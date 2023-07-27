FIRST RESOURCE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS; NET INTEREST MARGIN EXPANDS, LOANS GREW 21% AND DEPOSITS GREW 14% OVER THE PAST 12 MONTHS

EXTON, Pa., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB), the holding company for First Resource Bank, announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023. 

Glenn B. Marshall, CEO, stated, "Our successful results in the first half of the year can be attributed to the sustained expansion of loans and deposits. Despite the challenges of rising deposit costs, our net interest income has continued to rise, primarily fueled by the significant growth of our loan portfolio. Loan pricing has improved to offset deposit pricing pressures and credit quality remains very strong."

Highlights for the second quarter of 2023 included:

  • Net income of $1.5 million, exceeding the prior quarter by 15%
  • Total interest income grew 50% over the prior year second quarter
  • Net interest income grew 12% over the prior year second quarter
  • The net interest margin expanded from 3.57% in the first quarter to 3.64% in the second quarter
  • Total loans grew 4% during the second quarter and 10% year-to-date
  • Total deposits grew 2% during the second quarter and 10% year-to-date
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits grew 16% during the second quarter and 20% year-to-date
  • Total assets grew $26 million, or 5%, ending the quarter at $565 million
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets remained low at 0.14%
  • Completed a 5% stock dividend in June 2023
  • Named a "Best Places to Work" company by the Philadelphia Business Journal
  • Named Best Commercial Bank and Best Community Bank by the readers of the Main Line Times
  • Recognized as one of the top 200 performing bank holding companies under $2 billion in assets in the US by American Banker

President and Chief Financial Officer, Lauren C. Ranalli, stated, "The net interest margin expansion we experienced during the second quarter is largely attributed to the 16% growth in noninterest-bearing deposits we achieved during that timeframe. Growing deposits at this point in the rate cycle in an incredibly competitive, well-banked, market is a significant accomplishment. Our year-to-date net income remains level with the previous year, which is noteworthy considering that there has been no swap referral fee income or gains on sales of SBA loans in 2023 so far, mainly due to less attractive pricing of these products."

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $1.5 million, or $0.47 per common share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.41 per common share, for the previous quarter and $1.4 million, or $0.45 per common share, for the second quarter of the prior year. Annualized return on average assets was 1.08% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 1.19% for the second quarter of 2022. Annualized return on average equity was 13.78% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 15.03% for the same period a year prior. 

Total interest income increased $728 thousand, or 11%, from $6.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 to $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. This increase was driven by a 4% growth in loans, coupled with an increased rate environment, favorably affecting interest-earning assets. 

Total interest income increased $2.4 million, or 50%, from $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 to $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. This increase was the result of a 21% growth in loans when comparing June 30, 2023 to the year prior. Increased interest income from loan growth was coupled with an increased rate environment, favorably affecting interest-earning assets. 

Total interest expense increased 19% when comparing the second quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2023. This increase was the result of a 38 basis point increase in the cost of money market accounts and a 53 basis point increase in the cost of time deposits, in addition to a higher volume of money market accounts and time deposits quarter over quarter. Interest expense on FHLB borrowings decreased 49% due to a decrease in the average balance and cost of advances during the second quarter. During the second quarter of 2023 the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 25 basis points.

Total interest expense increased 340% from $551 thousand for the second quarter of 2022 to $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. The majority of this increased expense was related to a 211 basis point increase in the cost of money market deposits along with a higher volume of money market accounts, and a 188 basis point increase in the cost of time deposits as well as a higher volume of time deposits year over year. During the twelve months ended June 30, 2023, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 350 basis points. 

Net interest income increased $343 thousand, or 8%, to $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the previous quarter. The net interest margin increased 7 basis points from 3.57% in the first quarter of 2023 to 3.64% in the second quarter of 2023. The overall yield on interest-earning assets increased 27 basis points during the second quarter, primarily due to a 27 basis point increase in yield as well as a higher volume of loans, and an increase in yield on interest-earning cash equivalents. With an increase in both volume and costs for money market accounts and time deposit accounts, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 41 basis points during the second quarter to 2.44%. The total cost of deposits increased 26 basis points from 1.66% during the first quarter of 2023 to 1.92% during the second quarter of 2023. 

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $9.0 million, an 11% improvement over net interest income of $8.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. This growth was driven by a $4.1 million, or 46%, increase in loan interest income, offset by a $3.3 million, or 407%, increase in deposit interest expense.

The provision for credit losses decreased to $17 thousand in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $64 thousand in the first quarter of 2023. Year over year the provision for credit losses decreased from $19 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 to $17 thousand in the second quarter of 2023. The second quarter of 2023 benefitted from a $71 thousand loan recovery which lowered the required provision for credit losses that quarter.

The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.89% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.92% at December 31, 2022, and 0.87% at June 30, 2022. Non-performing assets consisted of non-performing loans of $780 thousand at June 30, 2023, and $898 thousand at December 31, 2022. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.14% at June 30, 2023 and 0.17% at December 31, 2022.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $213 thousand compared to $200 thousand for the previous quarter and $266 thousand for the second quarter of the prior year. No swap referral fee income or gain on the sale of SBA loans was received in either the second quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2023. In the second quarter of 2022, swap referral fee income was $85 thousand, and no gain on the sale of SBA loans was received.

Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $413 thousand as compared to $649 thousand for the same period in the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $187 thousand was received in the first six months of 2022 as compared to none in the first six months of 2023. Gain on sale of SBA loans was $94 thousand for the first six months of 2022 as compared to none in the first six months of 2023.

Non-interest expense increased $171 thousand, or 6%, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter. Increases in salaries & employee benefits, occupancy & equipment, professional fees, data processing, and other costs were partially offset by a decrease in advertising. 

Non-interest expenses increased $367 thousand, or 14%, when comparing the second quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2022. Increases in salaries & employee benefits, occupancy & equipment, data processing, and other costs were partially offset by decreases in professional fees and advertising. Non-interest expenses to average assets were 2.29% for the second and first quarters of 2023 compared to 2.32% for the second quarter of the prior year.

Deposits increased a net $9.5 million, or 2%, from $466.2 million at March 31, 2023 to $475.7 million at June 30, 2023. During the second quarter, non-interest-bearing deposits increased $14.6 million, or 16%, from $91.0 million at March 31, 2023 to $105.6 million at June 30, 2023. Interest-bearing checking balances increased $193 thousand, from $45.0 million at March 31, 2023 to $45.2 million at June 30, 2023. Money market deposits decreased $12.6 million, or 6%, from $215.6 million at March 31, 2023 to $203.0 million at June 30, 2023. Certificates of deposit increased $7.3 million, or 6%, from $114.6 million at March 31, 2023 to $121.9 million at June 30, 2023. Between June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2023, total deposits grew 14%, with strong interest-bearing checking, money market, and time deposit growth partially offset by a decline in non-interest-bearing checking. At June 30, 2023, approximately 81% of total deposits were insured or otherwise collateralized.

With strong growth across all loan categories, the loan portfolio increased $21.6 million during the second quarter of 2023 to $504.7 million, compared to $483.1 million during the previous quarter. 

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:

Jun. 30,

2023

Dec. 31,

2022

Jun. 30,

2022




Commercial real estate

$   390,330,435

$   364,523,848

$   344,077,132

Commercial construction

50,482,296

35,120,763

23,651,993

Commercial business

46,023,011

43,005,663

36,531,634

Consumer

17,843,210

16,035,503

14,400,492




Total loans

$   504,678,952

$   458,685,777

$   418,661,251

Investment securities totaled $18.7 million at June 30, 2023 as compared to $19.4 million at March 31, 2023. At June 30, 2023, the held-to-maturity investment portfolio book value was $8.9 million, with a fair market value of $7.8 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $1.0 million. This unrealized loss, net of tax, of $824 thousand is less than 2% of total equity at June 30, 2023. The remainder of the investment portfolio was classified as available for sale with a book value of $11.3 million and a fair value of $9.8 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $1.4 million. This unrealized loss, net of tax, of $1.1 million is included in accumulated other comprehensive loss on the balance sheet.

Total stockholders' equity increased $1.3 million, or 3%, from $41.4 million at March 31, 2023 to $42.8 million at June 30, 2023, primarily due to net income generated. At June 30, 2023, book value per share was $13.85.

Selected Financial Data:

Balance Sheets (unaudited)


June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022



Cash and due from banks

$    24,208,417

$      5,600,869

Time deposits at other banks

100,000

100,000

Investments

18,710,916

34,781,542

Loans

504,678,952

458,685,777

Allowance for loan losses

(4,483,275)

(4,238,927)

Premises & equipment

7,892,354

7,967,246

Other assets

13,864,454

13,828,477



Total assets

$  564,971,818

$  516,724,984



Noninterest-bearing deposits

$  105,614,112

$    87,888,933

Interest-bearing checking

45,181,430

46,526,732

Money market

202,993,441

207,184,086

Time deposits

121,911,865

89,364,726

  Total deposits

475,700,848

430,964,477

Short term borrowings

28,000,000

27,196,000

Long term borrowings

9,530,000

9,530,000

Subordinated debt

5,971,886

5,965,639

Other liabilities

2,993,396

2,972,488



Total liabilities

522,196,130

476,628,604



Common stock

3,088,019

2,936,756

Surplus

19,711,472

18,156,784

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,126,166)

(1,108,493)

Retained earnings

21,102,363

20,111,333



Total stockholders' equity

42,775,688

40,096,380



Total liabilities &

     stockholders' equity

$  564,971,818

$  516,724,984

Performance Statistics
(unaudited)

