First Reliance Reports Record 3rd Quarter 2020 Net Income Of $4.5 Million

FLORENCE, S.C., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020.

2020 Third Quarter Highlights

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision Q3 2020 earnings of $6.9 million, a 193.4% increase over Q3 2019;
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 of $14.6 million, a 437.4% increase over the same period of 2019;
  • Net income for Q3 2020 improved to $4.5 million, a 196.5% increase over Q3 2019;
  • Diluted EPS for Q3 2020 improved to $0.56 per common share, a 194.7% increase over Q3 2019;
  • Net income for the nine-month period ended Q3 2020 totaled $9.2 million, or $1.15 per diluted common share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share for the same nine-month period of 2019;
  • Tangible book value increased 18.5% over Q3 2019 to $7.95;
  • Total risk-based capital improved 362 basis points to 14.75% at Q3 2020, compared to 11.13% at Q3 2019;
  • Total assets increased 18.9% to $782 million at Q3 2020, compared to $658 million at Q3 2019;
  • Cost of funds decreased 60 basis points to 0.54% for Q3 2020 compared to 1.14% for Q3 2019;
  • Cost of funds percentile ranking of all banks in the U.S. improved to 34% at September 30, 2020, compared to 65% one year ago (Source: SP Global);
  • Total loan deferrals outstanding at Q3 2020 totaled $7.8 million, or 1.6% of total loans;
  • Transaction deposits to total deposits increased to 47.3% at Q3 2020 compared to 40.06% at Q3 2019;
  • Net interest margin remained flat at 3.86% compared to Q3 2019, however improved 31 basis points from Q2 2020;
  • Provision expense totaled $1 million for Q3 2020 compared to $209 thousand for Q3 2019;
  • Total deposits increased 17.1% to $596 million at Q3 2020 compared to $509 million at Q3 2019;
  • Total deposits increased $13.1 million at $596 million for Q3 2020 compared to $582 million for Q2 2020;
  • Asset quality continues to be strong, with nonperforming assets to average assets at 0.19% and past due ratio at 0.37% at Q3 2020; and
  • Strong mortgage revenues of $7.5 million for Q3 2020 compared to $2.3 million for Q3 2019

"We are extremely pleased to report that First Reliance again has achieved record-setting revenues with a net income of $4.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020.  This achievement in Q3 2020 positions the Company to continue its successful financial performance through the balance of 2020," Rick Saunders, President and CEO, said.  "I am proud to announce that this quarter supplants last quarter as best in the Company's 21-year history, showing excellent loan growth, increased capital levels, higher liquidity levels, and record-setting mortgage volumes." 

Mr. Saunders continued, "During Q3 2020, First Reliance recognized mortgage revenues of $7.5 million compared to $2.3 million during the same period one year ago.  Given the strong performance and income, the Company has taken the opportunity to fortify the overall balance sheet, as reflected in the increase in capital levels and liquidity position.  In addition, the Company has taken this period to acquire key talent and to enhance its infrastructure and Information Technology department.  We have strategically slowed loan growth to counter the potential negative implications of COVID, focusing on diversifying our revenue streams, growing our core deposit base, and eliminating unnecessary expenses.  As COVID concerns diminish and with our Company operating within eight distinct markets throughout North and South Carolina, we stand ready to take advantage of market disruptions brought on by bank consolidations.  We expanded our Lake Norman loan production office in North Carolina into a full service branch at the end of August in order to serve the growing needs of this market.  Additionally, we are exploring expansion within the next few months into the downtown Columbia, South Carolina market, an area well-positioned for growth."

First Reliance Bank's commitment to making their customers' lives better has resulted in a 93% customer satisfaction score in a 2020 independent customer survey.  The rating is 13 points higher than the average national bank satisfaction score of 80% and 10 points higher than the average for community banks of 83% according to the 2019 American Customer Satisfaction Index.  Additionally, the Company has been named a "Best Places to Work in South Carolina" for the 15th consecutive year.  In the "Best Places To Work" survey, the bank's associate engagement score increased to 95% up from 90% in 2019 and a remarkable 23 points above the average engagement score for a company.  "We are especially excited to achieve these three benchmarks even through the COVID pandemic," said Mr. Saunders.

