FIRST RESOURCE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES 2024 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; CONTINUED BALANCE SHEET GROWTH OFFSETS MARGIN COMPRESSION

EXTON, Pa., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB), the holding company for First Resource Bank, announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Lauren C. Ranalli, President and CEO, stated, "In a market where many of our peers are reducing lending, we've seized the chance to further expand the Bank. Our robust loan growth and disciplined pricing strategies have helped offset rising deposit costs to some extent. Net interest income remained largely steady compared to the previous quarter, despite the ongoing margin compression."

Highlights for the first quarter of 2024 included:

Total interest income grew 31% over the prior year

Net interest income grew 7% over the prior year

Total loans grew 4% during the first quarter, or 14% annualized

Total deposits grew 3% during the first quarter, or 11% annualized

Swap loan referral income totaled $182 thousand during the first quarter, more than double the entire prior year

during the first quarter, more than double the entire prior year There were no non-accrual or non-performing loans as of March 31, 2024

Book value per share grew 3% to $15.34

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $1.3 million, or $0.43 per common share, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.53 per common share, for the previous quarter and $1.3 million, or $0.41 per common share, for the first quarter of the prior year. Annualized return on average assets was 0.92% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 1.00% for the first quarter of 2023. Annualized return on average equity was 11.39% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 12.57% for the same period a year prior.

Total interest income increased quarterly by $200 thousand, or 2%, from $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 to $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. This increase was driven by 4% growth in loans during the first quarter.

Total interest income increased $2.0 million, marking a 31% rise from $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $8.4 million in the corresponding period of 2024. This increase was driven by a 14% expansion in loans compared to the previous year, complemented by an increased rate environment, favorably affecting interest-earning assets.

Total interest expense increased 7% when comparing the first quarter of 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase stemmed from an 8 basis point rise in the cost of money market accounts and a 29 basis point increase in the cost of time deposits, alongside a higher volume of time deposits quarter over quarter. Additionally, interest expense on FHLB borrowings increased by 7% due to a rise in the average balance and cost of advances during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total interest expense increased by 82%, climbing from $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. The primary driver of this increased expense was a 114 basis point rise in the cost of money market deposits and a 198 basis point increase in the cost of time deposits, coupled with a greater volume of money market accounts and time deposits year over year.

"Rising deposit costs are one of the biggest challenges facing the industry at the moment," commented Ranalli. "To address this, we've allocated substantial internal resources towards optimizing our cost of funds while simultaneously growing our deposit portfolio to support loan growth. Our management team has been bolstered by the addition of an experienced retail banking executive and our lending and deposit teams are collaborating closely, creating synergies via joint calling efforts in the pursuit of new deposit relationships."

In the first quarter of 2024, net interest income saw a slight decrease of $49 thousand, or 1%, compared to the previous quarter. The net interest margin also contracted by 4 basis points, declining from 3.39% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 3.35% in the first quarter of 2024. The overall yield on interest-earning assets rose by 13 basis points during the first quarter, primarily driven by a 12 basis point increase in the yield on loans and an expanded loan volume, resulting in a total yield on loans of 6.14% for the first quarter of 2024. Conversely, due to increases in costs for money market and time deposit accounts, alongside a rise in the volume of time deposit accounts, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 20 basis points to 3.45% during the first quarter. Consequently, the total cost of deposits increased by 18 basis points, climbing from 2.59% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 2.77% in the first quarter of 2024.

The provision for credit losses was $64 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 compared to a negative $263 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023. The negative reserve observed in the fourth quarter of 2023 was unusual, partly due to specific reserves established as of September 30, 2023, for credits that were resolved during the fourth quarter and became unnecessary as of December 31, 2023. Year over year, the provision for credit losses decreased to $64 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 from $66 thousand in the first quarter of 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses to total loans stood at 0.80%, slightly lower than the 0.81% recorded at December 31, 2023, and lower than the 0.91% reported at March 31, 2023. At both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, there were no non-performing assets.

Non-interest income in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to $396 thousand, a notable increase compared to $208 thousand in the previous quarter and $200 thousand in the first quarter of the prior year. Specifically, swap referral fee income totaled $182 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, compared to none in the fourth and first quarters of 2023.

