets $ 1,093,359 $ 1,097,846 $ 1,102,203 $ 1,097,389 $ 1,067,104 Total loans receivable 779,935 779,997 784,749 784,469 753,738 Total deposits 948,120 959,300 950,339 978,667 951,411 Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits 36.59 % 40.68 % 39.50 % 39.46 % 38.64 % Loans to deposits 82.26 % 81.31 % 82.58 % 80.16 % 79.22 % Bank Capital Ratios:









Total risk-based capital ratio 13.82 % 13.58 % 12.88 % 12.99 % 13.48 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.72 % 12.48 % 11.84 % 11.92 % 12.43 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.16 % 9.94 % 9.74 % 9.80 % 9.96 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.72 % 12.48 % 11.84 % 11.92 % 12.43 % Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets as a percentage of

total assets 0.23 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.09 % 0.11 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total

loans receivable 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.09 % 1.10 % 1.12 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a

percentage of average total loan receivables (0.03 %) 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.08 % 0.00 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31

Dec 31 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024

2025 2024 Interest income















Loans $ 11,518 $ 11,842 $ 11,657 $ 11,293 $ 11,053

$ 46,310 $ 42,814 Investment securities 2,302 2,300 2,145 2,166 2,015

8,913 7,831 Other interest income 406 323 505 318 512

1,552 1,845 Total interest income 14,226 14,465 14,307 13,777 13,580

56,775 52,490 Interest expense















Deposits 4,215 4,536 4,703 4,468 4,613

17,922 18,414 Other interest expense 393 476 495 544 564

1,908 2,695 Total interest expense 4,608 5,012 5,198 5,012 5,177

19,830 21,109 Net interest income 9,618 9,453 9,109 8,765 8,403

36,945 31,381 Provision for credit losses 76 90 88 707 141

961 320 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,542 9,363 9,021 8,058 8,262

35,984 31,061 Noninterest income















Mortgage banking income 1,405 1,577 1,586 1,351 1,207

5,919 4,803 Service fees on deposit accounts 405 412 299 319 327

1,435 1,297 Debit card and other service charges,

commissions, and fees 527 531 543 529 550

2,130 2,165 Income from bank owned life insurance 107 108 104 102 108

421 418 Loss on sale of securities, net (294) - - (182) (146)

(476) (308) Gain on sale of branches - - 2,313 - -

2,313 - Gain on early extinguishment of debt - - - 140 -

140 - Gain (loss) on disposal /write down of fixed assets 382 - (200) - (838)

182 (818) Other income 203 157 166 134 198

660 642 Total noninterest income 2,735 2,785 4,811 2,393 1,406

12,724 8,199 Noninterest expense















Compensation and benefits 5,499 5,431 5,574 5,281 5,028

21,785 19,281 Occupancy and equipment 725 736 770 791 890

3,022 3,417 Data processing, technology, and communications 1,216 1,061 1,143 1,156 1,184

4,576 4,336 Professional fees 85 195 248 153 268

681 739 Marketing 71 155 175 123 103

524 431 Other 1,185 941 1,083 923 1,003

4,132 3,396 Total noninterest expense 8,781 8,519 8,993 8,427 8,476

34,720 31,600 Income before provision for income taxes 3,496 3,629 4,839 2,024 1,192

13,988 7,660 Income tax expense 570 915 1,186 411 273

3,082 1,737 Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,926 2,714 3,653 1,613 $ 919

$ 10,906 $ 5,923 (Subtract) Addback (gain) loss on fixed assets, net of tax (320) - 151 - 646

(169) 631 Subtract gain on sale of branches, net of tax - - (1,746) - -

(1,746) - Subtract gain on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax - - - (111) -

(111) - Addback expenses related to branch sale, net of tax - - 190 18 21

208 21 Addback securities losses, net of tax 246 - - 145 113

391 238 Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 2,852 $ 2,714 $ 2,248 $ 1,665 $ 1,699

$ 9,479 $ 6,813 Weighted average common shares - basic 7,745 7,902 7,892 7,868 7,851

7,851 7,847 Weighted average common shares - diluted 8,218 8,349 8,350 8,331 8,274

8,328 8,294 Basic net income per common share* $ 0.38 $ 0.34 $ 0.46 $ 0.21 $ 0.12

$ 1.39 $ 0.75 Diluted net income per common share* $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.44 $ 0.19 $ 0.11

$ 1.31 $ 0.71 Operating basic net income per common share (nonGAAP)* $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.28 $ 0.21 $ 0.22

$ 1.21 $ 0.87 Operating diluted net income per common share (nonGAAP)* $ 0.35 $ 0.33 $ 0.27 $ 0.20 $ 0.21

$ 1.14 $ 0.82

*Note that the sum of the quarterly earnings per share may not equal the full YTD earnings per share result due to rounding of earnings per share each

quarter, given the weighted average shares outstanding basic and diluted.