Payroll Protection Program Participation

During Q2 and Q3 2020, the Company was a participating lender in the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") created under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.  The Company directly originated 186 PPP loans totaling $30.2 million.  As regulations and guidance for PPP loans and the forgiveness process continued to change and evolve, management recognized the operational risk and complexity associated with this portfolio and decided to pursue the sale of the PPP loan portfolio to a third party better suited to support and serve our PPP customers through the loan forgiveness process.  This loan sale will allow our team to focus on serving our customers and proactively monitor and address potential credit risk brought on by the pandemic.  On August 28, 2020, we completed the sale of our PPP loan portfolio to The Loan Source, Inc., together with its servicing partner ACAP SME LLC, and immediately recognized SBA lender fee income of $504 thousand, net of sale and processing costs.

COVID-19 Response

The conditions surrounding COVID-19 and the corresponding economic outlook continue to remain uncertain.  While there is much unknown about the economic impact of the pandemic, First Reliance has reacted by crafting effective response plans and also preparing our balance sheet and our resources for an uncertain future.  In order to aid our many business customers in their time of financial hardship, we modified or deferred payments on 414 loans up to 60 days, totaling $82.2 million during Q2 2020 with no additional new modifications or deferments in Q3 2020.  As of September 30, 2020, total loan deferrals had fallen to $7.8 million on seven loans, all on their second deferral, totaling 1.6% of total loans outstanding. 

In order to protect our customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, we again moved to drive-through only service on July 17, 2020.  We continue to serve our customers through other channels or in person when requested.  In order to protect against economic uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, we have performed stress testing on our loan portfolio, as well as capital and liquidity needs.  Results indicated no material exposure to industries with an elevated risk to Covid-19 within our loan portfolio.  We continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic trends and anticipate reopening our lobbies sometime in Q4 2020 unless changes occur in our markets.

First Reliance hosted a roundtable discussion in July to talk about the South Carolina banking community's support of small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.  Congressman Tom Rice (SC-7) and Fred Green, President and CEO of the S.C. Bankers Association, led the panel of 13 small business owners in the Florence area.  The discussion focused on the experience of each business applying for PPP funds and the role the loan had in helping their businesses survive as non-essential businesses were mandated to close.

"We are committed to supporting our customers and feel it's important to connect them with our congressional leaders so that they have an opportunity to discuss the impact of the Paycheck Protection Program and the ongoing challenges they face with their businesses during these unprecedented times," said Mr. Saunders.

Financial Summary


Quarter Ended

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):




Net income available to common shareholders

$        4,468

$     3,901

$            858

599

1,507

Earnings per common share, diluted

0.56

0.49

0.11

0.08

0.19

Total revenue(1) 

14,820

13,241

7,542

7,502

8,641

Net interest margin

3.86%

3.55%

4.09%

3.96%

3.86%

Return on average assets(2) 

2.31%

2.12%

0.54%

0.37%

0.94%

Return on average equity(2) 

27.73%

26.20%

5.89%

4.20%

10.85%

Efficiency ratio(3)

54.28%

54.40%

81.15%

84.09%

73.93%

Balance Sheet($ in thousands):




Total assets

$    781,655

$  762,647

$     660,886

661,612

657,533

Total loans(4)

478,745

512,384

480,573

480,183

473,466

Total deposits

595,767

582,361

506,225

505,088

508,885

Total transaction deposits (5) to total deposits

47.30%

49.62%

49.06%

44.84%

40.06%

Loans to deposits

80.36%

87.98%

94.93%

95.07%

93.04%

Bank Capital Ratios:




Total risk-based capital ratio

14.75%

13.31%

12.45%

11.54%

11.13%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.72%

12.48%

11.75%

10.88%

10.53%

Tier 1 Leverage ratio

9.96%

9.68%

10.29%

9.23%

9.11%

Common equity tier 1 ratio(6)

13.72%

12.48%

11.75%

10.88%

10.53%

Asset Quality Ratios:




Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets

0.19%

0.21%

0.26%

0.28%

0.29%

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans(4)

1.20%

0.92%

0.81%

0.74%

0.69%

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans

426.94%

332.75%

291.94%

240.47%

187.59%

Footnotes to table located on page 9.

INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited 


Sept 30

Jun 30

    Mar 31

    Dec 31

    Sept 30

September 30

(in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

Interest income






Loans

$     7,403

$     6,556

$     6,568

6,760

6,688

20,527

12,741

Investment securities

218

299

323

327

327

840

682

Other interest income

67

41

90

91

68

198

170

Total interest income

7,688

6,896

6,981

7,178

7,083

21,565

13,593

Interest expense






Deposits

519

652

828

1,043

1,250

1,999

2,333

Other interest expense

400

371

336

397

336

1,107

588

Total interest expense

919

1,023

1,164

1,440

1,586

3,106

2,921

Net interest income

6,769

5,873

5,817

5,738

5,497

18,459

10,672

Provision for loan losses

1,000

1,175

375

470

209

2,550

296

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

5,769

4,698

5,442

5,268

5,288

15,909

10,376

Noninterest income






Mortgage banking income

7,494

8,062

4,274

1,798

2,301

19,830

2,996

Mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment

(379)

(1,429)

(3,512)

(1,127)

(180)

(5,320)

(195)

Service fees on deposit accounts

290

242

463

447

438

995

797

Debit Card and other service charges,
commissions, and fee:

426

429

315

408

382

1,170

758

Income from bank owned life insurance

103

102

103

96

96

308

192

Gain on sale of securities, net

-

(211)

(9)

1

1

(220)

36

Other income

117

173

91

141

106

381

210

Total noninterest income

8,051

7,368

1,725

1,764

3,144

17,144

4,794

Noninterest expense






Compensation and benefits

4,892

4,395

3,583

3,718

3,819

12,870

7,831

Occupancy

628

619

612

603

602

1,859

1,171

Furniture and equipment related expenses

572

585

537

435

440

1,694

947

Electronic Data Processing

231

200

194

190

252

625

484

Professional Fees

230

329

267

377

438

826

480

Marketing

122

56

77

84

71

255

150

Other

1,288

774

783

838

682

2,845

1,644

Merger Related Expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

37

Total noninterest expenses

7,963

6,958

6,053

6,245

6,304

20,974

12,744

Income before provision for income taxes

5,857

5,108

1,114

787

2,128

12,079

2,426

Income tax expense

1,389

1,207

256

188

621

2,852

444

Net income available to common
shareholders

$     4,468

$     3,901

$        858

599

1,507

9,227

1,982








Weighted Average Shares - Basic

7,929

7,915

7,901

7,903

7,946

7,915

7,955

Weighted Average Shares - Diluted

8,015

7,998

8,014

8,047

8,077

8,012

8,065

Basic income per common share

$       0.56

$       0.49

$       0.11

$       0.08

$       0.19

$       1.17

$       0.25

Diluted income per common share

$       0.56

$       0.49

$       0.11

$       0.07

$       0.19

$       1.15

$       0.25

Net income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 was $4.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, compared to $1.5 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, for the same three-month period ended September 30, 2019.  Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 totaled $9.2 million, or $1.15 per diluted common share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share for the same nine-month period ended September 30, 2019.

Noninterest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 was $8.1 million, a $4.9 million increase from $3.1 million for the same period one-year ago.  Noninterest income is largely driven by the Company's mortgage banking division.  In Q3 2020, mortgage production volumes reached $204 million as compared with $121 million for the same period one-year ago.  "Given the ongoing housing market recovery and low rate environment, both purchase and refinance applications remain robust compared to one-year ago.  The Company is projecting volumes for Q4 2020 to be 20% lower than the highs of Q2 and Q3 of 2020," said Mr. Saunders. 

Noninterest expense increased by $1.6 million or 26%, for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period one-year ago.  The increase in noninterest expense is attributed to higher mortgage division expenses of $525 thousand over the same period one year ago which contributed to the $4.9 million increase in noninterest income during the third quarter 2020.  Additionally, included in other expenses is the $455 thousand one-time expense associated with the sale of the PPP loan portfolio.  

