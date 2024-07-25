FIRST RESOURCE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES 2024 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS; NET INTEREST MARGIN EXPANDS, LOANS GREW 14% AND DEPOSITS GREW 13% OVER THE PAST 12 MONTHS

EXTON, Pa., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB), the holding company for First Resource Bank, announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Lauren C. Ranalli, President and CEO, stated, "Our strategy of consistent balance sheet expansion delivered strong results in the second quarter. Loan growth surpassed our original expectations as our markets continue to thrive and competitors scale back on lending. Deposit growth is keeping pace with funding needs, and we continue to win new customers with our free banking services and award-winning customer service. Our net interest margin appears to have reached an inflection point due to pricing discipline implemented across the balance sheet."

Highlights for the second quarter of 2024 included:

Net income of $1.3 million , exceeding prior quarter by 1%

, exceeding prior quarter by 1% Total interest income grew 27% over the prior year second quarter

The net interest margin expanded from 3.35% in the first quarter to 3.43% in the second quarter

Total loans grew 4% during the second quarter, or 17% annualized (8% year-to-date)

Total deposits grew 5% during the second quarter, or 18% annualized (7% year-to-date)

Swap loan referral income was $62 thousand during the second quarter, totaling $245 thousand year-to-date, more than triple the entire prior year

during the second quarter, totaling year-to-date, more than triple the entire prior year There were no loans past due greater than 30 days, non-accrual loans or non-performing assets as of June 30, 2024

Book value per share grew 3% during the second quarter to $15.78

Named a "Best Places to Work" company by the Philadelphia Business Journal

Named Best Commercial Bank and Best Community Bank by the readers of the Main Line Times

Recognized as one of the top 100 performing community banks in 2023 with under $2 billion in assets in the US by American Banker

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $1.3 million, or $0.44 per common share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.43 per common share, for the previous quarter and $1.5 million, or $0.47 per common share, for the second quarter of the prior year. Annualized return on average assets was 0.89% for the second quarter of 2024, down from 1.08% for the second quarter of 2023. Similarly, the annualized return on average equity was 11.27% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 13.78% for the same period last year.

Total interest income rose by $636 thousand, or 8%, from $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 to $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. This increase was driven by 4% growth in loans during the second quarter.

Total interest income increased $1.9 million, marking a 27% rise from $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $9.0 million in the corresponding period of 2024. This growth was driven by a 14% expansion in loans compared to the previous year, complemented by an increased rate environment, positively impacting interest-earning assets.

Total interest income grew $3.9 million, or 29%, from $13.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to $17.4 million for the corresponding period in 2024. The increase was directly related to the expansion of loans and increased rate environment as mentioned above.

Total interest expense rose by 8% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter. This increase stemmed from a 3 basis point rise in the cost of money market accounts and an 11 basis point increase in the cost of time deposits, alongside a higher volume of money market accounts and time deposits quarter over quarter. Additionally, interest expense on FHLB borrowings increased by 64% due to an increase in the average balance of overnight advances during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter.

Total interest expense increased by 66%, climbing from $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The primary driver of this increased expense was a 79 basis point rise in the cost of money market deposits and a 156 basis point increase in the cost of time deposits, coupled with a greater volume of money market accounts and time deposits year over year.

Total interest expense increased by 74%, growing from $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to $7.8 million for the same period in 2024. Primary factors of this increase include a 96 basis point rise in the cost of money market deposits and a 176 basis point increase in the cost of time deposits, along with greater volume in money market accounts, time deposits, and overnight FHLB borrowings when comparing the first six months of this year to the same period in the prior year.

