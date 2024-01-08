FIRST RESERVE ANNOUNCES PROMOTION

STAMFORD, Conn. and HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reserve, a leading global private equity investment firm exclusively focused on investing across diversified energy, utility, and general industrial end-markets, today announced the promotion of Thomas Amburgey to Managing Director, effective January 1, 2024.

Having joined the firm in 2012, Thomas is a key member of the team responsible for investments in First Reserve's private equity investment strategy. He has made significant contributions to a number of investment funds and portfolio companies, including Lamons, Hoover Circular Solutions, and the firm's most recent platform investment, AP4 Group. As Managing Director, Thomas will continue to pursue and support private equity investments, with a focus on the sustainability of global energy and related industrial end-markets. Prior to joining First Reserve, Thomas worked as an analyst in the Financial Sponsors and Leveraged Finance division at UBS Investment Bank. He holds a B.B.A. and Master of Accountancy from the University of Georgia.

Alex Krueger, President and CEO of First Reserve, stated, "At First Reserve, our success investing across the diversified energy, utility, and industrial end-markets is driven by the quality and expertise of our team. We pride ourselves on cultivating a deep bench of homegrown investment talent that understands and is deeply networked in the evolving energy economy, and values partnership, entrepreneurship, and discipline. Thomas embodies those values, and the partnership-oriented approach First Reserve brings to working with the management teams and businesses driving the evolving energy economy forward at a time when the global energy, utility, and industrial systems face unique challenges that require complex solutions, significant investment, and innovation. On behalf of First Reserve's senior leadership, I am pleased to congratulate him on his promotion, and am confident he will continue to play a key role in our long-term growth and success as a firm."

First Reserve is a private equity firm exclusively focused on investing across diversified energy, utility, and general industrial end-markets. Founded in 1983, First Reserve has nearly 40 years of industry insight, and has cultivated a network of global relationships. First Reserve has raised more than $33 billion of aggregate capital since inception. Its investment and operational experience have been built from over 750 transactions, including platform investments and add-on acquisitions, on six continents. The firm's portfolio companies have operated globally in over 60 countries and span the entire energy and industrial spectrum. Please visit www.firstreserve.com for further information.