Qtr Ended

Jun. 30,

2023

Qtr Ended

Mar. 31,

2023

Qtr Ended

Dec. 31,

2022

Qtr Ended

Sep. 30,

2022

Qtr Ended

Jun. 30,

2022






Net interest margin

3.64 %

3.57 %

3.81 %

3.79 %

3.73 %






Nonperforming loans/

   total loans

0.15 %

0.16 %

0.20 %

0.04 %

0.06 %






Nonperforming assets/

   total assets

0.14 %

0.14 %

0.17 %

0.04 %

0.05 %






Allowance for loan losses/

   total loans

0.89 %

0.91 %

0.92 %

0.85 %

0.87 %






Average loans/average

   assets

91.6 %

91.6 %

90.8 %

87.8 %

88.0 %






Non-interest expenses*/

   average assets

2.29 %

2.29 %

2.11 %

2.14 %

2.32 %






Efficiency ratio

62.6 %

63.7 %

55.2 %

56.0 %

60.6 %






Earnings per share – basic

   and diluted**

$0.47

$0.41

$0.45

$0.50

$0.45






Book value per share**

$13.85

$13.43

$13.00

$12.54

$12.14






Total shares outstanding**

3,088,019

3,085,576

3,083,654

3,081,555

3,079,338






Weighted average shares outstanding**

3,086,782

3,084,634

3,082,556

3,080,540

3,078,183


*

Annualized

**

Per share data for prior periods was restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid in June 2023.


Income Statements (unaudited)

 

Qtr. Ended

Jun. 30,

2023

 

Qtr. Ended

Mar. 31,

2023

 

Qtr. Ended

Dec. 31,

2022

 

Qtr. Ended

Sep. 30,

2022

 

Qtr. Ended

Jun. 30,

2022






INTEREST INCOME




Loans, including fees

$6,923,177

$6,223,153

$5,855,969

$5,218,510

$4,597,848

Securities

120,133

131,350

138,544

116,783

115,791

Other

67,207

28,174

32,055

107,483

26,483

 Total interest income

7,110,517

6,382,677

6,026,568

5,442,776

4,740,122






INTEREST EXPENSE




Deposits

2,267,015

1,819,643

1,210,800

749,425

412,378

Borrowings

64,267

126,620

93,773

41,337

45,690

Subordinated debt

93,123

93,124

93,124

93,123

93,125

 Total interest expense

2,424,405

2,039,387

1,397,697

883,885

551,193






Net interest income

4,686,112

4,343,290

4,628,871

4,558,891

4,188,929






Provision for credit losses

17,129

63,957

444,833

167,671

19,150






Net interest income after

provision for credit losses

4,668,983

4,279,333

4,184,038

4,391,220

4,169,779






NON-INTEREST INCOME




Service charges and other fees

107,841

99,570

97,480

103,253

83,102

BOLI income

49,281

47,691

47,849

48,413

47,100

Referral fee income

-

-

-

-

84,725

Gain on sale of SBA loans

-

-

-

-

-

Other

55,740

53,013

61,559

52,028

51,481

 Total non-interest income

212,862

200,274

206,888

203,694

266,408






NON-INTEREST EXPENSE




Salaries & benefits

1,844,356

1,834,921

1,590,948

1,647,461

1,643,403

Occupancy & equipment

260,284

257,741

236,407

253,856

233,866

Professional fees

119,447

115,303

127,044

73,525

151,939

Advertising

65,917

67,195

88,772

83,724

81,856

Data processing

159,795

147,808

154,340

148,071

134,463

Other

614,534

470,567

471,560

458,443

452,282

Total non-interest expense

3,064,333

2,893,535

2,669,071

2,665,080

2,697,809






Income before federal income tax expense

1,817,512

1,586,072

1,721,855

1,929,834

1,738,378






Federal income tax expense

366,371

321,784

344,542

394,616

352,887






Net income

$1,451,141

$1,264,288

$1,377,313

$1,535,218

$1,385,491

Income Statements (unaudited)

 

 

Six Months

Ended
June 30,

2023

 

 

Six Months

Ended
June 30,

2022



INTEREST INCOME

Loans, including fees

$  13,146,330

$    8,998,899

Securities

251,483

228,254

Other

95,381

38,182

 Total interest income

13,493,194

9,265,335



INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

4,086,658

806,810

Borrowings

190,887

103,827

Subordinated debt

186,247

186,248

 Total interest expense

4,463,792

1,096,885



Net interest income

9,029,402

8,168,450



Provision for credit losses

81,086

40,710



Net interest income after

provision for credit losses

8,948,316

8,127,740



NON-INTEREST INCOME

Service charges and other fees

207,411

180,392

BOLI income

96,972

93,691

Referral fee income

-

186,699

Gain on sale of SBA loans

-

94,392

Other

108,753

94,024

 Total non-interest income

413,136

649,198



NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries & benefits

3,679,277

3,272,216

Occupancy & equipment

518,025

486,954

Professional fees

234,750

282,833

Advertising

133,112

162,782

Data processing

307,603

270,798

Other

1,085,101

897,392

Total non-interest expense

5,957,868

5,372,975



Income before federal income tax expense

3,403,584

3,403,963



Federal income tax expense

688,155

691,393



Net income

$    2,715,429

$    2,712,570

About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events.  These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.  These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts.  When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time.  In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements.  Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.                                