In the second quarter of 2024, net interest income increased by $321 thousand, or 7%, compared to the previous quarter. Additionally, the net interest margin expanded by 8 basis points, increasing from 3.35% in the first quarter of 2024 to 3.43% in the second quarter. The overall yield on interest-earning assets rose by 18 basis points during the second quarter, primarily driven by an 18 basis point increase in the yield on loans and an expanded loan volume, resulting in a total yield on loans of 6.32% for the second quarter of 2024. Conversely, due to increases in costs for money market and time deposit accounts, alongside a rise in the volume of money market and time deposit accounts, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 10 basis points to 3.55% during the second quarter. Consequently, the total cost of deposits increased by 9 basis points, climbing from 2.77% in the first quarter of 2024 to 2.86% in the second quarter.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $9.6 million, reflecting a 7% increase from $9.0 million for the same period in 2023. This growth was fueled by a $3.9 million, or 30%, increase in loan interest income, offset by a $3.2 million, or 78%, increase in deposit interest expense.

The provision for credit losses was $246 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, up from $64 thousand in the first quarter. Year over year, the provision for credit losses rose $226 thousand from $20 thousand in the second quarter of 2023 to $246 thousand in the second quarter of 2024. This increase included a $204 thousand charge-off for one loan relationship, contributing to the higher provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses to total loans stood at 0.77%, down from the 0.81% recorded on December 31, 2023, and lower than the 0.89% reported on June 30, 2023. As of both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, there were no non-performing assets. Also, there were no loans past due greater than 30 days as of June 30, 2024.

"Credit quality remains excellent, despite the charge-off recorded during the second quarter. This specific charge-off is considered an anomaly as the loan transitioned from current to charge-off within a quarter. Originating in 2006 as a second-lien home equity loan, it had occasionally shown signs of stress over the years, finally concluding with a sheriff sale in the second quarter. Our current exposure to similar loans is minimal, as we exited this line of business over a decade ago." commented Ranalli.

Non-interest income in the second quarter of 2024 amounted to $291 thousand, compared to $396 thousand in the previous quarter and $213 thousand in the second quarter of the prior year. Specifically, swap referral fee income totaled $62 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $182 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 and none in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, totaled $687 thousand, up from $413 thousand for the same period in the previous year. Swap referral fee income was $245 thousand in the first half of 2024, whereas there was none in the first half of 2023.

Non-interest expenses increased $22 thousand, or 1%, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter. Decreases in salaries & employee benefits and professional fees were partially offset by increases in occupancy & equipment, data processing, and other costs.

"Our outstanding results over the past several years have put us on a growth trajectory. As the bank grows, so does our need for additional office space to support our expanding team. We are excited to share that in April, we relocated our corporate headquarters to a larger space, which we believe will meet our needs for many years to come," commented Ranalli. "This move contributed to the increase in occupancy and equipment for the second quarter; however, we fully expect this number to decline and level out by the end of the fourth quarter with the satisfaction of our former lease."

Non-interest expenses increased $276 thousand, or 9%, when comparing the second quarter of 2024 to the second quarter of 2023. Non-interest expenses to average assets were 2.21% for the second quarter of 2024, down from 2.28% for the previous quarter and 2.29% for the second quarter of the prior year.

Non-interest expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $6.7 million compared to $6.0 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase of $700 thousand, or 12%, was mostly attributed to increases in salaries and employee benefits, occupancy costs, and other expenses.

Deposits increased a net $23.4 million, or 5%, from $513.2 million on March 31, 2024, to $536.6 million on June 30, 2024. During the second quarter, non-interest-bearing deposits grew by $8.3 million, or 9%, from $96.4 million on March 31, 2024, to $104.7 million on June 30, 2024. Interest-bearing checking balances decreased $331 thousand, or 1%, from $36.5 million on March 31, 2024, to $36.2 million on June 30, 2024. Money market deposits increased $393 thousand, or 0%, from $234.9 million on March 31, 2024, to $235.3 million on June 30, 2024. Certificates of deposit increased $15.0 million, or 10%, from $145.4 million on March 31, 2024, to $160.4 million on June 30, 2024. Between June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024, total deposits grew 13%, driven by strong growth in money markets and time deposits, which was partially offset by declines in non-interest-bearing checking and interest-bearing checking. As of June 30, 2024, approximately 81% of total deposits were insured or otherwise collateralized, consistent with the prior quarter.

