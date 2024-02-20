First Reserve Appoints Todd Tomlin as Managing Director and Co-Head of Capital Formation

Experienced Industry Executive and Investor to Support Investor Engagement and Capital Raising Efforts across Private Equity and Real Assets Strategies

STAMFORD, Conn. and HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reserve, a leading global private equity investment firm exclusively focused on investing across diversified energy, utility, and general industrial end-markets, today announced that Todd Tomlin has joined the firm as Managing Director. He will serve as Co-Head of Capital Formation alongside Ed Bialas, Managing Director and Co-Head of Capital Formation.

In this role, he will help lead the firm's ongoing fundraising and investor engagement efforts across private equity and real assets strategies. He will also work closely with the First Reserve leadership team to develop and execute on its long-term capital formation strategy, expanding and enhancing the firm's institutional relationships and diversified investor base around the world.

The First Reserve Managing Partners commented, "As we continue to build upon the momentum across the firm and capitalize on the broad range of compelling opportunities created by the Evolving Energy Economy, we are pleased to attract a leader of Todd's caliber to expand our capital formation and investor engagement capabilities. His leadership and capital raising expertise across middle-market, sustainability-focused energy, and industrial strategies are a natural fit for First Reserve, and will make Todd a valuable addition to our team."

Mr. Tomlin most recently served as Managing Partner of Turnbridge Capital Partners, a private equity firm he co-founded, which targets investments in middle-market companies that provide operational and sustainability solutions to global participants in the energy and infrastructure end-markets. Prior to Turnbridge, Mr. Tomlin was an investment banker at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. He currently serves on the boards of Brigade Energy Services, a domestic provider of well intervention services, and Cimarron, an emissions controls and solutions provider for the global fullstream and biogas markets.

"I have known the First Reserve team for many years and have great respect for the firm's heritage and influential presence as a leading investor in the energy, utility, and industrial end-markets," said Mr. Tomlin. "With an exceptional team, best-in-class investment processes and a portfolio of high-quality businesses helping to shape today's landscape in these core markets, First Reserve is well positioned to continue to expand its global capital raising and investor engagement initiatives, and I am excited to help spearhead those efforts alongside Ed and the rest of the team."

"With our legacy, network, and experience, we are well positioned to deliver compelling investment opportunities in the Evolving Energy Economy to our partners. I am excited to partner with Todd to drive further momentum and growth across our investment strategies," said Ed Bialas.

About First Reserve

First Reserve is a private equity firm exclusively focused on investing across diversified energy, utility, and general industrial end-markets. Founded in 1983, First Reserve has over 40 years of industry insight, and has cultivated a network of global relationships. First Reserve has raised more than $34 billion of aggregate capital since inception. Its investment and operational experience have been built from over 750 transactions, including platform investments and add-on acquisitions, on six continents. The firm's portfolio companies have operated globally in over 60 countries and span the entire energy and industrial spectrum. Please visit www.firstreserve.com for further information.

