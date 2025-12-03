First Reserve Appoints Caroline Theodoridis as Director of Capital Formation and Investor Relations

Experienced Industry Professional to Support the Firm's Expanding Investor Relations and Capital Formation Activities

STAMFORD, Conn. and HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reserve, a leading private equity firm investing across Infrastructure Solutions, Value-Added Infrastructure and Resources strategies, today announced that Caroline Theodoridis has joined the firm as Director - Capital Formation and Investor Relations. Working alongside Todd Tomlin, Managing Director - Head of Capital Formation and Strategy, and the First Reserve leadership team, Ms. Theodoridis will support the firm's ongoing fundraising activities and enhance relationships with an expanding investor base.

Ms. Theodoridis began her private equity career at First Reserve in 2018, where she served as Vice President of Marketing & Investor Relations until 2021. Prior to that, she spent four years in Investor Relations at Gotham Asset Management, a New York-based hedge fund manager, and four years in asset-backed bond sales at RBS Securities. Following her tenure at First Reserve, Ms. Theodoridis was Vice President of Investor Relations at Sun Capital Partners, a global private equity firm. Most recently, she worked in Investor Relations at iCapital, a global financial technology company that streamlines the integration of alternative investment strategies into client portfolios.

The First Reserve Managing Partners commented, "As we continue to build upon the momentum across the firm and capitalize on the broad range of compelling opportunities across our strategy areas, we are thrilled to welcome Caroline back to First Reserve to expand our capital formation and investor relations capabilities. Her deep industry expertise, prior knowledge of First Reserve and connectivity with many of our investors will make Caroline an invaluable addition to our team."

"I look forward to rejoining First Reserve and contributing to the next chapter of the firm's growth," said Ms. Theodoridis. "The opportunity to work alongside this talented team and drive meaningful results for investors is something I am truly excited about. I'm committed to serving our clients with the same rigor, partnership and excellence that define First Reserve."

"I am excited to partner with Caroline to drive deeper engagement with our investors and enhance our ability to present primary, co-invest and sighted asset opportunities which align with their investment objectives," added Todd Tomlin, who joined in early 2024 to lead the firm's capital formation activity.

First Reserve is a leading private equity firm investing across Infrastructure Solutions, Value-Added Infrastructure and Resources strategies with exposure in energy, utility, and industrial markets. Founded in 1983, First Reserve has more than 40 years of industry insight and has cultivated a differentiated network of relationships and portfolio exposure. Since inception, First Reserve has raised over $35 billion of aggregate capital and has developed operational expertise built from over 750 transactions, including platform investments and add-on acquisitions. Please visit www.firstreserve.com for further information.