With robust growth across all loan categories, the loan portfolio expanded by $23.6 million, representing a 4% increase, from $550.0 million on March 31, 2024, to $573.6 million on June 30, 2024.

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:



Jun. 30, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023







Commercial real estate $ 457,437,009 $ 413,221,898 $ 390,330,435 Commercial construction 42,138,883 48,838,199 50,482,296 Commercial business 55,316,506 50,224,869 46,023,011 Consumer 18,697,974 19,099,155 17,843,210







Total loans $ 573,590,372 $ 531,384,121 $ 504,678,952

Investment securities totaled $17.0 million on June 30, 2024, compared to $17.4 million on March 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the held-to-maturity investment portfolio had a book value of $8.7 million and a fair market value of $7.6 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $1.1 million, compared to an unrealized loss of $998 thousand as of March 31, 2024. This unrealized loss, net of tax, amounts to $832 thousand, which is approximately 1.7% of total equity as of June 30, 2024. The remainder of the investment portfolio was classified as available for sale with a book value of $9.6 million and a fair value of $8.3 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $1.3 million, compared to an unrealized loss of $1.3 million as of March 31, 2024. This unrealized loss, net of tax, of $1.0 million is included in accumulated other comprehensive loss on the balance sheet.

Total stockholders' equity increased by $1.4 million, or 3%, from $47.5 million on March 31, 2024, to $48.9 million on June 30, 2024, largely driven by net income generated. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, book value per share increased by 44 cents, or 3%, reaching $15.78.

Selected Financial Data: Balance Sheets (unaudited)



June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023





Cash and due from banks $ 28,564,047 $ 23,820,615 Time deposits at other banks 100,000 100,000 Investments 16,956,492 25,840,840 Loans 573,590,372 531,384,121 Allowance for credit losses (4,430,320) (4,311,306) Premises & equipment 7,724,875 7,639,939 Other assets 18,180,562 18,142,682





Total assets $ 640,686,028 $ 602,616,891





Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 104,706,183 $ 95,384,366 Interest-bearing checking 36,162,105 39,760,054 Money market 235,266,392 231,407,653 Time deposits 160,425,520 132,738,973 Total deposits 536,560,200 499,291,046 Short term borrowings 33,000,000 35,000,000 Long term borrowings 9,530,000 9,530,000 Subordinated debt 5,984,381 5,978,134 Other liabilities 6,733,643 6,682,220





Total liabilities 591,808,224 556,481,400





Common stock 3,098,431 3,093,414 Surplus 19,824,098 19,767,634 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,037,024) (1,038,486) Retained earnings 26,992,299 24,312,929





Total stockholders' equity 48,877,804 46,135,491





Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 640,686,028 $ 602,616,891

Performance Statistics (unaudited) Qtr Ended Jun. 30, 2024 Qtr Ended Mar. 31, 2024 Qtr Ended Dec. 31, 2023 Qtr Ended Sep. 30, 2023 Qtr Ended Jun. 30, 2023











Net interest margin 3.43 % 3.35 % 3.39 % 3.57 % 3.64 %











Nonperforming loans/ total loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.14 % 0.15 %











Nonperforming assets/ total assets 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.13 % 0.14 %











Allowance for credit losses/ total loans 0.77 % 0.80 % 0.81 % 0.88 % 0.89 %











Average loans/average assets 92.7 % 92.4 % 91.1 % 92.2 % 91.6 %











Non-interest expenses*/ average assets 2.21 % 2.28 % 2.15 % 2.19 % 2.29 %











Efficiency ratio 63.3 % 65.5 % 63.1 % 60.1 % 62.5 %











Earnings per share – basic and diluted** $0.44 $0.43 $0.53 $0.51 $0.47











Book value per share** $15.78 $15.34 $14.91 $14.31 $13.85











Total shares outstanding** 3,098,431 3,096,138 3,093,414 3,090,838 3,088,019











Weighted average shares outstanding** 3,097,433 3,094,951 3,092,277 3,089,441 3,086,782