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited

For the 3 Months Ended

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2020

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-earning assets











Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$110,453

$23

0.08%

$50,290

$12

0.09%

$19,876

$71

1.42%

$14,402

$54

1.49%

Investment securities

36,389

218

2.40%

41,189

300

2.91%

46,413

327

2.82%

47,940

326

2.72%

Nonmarketable equity securities

4,039

44

4.38%

4,089

29

2.85%

2,179

20

3.75%

1,347

15

4.32%

Loans(8)

550,838

7,403

5.38%

565,422

6,555

4.64%

511,005

6,760

5.29%

505,271

6,688

5.29%

Total interest-earning assets

701,719

7,688

4.38%

660,990

6,896

4.17%

579,473

7,178

4.95%

568,960

7,083

4.98%

Allowance for loan losses

(5,027)

(4,085)

(3,216)

(2,679)

Noninterest-earning assets

76,978

77,900

73,050

71,957

Total assets

$773,670

$734,805

$649,307

$638,238

Interest-bearing liabilities











NOW accounts

$107,936

$13

0.05%

$103,652

$15

0.06%

$86,535

$11

0.05%

$  80,290

$9

0.05%

Savings & money market

144,333

80

0.22%

127,968

104

0.33%

121,712

132

0.43%

95,220

137

0.57%

Time deposits

161,090

426

1.06%

151,414

533

1.41%

170,875

900

2.11%

198,480

1,104

2.22%

Total interest-bearing deposits

413,359

519

0.50%

383,034

652

0.68%

379,122

1,043

1.10%

373,990

1,250

1.34%

FHLB advances and other borrowings

85,383

176

0.82%

87,523

182

0.83%

56,290

312

2.22%

35,644

141

1.58%

Subordinated debentures

20,810

224

4.31%

16,942

189

4.45%

15,310

85

2.22%

15,310

195

5.11%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

519,552

919

0.71%

487,499

1,023

0.84%

450,722

1,440

1.28%

424,944

1,586

1.49%

Noninterest bearing deposits

179,196

176,688

131,282

120,912

Other Liabilities

10,474

11,057

10,235

36,798

Shareholders' equity

64,448

59,561

57,068

55,584

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$773,670

$734,805

$649,307

$638,238














Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest rate spread

$6,769

3.67%

$5,873

3.33%

$5,738

3.67%

$5,497

3.49%

Net Interest Margin

3.86%

3.55%

3.96%

3.86%

Footnotes to table located on page 9.

Net interest income increased $1.3 million, or 23.1%, to $6.8 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 compared to $5.5 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019.  The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from the growth in our loan portfolio, recognition of loan fees totaling $959 thousand associated with the sale of the PPP loan portfolio, a significant increase in noninterest bearing deposits, and lower cost deposit balances.  The Company continues to reduce its cost of funds, which declined to 0.54% as of September 30, 2020 from 1.14% for the same period one year ago.  Transaction deposits increased by $77.9 million, to $281.8 million at September 30, 2020 from $203.9 million one year ago and were aided in part by deposit growth as a result of participating in the PPP.  The net interest margin for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 remained flat at 3.86% compared to the same period one year ago.  However, the net interest margin improved 31 basis points to 3.86% for three-month period ended September 30 2020 compared to the previous quarter-ended June 2020, due in part from the recognition of loan fees and lower average balances within the loan portfolio associated with the sale of PPP portfolio loans and continued reduction of funding costs.  "We are optimistic that our net interest margin has stabilized and may increase in the near term as asset yields are remaining constant with anticipated improvement in our funding costs over next quarters.  Our percentile ranking for cost of funds within all banks in the U.S. improved to 34% at Q3 2020 compared to 65% one year ago (Source: SP Global),"  said Mr. Saunders.