Non-interest expenses increased $210 thousand, or 7%, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter. Increases in salaries & employee benefits, professional fees, data processing, and other costs were partially offset by decreases in occupancy & equipment and advertising.

Non-interest expenses increased $424 thousand, or 15%, when comparing the first quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2023. Non-interest expenses to average assets were 2.28% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 2.15% for the previous quarter and 2.29% for the first quarter of the prior year.

Deposits increased a net $13.9 million, or 3%, from $499.3 million at December 31, 2023 to $513.2 million at March 31, 2024. During the first quarter, non-interest-bearing deposits increased $1.1 million, or 1%, from $95.4 million at December 31, 2023 to $96.4 million at March 31, 2024. Interest-bearing checking balances decreased $3.3 million, or 8%, from $39.8 million at December 31, 2023 to $36.5 million at March 31, 2024. Money market deposits increased $3.5 million, or 1%, from $231.4 million at December 31, 2023 to $234.9 million at March 31, 2024. Certificates of deposit increased $12.6 million, or 10%, from $132.7 million at December 31, 2023 to $145.4 million at March 31, 2024. Between March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024, total deposits grew 10%, with strong non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and time deposit growth partially offset by a decline in interest-bearing checking. At March 31, 2024, approximately 81% of total deposits were insured or otherwise collateralized, slightly up from 80% in the prior quarter.

The loan portfolio expanded by $18.6 million, representing a 4% increase, from $531.4 million at December 31, 2023 to $550.0 million at March 31, 2024. While there was robust growth in commercial real estate loans and commercial business loans, this was partially offset by decreases in construction loans and consumer loans when comparing loan balances at December 31, 2023 to loan balances at March 31, 2024. The decrease in construction loans was largely attributed to projects reaching completion and transitioning to permanent financing within the commercial real estate portfolio.

Ranalli added "Commercial real estate loans represent a significant concentration for the Bank which we monitor very closely. This type of lending is a core competency for us and we have the proper risk management tools in place to continuously track this exposure."

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:



Mar. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Mar. 31, 2023











Commercial real estate $ 444,909,373

$ 413,221,898

$ 383,875,127 Commercial construction 35,337,226

48,838,199

39,761,445 Commercial business 51,780,407

50,224,869

42,682,372 Consumer 17,979,804

19,099,155

16,793,036











Total loans $ 550,006,810

$ 531,384,121

$ 483,111,980

Investment securities totaled $17.4 million at March 31, 2024 as compared to $25.8 million at December 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, the held-to-maturity investment portfolio book value was $8.7 million, with a fair market value of $7.7 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $998 thousand. This unrealized loss, net of tax, of $788 thousand is less than 1.7% of total equity at March 31, 2024. The remainder of the investment portfolio was classified as available for sale with a book value of $10.0 million and a fair value of $8.7 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $1.3 million. This unrealized loss, net of tax, of $1.1 million is included in accumulated other comprehensive loss on the balance sheet.

Total stockholders' equity saw a $1.3 million increase, representing a 3% rise, from $46.1 million at December 31, 2023 to $47.5 million at March 31, 2024, primarily due to net income generated. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, book value per share increased by 43 cents, or 3%, reaching $15.34.

Selected Financial Data: Balance Sheets (unaudited)









March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023







Cash and due from banks $ 22,314,437

$ 23,820,615 Time deposits at other banks 100,000

100,000 Investments 17,382,019

25,840,840 Loans 550,006,810

531,384,121 Allowance for credit losses (4,383,877)

(4,311,306) Premises & equipment 7,683,039

7,639,939 Other assets 17,923,286

18,142,682







Total assets $ 611,025,714

$ 602,616,891







Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 96,439,591

$ 95,384,366 Interest-bearing checking 36,493,267

39,760,054 Money market 234,873,774

231,407,653 Time deposits 145,383,468

132,738,973 Total deposits 513,190,100

499,291,046 Short term borrowings 28,000,000

35,000,000 Long term borrowings 9,530,000

9,530,000 Subordinated debt 5,981,258

5,978,134 Other liabilities 6,842,893

6,682,220







Total liabilities 563,544,251

556,481,400







Common stock 3,096,138

3,093,414 Surplus 19,796,666

19,767,634 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,055,206)