* Annualized

** Per share data for prior periods was restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid in June 2023.

Income Statements (unaudited)



Qtr. Ended Jun. 30, 2024 Qtr. Ended Mar. 31, 2024 Qtr. Ended Dec. 31, 2023 Qtr. Ended Sep. 30, 2023 Qtr. Ended Jun. 30, 2023











INTEREST INCOME









Loans, including fees $8,859,695 $8,228,102 $7,941,483 $7,633,163 $6,923,177 Securities 122,082 120,713 133,125 125,882 120,133 Other 34,964 31,735 105,679 33,221 67,207 Total interest income 9,016,741 8,380,550 8,180,287 7,792,266 7,110,517











INTEREST EXPENSE









Deposits 3,767,011 3,519,176 3,277,096 2,696,301 2,267,015 Borrowings 173,198 105,860 98,901 195,150 64,267 Subordinated debt 93,124 93,124 93,124 93,124 93,123 Total interest expense 4,033,333 3,718,160 3,469,121 2,984,575 2,424,405











Net interest income 4,983,408 4,662,390 4,711,166 4,807,691 4,686,112











Provision for credit losses 246,273 63,651 (263,073) 71,017 20,327











Net interest income after provision for credit losses 4,737,135 4,598,739 4,974,239 4,736,674 4,665,785











NON-INTEREST INCOME









Service charges and other fees 104,748 100,164 94,656 109,894 107,841 BOLI income 59,613 51,356 50,730 50,237 49,281 Swap referral fee income 62,460 182,060 - 75,649 - Other 64,085 62,548 62,701 61,527 55,740 Total non-interest income 290,906 396,128 208,087 297,307 212,862











NON-INTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries & benefits 1,944,755 2,045,083 1,873,831 1,893,558 1,844,356 Occupancy & equipment 362,850 289,202 289,361 282,025 260,284 Professional fees 130,767 137,482 123,336 119,258 119,447 Advertising 81,510 81,745 83,506 58,354 65,917 Data processing 180,257 176,685 167,921 172,288 159,795 Other 636,589 584,926 567,428 543,465 611,336 Total non-interest expense 3,336,728 3,315,123 3,105,383 3,068,948 3,061,135











Income before federal income tax expense 1,691,313 1,679,744 2,076,943 1,965,033 1,817,512











Federal income tax expense 342,880 348,807 429,920 401,490 366,371











Net income $1,348,433 $1,330,937 $1,647,023 $1,563,543 $1,451,141

Income Statements (unaudited)



Six Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2023





INTEREST INCOME



Loans, including fees $ 17,087,797 $ 13,146,330 Securities 242,795 251,483 Other 66,699 95,381 Total interest income 17,397,291 13,493,194





INTEREST EXPENSE



Deposits 7,286,187 4,086,658 Borrowings 279,058 190,887 Subordinated debt 186,248 186,247 Total interest expense 7,751,493 4,463,792





Net interest income 9,645,798 9,029,402





Provision for credit losses 309,924 86,626





Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,335,874 8,942,776





NON-INTEREST INCOME



Service charges and other fees 204,912 207,411 BOLI income 110,969 96,972 Swap referral fee income 244,520 - Other 126,633 108,753 Total non-interest income 687,034 413,136





NON-INTEREST EXPENSE



Salaries & benefits 3,989,838 3,679,277 Occupancy & equipment 652,052 518,025 Professional fees 268,249 234,750 Advertising 163,255 133,112 Data processing 356,942 307,603 Other 1,221,515 1,079,561 Total non-interest expense 6,651,851 5,952,328





Income before federal income tax expense 3,371,057 3,403,584





Federal income tax expense 691,687 688,155





Net income $ 2,679,370 $ 2,715,429

About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