Balance Sheets – Unaudited 


Ending Balance

Sept 30

Jun 30

March 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents:




Cash and due from banks

$         5,133

$       4,952

$           16,869

12,945

5,342

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

134,848

78,554

18,922

27,649

21,786

Total cash and cash equivalents

139,981

83,506

35,791

40,594

27,128

Investment securities:




Investment securities available for sale

35,567

28,237

34,842

35,715

36,186

Investment securities held to maturity

-

9,318

9,767

10,417

10,801

Other investments

3,839

4,264

2,989

2,423

2,423

Total investment securities

39,406

41,819

47,598

48,555

49,410

Mortgage loans held for sale

57,853

57,329

34,042

27,901

41,959

Loans (4) 

478,745

512,384

480,573

480,183

473,466

Less allowance for loan losses

(5,721)

(4,715)

(3,877)

(3,547)

(3,251)

Loans, net

473,024

507,669

476,696

476,636

470,215

Property and equipment, net

20,548

20,523

20,528

19,967

20,016

Mortgage servicing rights

11,000

9,698

8,421

11,023

11,247

Bank owned life insurance

18,001

17,898

17,796

17,692

17,596

Deferred income taxes

3,872

5,068

6,156

6,581

6,728

Other assets

17,970

19,137

13,858

12,663

13,234

Total assets

$     781,655

$     762,647

$         660,886

661,612

657,533

Liabilities




Deposits

$     595,767

$     582,361

$         506,225

505,088

508,885

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

75,000

85,000

55,000

43,300

43,300

Federal funds and repurchase agreements

12,591

2,464

16,530

31,137

23,122

Subordinated debentures

10,427

10,358

4,835

4,881

4,838

Junior subordinated debentures

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Other liabilities

10,178

9,814

9,971

9,811

10,626

Total liabilities

714,273

700,307

602,871

604,527

601,081

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par value

1

1

1

1

1

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized

81

81

81

80

80

Non-Voting Common Stock, $.01 par value; 430,000 shares authorized

4

4

4

4

4

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,488)

(1,478)

(1,402)

(1,283)

(1,227)

Nonvested restricted stock

(1,577)

(1,748)

(1,757)

(1,254)

(1,010)

Additional paid-in capital

51,824

51,822

51,652

51,137

50,777

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,217

806

606

308

334

Retained earnings

17,320

12,852

8,830

8,092

7,493

Total shareholders' equity

67,382

62,340

58,015

57,085

56,452

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$     781,655

$     762,647

$         660,886

661,612

657,533

Common Stock




Tangible book value per common share (7)

$           7.95

$         7.34

$               6.83

6.76

6.71

Stock price:




High

6.05

5.50

7.82

7.90

8.00

Low

4.85

4.93

5.50

7.60

7.02

Period end

6.05

5.07

5.50

7.82

7.90

Common shares outstanding

8,129

8,130

8,103

8,034

7,990

   Non-voting common shares outstanding

410

410

410

410

410

   Treasury shares outstanding

202

200

187

184

177

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited



Ending Balance


Sept 30

June 30

     March 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Nonperforming Assets




Commercial




Owner occupied RE

$           87

$         999

$             507

518

529

Non-owner occupied RE

-

-

-

-

-

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial business

-

135

12

39

112

Consumer




Real estate

566

10

526

591

597

Home equity

9

-

-

-

183

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Other

387

273

283

327

312

Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings

291

-

-

-

-

Total nonaccrual loans

$       1,340

$       1,417

$          1,328

1,475

1,733

Other real estate owned

164

209

392

347

164

Total nonperforming assets

$       1,504

$       1,626

$          1,720

1,822

1,897

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:




Total assets

0.19%

0.21%

0.26%

0.28%

0.29%

Total loans

0.31%

0.32%

0.36%

0.38%

0.40%

Accruing troubled debt restructurings

$       2,508

$       2,620

$          3,502

3,584

3,119








Quarter Ended

Sept 30

June 30

     March 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Allowance for Loan Losses