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $2.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, compared to $0.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Operating net income (Non-GAAP), for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $2.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, compared to $1.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025, totaled $10.9 million, or $1.31 per diluted common share, compared to $5.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2024. On an operating basis, diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) was $1.14 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2025, which includes adding back the impact of securities losses, net of tax, and the impact of expenses related to the branch sales, net of tax, offset by subtracting the gain recognized on the sale of branches, net of tax, the impact of net gain from the sale of fixed assets, net of tax and the gain from the early extinguishment of debt, net of tax, compared to $0.82 per operating earnings per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Noninterest income, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $2.7 million, an increase of $1.3 million from $1.4 million for the same period in 2024. Noninterest income was primarily driven by mortgage banking income which totaled $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and increase of $200 thousand. In addition, fixed assets were written down $838 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a gain on the sale of fixed assets of $382 thousand, an increase of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. These increases were partially offset by $148 thousand increase in securities losses.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, noninterest income increased by $4.5 million, driven primarily by improved mortgage banking income of $1.1 million, gain on sale of branches of $2.3 million, increase in gain/loss on disposal / write downs of fixed assets of $1.0 million and gain on the early extinguishment of debt of $140 thousand. These increases were partially offset by the increase in securities losses of $168 thousand.

Noninterest expense, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $8.8 million, an increase of $303 thousand from $8.5 million for the same period in 2024. This increase in expense was primarily driven by an increase in compensation and benefits of $471 thousand due primarily to mortgage commissions and incentive compensation expense, and the increase in other expense of $182 thousand which was associated with the expense of state income tax credits purchased in the fourth quarter of 2025 of $336 thousand. This increase (of $336 thousand) was partially offset by the reduction of various expenses including lower fraud and forgery losses, lower legal fees associated with loan closings, and lower costs related to branches sold. The increases discussed above were partially offset by lower occupancy and equipment expense of $165 thousand, primarily related to reduced expense due to the disposal of the North Carolina branch locations and lower professional fees of $183 thousand, due primarily to the lower audit expense associated with FDICIA compliance and lower consultant fees.

Noninterest expense, for year-end December 31, 2025, was $34.7 million and increased $3.1 million from the calendar year 2024. This increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to the increase in compensation and benefits of $2.5 million attributable to increases in salaries of $662 thousand, mortgage commissions of $692 thousand, incentive / bonus expense of $278 thousand and performance-based stock compensation expense of $917 thousand. Other expense increased by $736 thousand, which was primarily attributable to the expense for purchased state income tax credit of $336 thousand and increased expenses related to the sale of the two branches in North Carolina of $258 thousand. The other categories of noninterest expense resulted in a net $120 thousand reduction in expense.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the company purchased state income tax credits (discussed above). These credits reduced state income tax expense by $400 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025. This impact was reflected in income tax expense of $570 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $915 thousand in the third quarter of 2025.

Operating adjustments – 4Q 2025

During the fourth quarter, the company sold a property in Florence which resulted in a gain of $382 thousand and sold five securities resulting in a net loss of $294,000.

There were no operating adjustments in 3Q 2025.

Operating adjustments – 2Q 2025

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company sold the two North Carolina locations to Carter Bank from Virginia. This sale resulted in a gain of $2.3 million on the deposits assumed by Carter Bank, before expenses. Expenses directly related to the branches sold totaled $252 thousand in the second quarter of 2025. Operating net income reflects the removal of these two items. Total deposits assumed by Carter Bank were $55.9 million. No loans were acquired in this transaction by Carter Bank.

Additionally, the Company wrote down a parcel of land in North Charleston by $200 thousand. This parcel remains for sale. Operating net income reflects the add back of this item, net of tax, totaling $151 thousand.

