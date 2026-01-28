FIRST RESOURCE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL RESULTS; NET INCOME GREW 54%, LOANS GREW 13% AND DEPOSITS GREW 31% OVER PRIOR YEAR

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB), the holding company for First Resource Bank, announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025.

Lauren C. Ranalli, President and CEO, stated, "2025 marked a transformative year for First Resource Bancorp, defined by exceptional growth, disciplined execution, and record profitability. We delivered a 54% increase in annual net income, strong loan and deposit expansion, and meaningful improvements across key performance metrics. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we are thrilled to achieve these outstanding results and are deeply grateful to our shareholders, customers, employees and the communities we serve for their unwavering support."

Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2025, included:

Net income reached $8.2 million, a 54% increase over the prior year

Total loans grew 13%

Total deposits grew 31%

Noninterest-bearing deposits grew 39%

Total assets grew 23%

Total interest income grew 17%

Net interest income grew 25%

Return on average equity was 14.99% compared to 10.91% for the prior year

Return on average assets was 1.17% compared to 0.87% for the prior year

Book value per share grew 17% to $19.56

Earnings per share improved 57% to $2.72

Net interest margin expanded 32 basis points to 3.75%

Completed an $8 million holding company subordinated debt issuance at a 6.00% rate

Recognized with numerous distinctions, including being named a "Best Places to Work" company from the Philadelphia Business Journal , several regional "Best Bank" awards, and ranking among the top 100 performing U.S. community banks under $2 billion by American Banker

The company delivered outstanding financial performance in the fourth quarter of 2025, reporting net income totaling $2.3 million, or $0.78 per common share, an increase from $2.3 million, or $0.75 per share, in the previous quarter, and up considerably from $1.0 million, or $0.33 per common share, in the same period last year. This impressive growth was reflected in key profitability metrics, with the annualized return on average assets climbing to 1.18% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 0.63% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Similarly, the annualized return on average equity also improved, reaching 15.87%, up from 7.98% year-over-year, underscoring the Bank's continued strength and strategic execution.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $8.2 million, or $2.72 per common share, representing a 54% increase from $5.3 million, or $1.73 per common share, in the prior year. For the year ended December 31, 2025, return on average assets was 1.17%, compared to 0.87% in 2024, while the return on average equity for 2025 was 14.99% compared to 10.91% in the prior year.

Total interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 reached $11.9 million, reflecting a $911 thousand or 8% increase over the prior quarter. This growth was fueled by a 4% increase in loans during the fourth quarter, despite a small overall decrease in loan yields.

Total interest income increased by $2.3 million, marking a 23% increase from $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $11.9 million in the corresponding period of 2025. This growth was driven by a 13% year-over-year expansion in loans, complemented by an overall increase in loan yields.

Total interest income grew $6.4 million, or 17%, from $36.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, to $42.9 million for the corresponding period in 2025. This growth was primarily driven by loan portfolio expansion and an increased rate environment, as previously noted.

Total interest expense rose 8% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to greater volumes of interest-bearing deposits. This was partially offset by an 11 basis point reduction in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. Interest expense on borrowings increased by 61%, driven by a $5.1 million increase in average balances of FHLB borrowings and a 26 basis point increase in the cost of FHLB borrowings during the fourth quarter.

Total interest expense increased by 12%, climbing from $4.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily attributable to greater volumes of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a 35 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits year-over-year. Interest expense on borrowings grew by 38% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2025, increased by 9%, to $17.8 million, up from $16.4 million in the same period of 2024. Primary factors of this increase include greater volumes of interest-bearing deposits and subordinated debt. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in FHLB borrowings and declines in the cost of funds, including a 13 basis point decrease in the cost of money market accounts, a 54 basis point drop in the cost of time deposits, and a 55 basis point decline in the cost of FHLB borrowings.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, net interest income grew by $572 thousand, or 9%, compared to the previous quarter. The net interest margin decreased, falling to 3.77% from 3.87% in the third quarter of 2025. The overall yield on interest-earning assets shrank by 20 basis points, primarily driven by a 61 basis point decrease on short-term investments to 3.87% for the quarter combined with significantly higher volume, and a 2 basis point decrease in loan yields to 6.62% for the quarter. Meanwhile, the cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 11 basis points to 3.14%, primarily due to a 5 basis point drop in the cost of money market accounts and a 9 basis point drop in the cost of time deposit accounts. This decrease was partially offset by higher volumes of interest-bearing deposit accounts. As a result, the total cost of deposits fell by 11 basis points for the quarter, from 2.74% to 2.63%.