(1,038,486) Retained earnings 25,643,865

24,312,929







Total stockholders' equity 47,481,463

46,135,491







Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 611,025,714

$ 602,616,891

Performance Statistics

(unaudited)













Qtr Ended Mar. 31, 2024 Qtr Ended Dec. 31, 2023 Qtr Ended Sep. 30, 2023 Qtr Ended Jun. 30, 2023 Qtr Ended Mar. 31, 2023











Net interest margin 3.35 % 3.39 % 3.57 % 3.64 % 3.57 %











Nonperforming loans/ total loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.16 %











Nonperforming assets/ total assets 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.14 %











Allowance for credit losses/ total loans 0.80 % 0.81 % 0.88 % 0.89 % 0.91 %











Average loans/average assets 92.4 % 91.1 % 92.2 % 91.6 % 91.6 %











Non-interest expenses*/ average assets 2.28 % 2.15 % 2.19 % 2.29 % 2.29 %











Efficiency ratio 65.5 % 63.1 % 60.1 % 62.5 % 63.6 %











Earnings per share – basic and diluted** $0.43 $0.53 $0.51 $0.47 $0.41











Book value per share** $15.34 $14.91 $14.31 $13.85 $13.43











Total shares outstanding** 3,096,138 3,093,414 3,090,838 3,088,019 3,085,576











Weighted average shares

outstanding** 3,094,951 3,092,277 3,089,441 3,086,782 3,084,634













* Annualized ** Per share data for prior periods was restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid in June 2023.

Income Statements (unaudited)





















Qtr. Ended Mar. 31, 2024

Qtr. Ended Dec. 31, 2023

Qtr. Ended Sep. 30, 2023

Qtr. Ended Jun. 30, 2023

Qtr. Ended Mar. 31, 2023



















INTEREST INCOME

















Loans, including fees $8,228,102

$7,941,483

$7,633,163

$6,923,177

$6,223,153 Securities 120,713

133,125

125,882

120,133

131,350 Other 31,735

105,679

33,221

67,207

28,174 Total interest income 8,380,550

8,180,287

7,792,266

7,110,517

6,382,677



















INTEREST EXPENSE

















Deposits 3,519,176

3,277,096

2,696,301

2,267,015

1,819,643 Borrowings 105,860

98,901

195,150

64,267

126,620 Subordinated debt 93,124

93,124

93,124

93,123

93,124 Total interest expense 3,718,160

3,469,121

2,984,575

2,424,405

2,039,387



















Net interest income 4,662,390

4,711,166

4,807,691

4,686,112

4,343,290



















Provision for credit losses 63,651

(263,073)

71,017

20,327

66,299



















Net interest income after provision for credit losses 4,598,739

4,974,239

4,736,674

4,665,785

4,276,991



















NON-INTEREST INCOME

















Service charges and other fees 100,164

94,656

109,894

107,841

99,570 BOLI income 51,356

50,730

50,237

49,281

47,691 Swap referral fee income 182,060

-

75,649

-

- Other 62,548

62,701

61,527

55,740

53,013 Total non-interest income 396,128

208,087

297,307

212,862

200,274



















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries & benefits 2,045,083

1,873,831

1,893,558

1,844,356

1,834,921 Occupancy & equipment 289,202

289,361

282,025

260,284

257,741 Professional fees 137,482

123,336

119,258

119,447

115,303 Advertising 81,745

83,506

58,354

65,917

67,195 Data processing 176,685

167,921

172,288

159,795

147,808 Other 584,926

567,428

543,465

611,336

468,225 Total non-interest expense 3,315,123

3,105,383

3,068,948

3,061,135

2,891,193



















Income before federal income tax expense 1,679,744

2,076,943

1,965,033

1,817,512

1,586,072



















Federal income tax expense 348,807

429,920

401,490

366,371

321,784



















Net income $1,330,937

$1,647,023

$1,563,543

$1,451,141

$1,264,288

About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE First Resource Bank