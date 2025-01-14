FIRST RESERVE ANNOUNCES THREE PROMOTIONS

STAMFORD, Conn. and HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reserve, a leading global private equity investment firm focused on investing across energy, utility, and general industrial end-markets, today announced the promotions of Yuri Larrabee to Managing Director, Wes Fischer to Director, and Jonathan Lee to Director, effective January 1, 2025.

"We congratulate Yuri, Wes, and Jonathan on this exciting milestone, and we look forward to working alongside them as they assume more senior leadership positions," shared the First Reserve Managing Partners. "Yuri, Wes, and Jonathan have each contributed significantly to the firm's momentum over the past several years. First Reserve's success is ultimately underpinned by our unique approach to developing and empowering a homegrown, best-in-class team and a culture that prioritizes partnership, collaboration, and a deep understanding of the Evolving Energy Economy. All three of these professionals exemplify First Reserve's partnership-oriented approach to working with businesses and their management teams, particularly at a time when the global energy, utility, and industrial systems require complex solutions, significant investment, and innovation."

Having joined the firm in 2013, Yuri Larrabee serves as a key member of the team focused on First Reserve's infrastructure solutions investment strategy. He has been instrumental in the advancement of First Reserve's investment funds and portfolio companies, including Dresser Utility Solutions and Trillium Flow Technologies, as well as recently exited platforms Intero Integrity Solutions, CHA Consulting, and IRISNDT. In his role as Managing Director, he will continue to pursue and strengthen the firm's infrastructure solutions strategy. Prior to joining First Reserve, Mr. Larrabee worked as an analyst in the Investment Banking Division at Credit Suisse. He holds a B.A. from Princeton University.

Since joining the firm in 2017, Wes Fischer has been a leading contributor to First Reserve's infrastructure solutions and value-added infrastructure investment strategies. Mr. Fischer has supported a number of investment funds and portfolio companies, including Refuel and the Crestwood Permian Joint Venture, as well as AP4 Group, the most recent platform in First Reserve's infrastructure solutions strategy. In his role as a Director, Mr. Fischer will continue to support the firm's infrastructure solutions and value-added infrastructure strategies. Prior to joining First Reserve, Mr. Fischer worked as an analyst in the Investment Banking Division at Morgan Stanley. He holds a B.B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin.

Jonathan Lee joined the First Reserve in 2017 and is a dedicated team member responsible for investments in First Reserve's infrastructure solutions investment strategy. He has made significant contributions to a number of investment funds and portfolio companies, including Dresser Utility Solutions and Trillium Flow Technologies, as well as recently exited platforms Intero Integrity Solutions, CHA Consulting, and IRISNDT. As a Director, Mr. Lee will continue to support the firm's infrastructure solutions strategy. Prior to joining First Reserve, Mr. Lee worked as an analyst in the Investment Banking Division at Credit Suisse. He holds a B.A. from Johns Hopkins University.

First Reserve is a leading global private equity firm investing across energy, utility, and industrial markets. Founded in 1983, First Reserve has more than 40 years of industry insight and has cultivated a differentiated network of relationships and portfolio exposure. Since inception, First Reserve has raised over $34 billion of aggregate capital and has developed operational expertise built from over 750 transactions, including platform investments and add-on acquisitions. Please visit www.firstreserve.com for further information.