"Management's strategy to increase on-balance sheet liquidity during the second half of 2025, combined with substantial core deposit growth in the fourth quarter, contributed to the net interest margin decline quarter over quarter," noted Ranalli. "The loan to deposit ratio declined from 108.4% at year-end 2024 to 93.5% at the close of 2025 due to our improved liquidity position."

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025, totaled $25.1 million, reflecting a 25% improvement from $20.2 million for the same period in 2024. This growth was fueled by a $5.6 million, or 16%, increase in loan interest income, a $698 thousand, or 601%, increase in other interest income, a $249 thousand, or 40%, decline in interest expense on borrowings, and a $97 thousand, or 20%, increase in investment interest income, partially offset by a $1.5 million, or 10%, increase in deposit interest expense and a $99 thousand, or 22%, increase in interest expense on subordinated debt. The net interest margin expanded from 3.43% in 2024 to 3.75% in 2025, fueled by a 24 basis point increase in loan yields and a 13 basis point decline in the total cost of deposits.

The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $369 thousand, up from $189 thousand in the prior quarter. This increase was primarily due to a $100 thousand charge-off for a commercial loan relationship that was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025. Year over year, the provision for credit losses decreased $759 thousand from $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $369 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025. The provision in the fourth quarter of 2024 included the establishment of a $1.0 million specific reserve for a non-accrual commercial loan relationship which was subsequently charged off in the first quarter of 2025.

The provision for credit losses decreased from $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 to $862 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2025. The provision for 2024 was mainly due to a $1.0 million specific reserve and net charge-offs of $197 thousand. The provision for 2025 was mainly due to reserves on new loan volume and $410 thousand in net charge-offs for which a specific reserve had not previously been established.

As of December 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses to total loans stood at 0.73%, down from 0.93% as of December 31, 2024. The reserve decreased due to a first-quarter charge-off of a previously reserved credit. Non-performing assets totaled $731 thousand for one non-accrual loan relationship as of December 31, 2025, compared to $1.3 million as of December 31, 2024. The non-accrual relationship held at year-end 2025 is fully secured by real estate collateral. Non-performing assets to total assets stood at 0.09% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 0.19% as of December 31, 2024.

Non-interest income totaled $337 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a 4% decrease from $349 thousand in the previous quarter, and a 17% increase from $289 thousand in the same period of 2024. Notably, swap referral fee income contributed $70 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025, down from $97 thousand in the third quarter of 2025 and up from $31 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024. No gains on the sale of SBA loans were recorded in the fourth or third quarter of 2025, compared to an immaterial amount in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025, totaled $1.4 million, up from $1.3 million in the same period of 2024. Swap referral fee income was $299 thousand for 2025, compared to $276 thousand for the prior year. Gains on the sale of SBA loans totaled $113 thousand for 2025, compared to $59 thousand in the prior year.

Non-interest expenses increased $324 thousand, or 8%, in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter. This increase was driven by higher salaries & benefits, data processing, and other costs, partially offset by decreases in occupancy & equipment, professional fees, and advertising.

Non-interest expenses increased $896 thousand, or 27%, in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Increases in salaries & benefits, professional fees, advertising, data processing, and other costs were partially offset by a decrease in occupancy & equipment costs. The ratio of non-interest expenses to average assets was 2.15% in the fourth quarter of 2025, down from 2.21% in the previous quarter and up from 2.07% in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Non-interest expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $15.4 million compared to $13.3 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase of $2.1 million, or 16%, was mostly attributed to increases in salaries & benefits associated with an expanded workforce, along with professional fees, advertising, data processing, and other expenses.

Total deposits increased by $94.6 million, or 15% during the fourth quarter of 2025, rising from $630.8 million as of September 30, 2025, to $725.3 million on December 31, 2025. Non-interest-bearing deposits rose $20.7 million to $120.4 million, up from $99.7 million in the previous quarter. Interest-bearing checking balances increased by $13.4 million, or 24%, to $69.3 million, up from $55.9 million in the prior quarter. Money market deposits grew $69.1 million, rising from $257.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025, to $326.6 million by the close of the fourth quarter, while time deposits fell $8.6 million, or 4%, from $217.7 million on September 30, 2025, to $209.1 million on December 31, 2025.

Between December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2025, total deposits grew 31%, driven by increases in all deposit categories. As of December 31, 2025, approximately 80% of total deposits were insured or otherwise collateralized, down from 82% in the prior quarter.