Operating adjustments - 1Q 2025

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded the following non-recurring transactions:

Paid off subordinated indebtedness of $1.0 million with $860 thousand, resulting in a pre-tax gain of $140 thousand,

Recorded pre-tax securities losses of $182 thousand, and

Recorded pre-tax branch disposal related costs of $23 thousand.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited - QTD



For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/ ($ in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets





















Interest-earning assets





















Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 38,387 $ 377 3.90 %

$ 35,237 $ 296 3.33 %

$ 44,366 $ 485 4.35 % Investment securities 200,724 2,302 4.55 %

193,519 2,300 4.72 %

179,750 2,015 4.46 % Nonmarketable equity securities 1,534 29 7.50 %

1,795 26 5.84 %

1,524 27 6.99 % Loans held for sale 11,234 153 5.40 %

12,381 301 9.65 %

21,610 322 5.93 % Loans 777,941 11,365 5.80 %

780,426 11,541 5.87 %

741,672 10,731 5.76 % Total interest-earning assets 1,029,820 14,226 5.48 %

1,023,358 14,465 5.61 %

988,922 13,580 5.46 % Allowance for credit losses (8,781)





(8,508)





(8,317)



Noninterest-earning assets 81,142





80,739





78,137



Total assets $ 1,102,181





$ 1,095,588





$ 1,058,742



























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities





















NOW accounts $ 97,249 $ 171 0.70 %

$ 123,107 $ 230 0.74 %

$ 140,981 $ 245 0.69 % Savings & money market 431,489 2,758 2.54 %

410,051 2,893 2.80 %

405,445 2,910 2.86 % Time deposits 159,962 1,286 3.19 %

168,116 1,413 3.33 %

160,417 1,458 3.62 % Total interest-bearing deposits 688,700 4,215 2.43 %

701,274 4,536 2.57 %

706,843 4,613 2.60 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 15,272 144 3.74 %

20,652 217 4.17 %

16,332 202 4.93 % Subordinated debentures 19,783 249 4.99 %

19,775 259 5.19 %

25,750 362 5.59 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 723,755 4,608 2.53 %

741,701 5,012 2.68 %

748,925 5,177 2.75 % Noninterest bearing deposits 273,881





253,702





217,863



Other liabilities 13,360





13,666





13,118



Shareholders' equity 91,185





86,519





78,836



Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity $ 1,102,181





$ 1,095,588





$ 1,058,742



























Net interest income (tax

equivalent) / interest

rate spread

$ 9,618 2.95 %



$ 9,453 2.93 %



$ 8,403 2.71 % Net Interest Margin



3.71 %





3.66 %





3.38 %























Cost of funds, including noninterest-

bearing deposits



1.83 %





2.00 %





2.13 %

Net interest income, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $9.6 million compared to $8.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. This increase was the result of an increase in interest income of $646 thousand and a decrease in interest expense of $569 thousand. This resulted in an improved net interest margin to 3.71% from 3.38% one year ago. Loans and securities had the largest gains in income and in yields compared to the prior year, partially offset by interest- bearing cash and fed funds sold. While lower yields in all categories of interest-bearing liabilities, except NOW accounts, contributed to the improved net interest margin. In addition, the total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, decreased to 1.83% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 2.13% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited - YTD



For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets













Interest-earning assets













Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 38,027 $ 1,443 3.79 %

$ 38,357 $ 1,718 4.48 % Investment securities 190,321 8,913 4.68 %

172,932 7,831 4.53 % Nonmarketable equity securities 1,671 109 6.52 %

1,803 127 7.01 % Loans held for sale 14,847 1,171 7.89 %

20,827 1,369 6.57 % Loans 777,863 45,139 5.80 %

731,688 41,445 5.66 % Total interest-earning assets 1,022,729 56,775 5.55 %

965,607 52,490 5.44 % Allowance for credit losses (8,619)





(8,427)



Noninterest-earning assets 80,639





78,987



Total assets $ 1,094,749





$ 1,036,167



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Interest-bearing liabilities













NOW accounts $ 131,197 $ 873 0.67 %

$ 140,923 $ 1,018 0.72 % Savings & money market 424,109 11,650 2.75 %

373,626 11,008 2.95 % Time deposits 160,932 5,399 3.35 %

172,522 6,404 3.71 % Total interest-bearing deposits 716,238 17,922 2.50 %

687,071 18,430 2.68 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 18,364 766 4.17 %

22,313 1,221 5.47 % Subordinated debentures 21,927 1,142 5.21 %

25,739 1,458 5.67 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 756,529 19,830 2.62 %