Balance, beginning of period

$       4,715

$       3,877

$          3,547

3,251

3,211

Loans charged-off

76

452

168

222

247

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

82

115

123

48

78

Net loans charged-off

6

337

45

174

169

Provision for loan losses

1,000

1,175

375

470

209

Balance, end of period

$       5,721

$       4,715

$          3,877

3,547

3,251

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

1.20%

0.92%

0.81%

0.74%

0.69%

Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans

426.94%

332.75%

291.94%

240.47%

187.59%

Our asset quality continued to be strong through September 30, 2020, with nonperforming assets declining by $393 thousand to $1.5 million at September 30, 2020 compared to the same date one year ago.  The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.19% at September 30, 2020, a decrease of 10 basis points compared to September 30, 2019.  OREO and repossessed assets remain nominal.  The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans improved to 1.2% at September 30, 2020 (adjusted for purchase accounting marks on acquired loans), compared to 0.69% one year earlier due primarily to provisioning associated with the anticipated economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.  "While we have not seen increased delinquencies or any direct impact of COVID-19 to our asset quality, we believe it is prudent to reflect this pandemic in our allowance models.  During Q3 2020, we made provisions for loan losses totaling $1.0 million compared to $209 thousand for the same period one year ago.  Year to date through September 30, 2020, the Company has funded $2.6 million in provisions for loan losses compared to $296 thousand during the nine months of 2019.  We are actively performing stress tests on our loan portfolio, monitoring the political and regulatory landscape, and also monitoring COVID-19 hotspots and the impact it may have on the markets we serve.  The Company continues to actively monitor loan deferral levels which have declined to $7.8 million or 1.6% of the loan portfolio as of the end of the third quarter 2020 and there has not been any unusual or unforeseen credit line drawdowns to date and no increase in overdraft activity.  The Company has minimal exposure to any industry that may have an elevated exposure to Covid-19", said Mr. Saunders.   Net charge offs remain nominal.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited



Quarter Ended

Sept 30

June 30

     March 31

   December 31

Sept 30

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Commercial




Owner occupied RE

$         104,173

$             113,205

$     115,711

116,244

109,133

Non-owner occupied RE

79,838

70,748

69,474

59,287

63,304

Construction

35,579

35,029

29,523

33,196

30,123

Business

63,163

62,464

63,522

61,129

57,573

PPP

0

30,211


Total commercial loans

282,753

311,657

278,230

269,856

260,133

Consumer




Real Estate

97,904

99,565

97,465

99,394

101,742

Home equity

20,244

21,895

21,362

21,987

21,472

Construction

12,831

11,642

9,617

8,205

9,448

Other

65,013

67,625

73,899

80,741

80,671

Total consumer loans

195,992

200,727

202,343

210,327

213,333

Total gross loans, net of deferred fees

478,745

512,384

480,573

480,183

473,466

Less-allowance for loan losses

5,721

4,715

3,877

3,547

3,251

Total loans, net

$         473,024

$             507,669

476,696

476,636

470,215

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited


Quarter Ended

Sept 30

June 30

    March 31 

Dec 31

Sept 30

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Non-interest bearing

$     173,628

$     185,208

$     144,359

137,312

123,839

Interest bearing:




NOW accounts

108,152

103,732

104,003

89,169

80,017

Money market accounts

113,203

101,083

94,778

94,742

95,775

Savings

41,549

34,392

26,270

25,730

25,876

Time, less than $250,000

122,139

120,782

104,841

121,818

142,662

Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over

37,096

37,164

31,974

36,317

40,716

Total Deposits

$     595,767

$     582,361

$     506,225

505,088

508,885

 Footnotes to tables:

(1)

Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(2)

Annualized for the respective three-month period.

(3)

Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income annualized for respective three-month period.

(4)

Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

(5)

Includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing NOW accounts.

(6)

The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.

(7)

The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by outstanding common shares.

(8)

Includes mortgage loans held for sale.

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $781 million.  The Company employs more than 170 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina.  First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers lives better, its founding principle.  Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating well above the bank industry average of 81%.  First Reliance is also one of three companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places To Work in South Carolina award all 15 years since the program began.  We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve.  In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations, First Reliance offers two unique community-customers programs, which include:  Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities and Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked.  We also offer a full suite of digital banking services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and are open on most traditional holidays.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective.  Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions.  Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate.  Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized.  The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements:  (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers.  Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations.  All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.  We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