"Deposits saw significant expansion during the fourth quarter of 2025," stated Ranalli. "This growth was primarily organic, driven by targeted strategic initiatives. While we anticipate a portion of these deposits may be temporary, we remain confident that the momentum we've established positions us for continued, sustainable deposit growth moving forward."

The loan portfolio expanded by $23.1 million, representing a 4% increase, from $655.3 million on September 30, 2025, to $678.5 million on December 31, 2025, driven by strong growth in the commercial real estate and commercial construction categories. Total loans grew $80.0 million, or 13% in 2025, demonstrating our continued strength as a trusted resource to local businesses.

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio, net unearned loan origination fees and costs:



Dec. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024







Commercial real estate $ 525,443,319

$ 480,933,654 Commercial construction 68,110,339

39,760,197 Commercial business 66,353,744

59,862,802 Consumer 18,548,853

17,907,914







Total loans $ 678,456,255

$ 598,464,567

Investment securities totaled $27.6 million on December 31, 2025, compared to $19.1 million on September 30, 2025. The held-to-maturity investment portfolio had a book value of $9.1 million and a fair market value of $8.4 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $682 thousand, compared to an unrealized loss of $677 thousand as of September 30, 2025. After tax, this loss amounts to $539 thousand, representing approximately 0.9% of total equity as of December 31, 2025. The remainder of the investment portfolio was classified as available-for-sale, with a book value of $19.3 million and a fair value of $18.5 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $798 thousand, compared to $808 thousand as of September 30, 2025. This unrealized loss, net of tax, totals $631 thousand and is reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss on the balance sheet.

Total stockholders' equity increased by $2.4 million, or 4%, rising from $56.4 million on September 30, 2025, to $58.8 million on December 31, 2025, largely driven by net income. During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, book value increased by 77 cents, or 4%, reaching $19.56 per share. Total stockholders' equity increased $8.5 million, or 17%, from $50.3 million at December 31, 2024, to $58.8 million at December 31, 2025, primarily due to net income generated. Book value per share rose by $2.83, representing a 17% increase from $16.73 at year-end 2024 to $19.56 at year-end 2025.

Selected Financial Data:

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)





December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024







Cash and due from banks $ 90,422,400

$ 17,837,920 Time deposits at other banks 100,000

100,000 Investments 27,634,611

26,611,867 Loans receivable 678,456,255

598,464,567 Allowance for credit losses (4,977,305)

(5,574,679) Premises & equipment 7,360,342

7,551,410 Other assets 18,359,879

18,593,449







Total assets $ 817,356,182

$ 663,584,534







Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 120,359,227

$ 86,581,276 Interest-bearing checking 69,271,915

40,119,102 Money market 326,603,007

239,828,130 Time deposits 209,098,258

185,697,340 Total deposits 725,332,407

552,225,848 Short term borrowings -

40,000,000 Long term borrowings 16,012,000

6,250,000 Subordinated debt 10,466,463

8,473,216 Other liabilities 6,777,883

6,341,010







Total liabilities 758,588,753

613,290,074







Common stock 3,100,773

3,100,773 Additional paid-in capital 19,863,401

19,852,352 Treasury stock (1,346,793)

(1,316,876) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (630,812)

(964,821) Retained earnings 37,780,860

29,623,032







Total stockholders' equity 58,767,429

50,294,460







Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 817,356,182

$ 663,584,534

Performance Statistics

(unaudited)



Qtr Ended Dec. 31, 2025 Qtr Ended Sep. 30, 2025 Qtr Ended Jun. 30, 2025 Qtr Ended Mar. 31, 2025 Qtr Ended Dec. 31, 2024











Net interest margin 3.77 % 3.87 % 3.72 % 3.60 % 3.50 %











Nonperforming loans/ total loans 0.11 % 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.21 %











Nonperforming assets/ total assets 0.09 % 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.19 %











Allowance for credit losses/ total loans 0.73 % 0.72 % 0.76 % 0.77 % 0.93 %











Average loans/average assets 86.0 % 92.2 % 93.3 % 93.0 % 93.2 %











Non-interest expenses*/ average assets 2.15 % 2.21 % 2.29 % 2.25 % 2.07 %











Efficiency ratio 56.2 % 56.1 % 60.0 % 61.0 % 58.3 %











Earnings per share – basic and diluted $0.78 $0.75 $0.63 $0.56 $0.33











Book value per share $19.56 $18.79 $18.00 $17.34 $16.73











Total shares outstanding 3,004,527 3,002,485 3,000,028 2,998,977 3,006,039











Weighted average shares

outstanding 3,003,726 3,001,454 2,999,200 3,003,194 3,005,408



* Annualized



Year Ended Dec. 31, 2025 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2024