735,123 21,109 2.87 % Noninterest bearing deposits 240,864





213,190



Other liabilities 12,818





13,508



Shareholders' equity 84,538





74,346



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,094,749





$ 1,036,167



















Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest

rate spread

$ 36,945 2.93 %



$ 31,381 2.57 % Net Interest Margin



3.61 %





3.25 %















Cost of funds,including noninterest bearing deposits



1.99 %





2.23 %

Net interest income for calendar year 2025, $36.9 million compared to $31.4 million for calendar year 2024, an increase of $5.6 million. The net interest margin was 3.61% for 2025 compared to 3.25% for 2024. The yield on interest-earning assets improved by 11 basis points to 5.55%, led by loans and investment securities. Yields on all interest-bearing liabilities have declined in all categories, with total yield on interest-bearing liabilities declining by 25 basis points. The total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits was 1.99% in 2025 compared to 2.23% in 2024.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited



As of

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 ($ in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents:









Cash and due from banks $ 4,031 $ 5,072 $ 4,066 $ 5,011 $ 4,604 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 28,101 26,695 29,487 32,922 42,623 Total cash and cash equivalents 32,132 31,767 33,553 37,933 47,227 Investment securities:









Investment securities available for sale 196,043 199,674 194,136 181,596 175,846 Other investments 1,764 1,527 2,497 950 886 Total investment securities 197,807 201,201 196,633 182,546 176,732 Mortgage loans held for sale 12,280 13,336 14,944 22,424 20,974 Loans receivable:









Loans 779,935 779,997 784,749 784,469 753,738 Less allowance for credit losses (8,827) (8,741) (8,535) (8,654) (8,434) Loans receivable, net 771,108 771,256 776,214 775,815 745,304 Property and equipment, net 24,348 23,313 22,469 21,987 21,353 Mortgage servicing rights 14,656 14,421 14,093 13,614 13,410 Bank owned life insurance 19,029 18,922 18,815 18,710 18,608 Deferred income taxes 6,117 6,221 6,510 6,938 7,709 Other assets 15,882 17,409 18,972 17,422 15,787 Total assets 1,093,359 1,097,846 1,102,203 1,097,389 1,067,104 Liabilities









Deposits $ 948,120 $ 959,300 $ 950,339 $ 978,667 $ 951,411 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 20,000 15,000 32,500 - - Federal funds and repurchase agreements - - 207 - - Subordinated debentures 9,476 9,469 9,461 14,453 15,444 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Reserve for unfunded commitments 822 767 925 771 428 Other liabilities 11,565 13,498 12,560 11,972 11,755 Total liabilities 1,000,293 1,008,344 1,016,302 1,016,173 989,348 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par

value 1 1 1 1 1 Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares

authorized 88 88 88 88 88 Treasury stock, at cost (8,085) (7,883) (6,654) (6,458) (5,699) Nonvested restricted stock (1,949) (2,359) (2,536) (2,566) (2,340) Additional paid-in capital 56,869 56,931 56,708 56,408 55,789 Retained earnings 50,578 47,652 44,937 41,284 39,671 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,436) (4,928) (6,643) (7,541) (9,754) Total shareholders' equity 93,066 89,502 85,901 81,216 77,756 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,093,359 $ 1,097,846 $ 1,102,203 $ 1,097,389 $ 1,067,104

First Reliance cash and cash equivalents totaled $32.1 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $31.8 million at September 30, 2025. Cash with the Federal Reserve Bank totaled $27.8 million compared to $41.8 million at December 31, 2024.

First Reliance does not have any Held-to-Maturity (HTM) securities for any reported period. All debt securities were classified as Available-For-Sale (AFS) securities with balances of $196.0 million and $199.7 million, at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. The unrealized loss recorded on these securities totaled $5.9 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $6.5 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease in the unrealized loss during the fourth quarter of $0.6 million (before taxes).

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, deposits decreased by $11.2 million, or 4.6% annualized. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the bank experienced significant movement of deposits from noninterest-bearing transaction accounts and other interest-bearing accounts to money market accounts. See the table on page 11 for detail.

The Company had $20.0 million in outstanding borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Atlanta at December 31, 2025, up from $15.0 million at September 30, 2025. The Company had remaining credit availability in excess of $298.8 million with the FHLB of Atlanta, subject to collateral requirements.

First Reliance also has access to approximately $19.0 million through the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with posted collateral. There are currently no borrowings against the Federal Reserve Bank discount window.

COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited







As of





Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (shares in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Voting common shares outstanding 8,804 8,794 8,787 8,786 8,764 Treasury shares outstanding (972) (954) (830) (809) (731) Total common shares outstanding 7,832 7,840 7,957 7,977 8,033











Book value per common share $ 11.88 $ 11.42 $ 10.80 $ 10.18 $ 9.68 Tangible book value per common

share - Non-GAAP(5) $ 11.79 $ 11.33 $ 10.71 $ 10.09 $ 9.59











Stock price:









High $ 13.70 $ 10.21 $ 10.00 $ 9.98 $ 10.24 Low $ 10.00 $ 9.36 $ 9.00 $ 9.35 $ 9.16 Period end $ 12.26 $ 10.10 $ 9.60 $ 9.45 $ 9.59

In June 2025, the Company's Board approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the purchase of up to $3.0 million of outstanding common stock through expiration of the program on June 30, 2026. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares and may be modified or terminated by the Company's Board of Directors at any time. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 122,316 shares at a weighted-average cost per share of $9.71. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 13,678 shares at a weighted-average cost per share of $10.73.

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited



As of

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 ($ in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Nonperforming Assets









Commercial









Owner occupied RE $ 1,573 $ 36 $ 39 $ 42 $ 44 Non-owner occupied RE - - - 655 646 Construction - - - - 66 Commercial business 31 38 43 146 328 Consumer









Real estate 36 226 39 40 42 Home equity - - - - - Construction - - - - - Other 71 69 84 50 64 Nonaccruing loan modifications - - - - - Total nonaccrual loans $ 1,711 $ 369 $ 205 $ 933 $ 1,190 Loans past due 90 days or more & accruing interest 744 - - - - Other assets repossessed 6 - - - 11 Total nonperforming assets $ 2,461 $ 369 $ 205 $ 933 $ 1,201 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:









Total assets 0.23 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.09 % 0.11 % Total loans receivable 0.32 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.12 % 0.16 % Accruing loan modifications $ 668 $ 683 $ 797 $ 369 $ 400













Three Months Ended

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 ($ in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Allowance for Credit Losses









Balance, beginning of period $ 8,741 $ 8,535 $ 8,654 $ 8,434 $ 8,317 Loans charged-off 15 48 110 163 24 Recoveries of loans previously charged-off 80 6 57 19 18 Net (recoveries) charge-offs (65) 42 53 144 6 Provision for credit (recovery of) losses 21 248 (66) 364 123 Balance, end of period $ 8,827 $ 8,741 $ 8,535 $ 8,654 $ 8,434 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans receivable 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.09 % 1.10 % 1.12 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 515.87 % 2368.83 % 4163.41 % 927.54 % 708.74 %

Asset quality reflected an increase of $2.1 million in nonperforming assets during the fourth quarter of 2025, with nonperforming assets increasing to $2.5 million, which represents 0.23% of total assets. This increase was attributable to a $1.4 million loan in North Carolina that is supported by strong collateral, and two mortgage loans that are 90 days past due and still accruing interest totaling $744 thousand. There was no individual reserve for credit loss assigned to any of these loans at December 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans receivable increased to 1.13% at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.12% at September 30, 2025, and 1.12% at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses increased by a provision for credit losses of $21 thousand and increased by net recoveries of $65 thousand, during the fourth quarter of 2025.

For the full year of 2025, the company recorded $174 thousand in net charge-offs, or 2 basis points of average loans, compared to $259 thousand in net charge-offs, or 4 basis points of average loans, in 2024.

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited

As of

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 ($ in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Commercial real estate $ 466,293 $ 471,002 $ 483,278 $ 482,201 $ 463,301 Consumer real estate 230,379 220,767 223,310 216,964 204,303 Commercial and industrial 71,212 71,802 61,255 65,573 65,980 Consumer and other 12,051 16,426 16,906 19,731 20,154 Total loans, net of deferred fees 779,935 779,997 784,749 784,469 753,738 Less allowance for credit losses 8,827 8,741 8,535 8,654 8,434 Total loans, net $ 771,108 $ 771,256 $ 776,214 $ 775,815 $ 745,304

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of

Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 ($ in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Noninterest-bearing $ 254,618 $ 292,107 $ 219,352 $ 224,031 $ 227,471 Interest-bearing:









DDA and NOW accounts 92,310 98,135 156,062 162,129 140,116 Money market accounts 419,683 360,621 379,078 393,736 381,602 Savings 37,416 38,279 38,995 39,719 40,627 Time, less than $250,000 104,671 126,195 125,607 122,613 120,397 Time, $250,000 and over 39,422 43,963 31,245 36,439 41,198 Total deposits $ 948,120 $ 959,300 $ 950,339 $ 978,667 $ 951,411













Footnotes to tables:

(1) ‌ Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (2)

Annualized for the respective period. (3)

Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (4)

Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts. (5)

The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end

outstanding common shares.