Net interest margin 3.75 % 3.43 %





Return on average assets 1.17 % 0.87 %





Return on average equity 14.99 % 10.91 %





Earnings per share-basic and diluted $2.72 $1.73





Efficiency ratio 58.2 % 62.2 %

Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)





Qtr. Ended Dec. 31, 2025

Qtr. Ended Sep. 30, 2025

Qtr. Ended Jun. 30, 2025

Qtr. Ended Mar. 31, 2025

Qtr. Ended Dec. 31, 2024



















INTEREST INCOME

















Loans, including fees $11,098,085

$10,719,087

$10,126,623

$9,583,093

$9,512,689 Securities 206,991

136,606

118,920

116,372

115,291 Other 599,764

138,292

28,289

47,421

24,256 Total interest income 11,904,840

10,993,985

10,273,832

9,746,886

9,652,236



















INTEREST EXPENSE

















Deposits 4,520,311

4,231,636

4,111,978

4,002,995

4,057,530 Borrowings 125,620

77,963

85,822

77,303

90,767 Subordinated debt 137,058

134,682

134,681

134,682

134,681 Total interest expense 4,782,989

4,444,281

4,332,481

4,214,980

4,282,978



















Net interest income 7,121,851

6,549,704

5,941,351

5,531,906

5,369,258



















Provision for credit losses 368,729

189,087

130,416

174,097

1,127,547



















Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,753,122

6,360,617

5,810,935

5,357,809

4,241,711



















NON-INTEREST INCOME

















Service charges and other fees 116,476

107,182

97,887

109,360

114,958 BOLI income 69,075

68,585

66,998

65,850

66,248 Gain on sale of SBA loans -

-

26,326

86,860

(367) Swap referral fee income 69,890

96,813

107,925

24,201

31,030 Other 81,363

76,913

73,275

62,843

77,225 Total non-interest income 336,804

349,493

372,411

349,114

289,094



















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries & benefits 2,635,943

2,370,422

2,253,069

2,127,037

1,948,007 Occupancy & equipment 313,743

316,684

318,631

334,698

336,629 Professional fees 137,279

143,108

192,378

150,176

109,819 Advertising 87,011

104,356

113,923

108,721

77,809 Data processing 240,384

213,565

207,430

204,492

201,671 Other 780,864

722,935

705,961

664,334

625,603 Total non-interest expense 4,195,224

3,871,070

3,791,392

3,589,458

3,299,538



















Income before federal income tax

expense 2,894,702

2,839,040

2,391,954

2,117,465

1,231,267



















Federal income tax expense 585,391

580,874

488,827

430,241

223,486



















Net income $ 2,309,311

$ 2,258,166

$ 1,903,127

$1,687,224

$1,007,781

Income Statements (unaudited)





Year

Ended

Dec. 31, 2025

Year

Ended

Dec. 31, 2024







INTEREST INCOME





Loans, including fees $ 41,526,888

$ 35,947,381 Securities 578,889

481,764 Other 813,766

116,090 Total interest income 42,919,543

36,545,235







INTEREST EXPENSE





Deposits 16,866,920

15,323,408 Borrowings 366,708

615,421 Subordinated debt 541,103

441,758 Total interest expense 17,774,731

16,380,587







Net interest income 25,144,812

20,164,648







Provision for credit losses 862,329

1,450,788







Net interest income after provision for credit losses 24,282,483

18,713,860







NON-INTEREST INCOME





Service charges and other fees 430,905

414,682 BOLI income 270,508

243,017 Gain on sale of SBA loans 113,186

58,929 Swap referral fee income 298,829

275,550 Other 294,394

269,802 Total non-interest income 1,407,822

1,261,980







NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





Salaries & benefits 9,386,471

7,937,802 Occupancy & equipment 1,283,756

1,357,020 Professional fees 622,941

506,816 Advertising 414,011

317,447 Data processing 865,871

748,042 Other 2,874,094

2,469,708 Total non-interest expense 15,447,144

13,336,835







Income before federal income tax expense 10,243,161

6,639,005







Federal income tax expense 2,085,333

1,328,780







Net income $ 8,157,828

$ 5,310,225

About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

