FIRST RESOURCE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS; LOANS AND DEPOSITS GREW 13% YEAR TO DATE

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB), the holding company for First Resource Bank ("Bank"), announced financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Glenn B. Marshall, CEO, stated, "It has been an interesting 12 to 18 months in the banking industry with rising interest rates placing downward pressure on investment portfolio valuations and increasing funding costs. We are not immune from these trends but we have continued to increase book value and profitability for shareholders even with these strong headwinds. We have historically kept our focus on smart overhead growth by keeping expense growth in line with the Bank's asset growth. In these times of rapid increases in funding costs, our expense controls are a solid foundation to support increased profitability both quarter over quarter and year over year."

Highlights for the third quarter of 2023 included:

Net income of $1.6 million , exceeding the prior quarter by 8%

, exceeding the prior quarter by 8% Total interest income grew 43% over the prior year third quarter

Net interest income grew 5% over the prior year third quarter

Provision for credit losses decreased 56% over the prior year third quarter

Total loans grew 3% during the third quarter and 13% year-to-date

Total deposits grew 2% during the third quarter and 13% year-to-date

Total assets grew $15.8 million , or 3%, ending the quarter at $580.8 million

, or 3%, ending the quarter at Nonperforming assets to total assets decreased 1 basis point during the third quarter to 0.13%

President and Chief Financial Officer, Lauren C. Ranalli, stated, "While we are experiencing the net interest margin compression being felt by the entire industry this year, we are outgrowing that compression on a pure earnings basis. The third quarter of 2023 was our most profitable quarter to date despite the challenging interest rate environment. We continue to grow the Bank while many of our peers are pulling back on lending and overall growth due to funding challenges."

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was $1.6 million, or $0.51 per common share, compared to $1.5 million, or $0.47 per common share, for the previous quarter and $1.5 million, or $0.50 per common share, for the third quarter of the prior year. Annualized return on average assets was 1.12% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 1.23% for the third quarter of 2022. Annualized return on average equity was 14.19% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 15.91% for the same period a year prior.

Total interest income increased $682 thousand, or 10%, from $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 to $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. This increase was driven by a 3% growth in loans, coupled with an increased rate environment, favorably affecting interest-earning assets.

Total interest income increased $2.3 million, or 43%, from $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 to $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. This increase was the result of a 16% growth in loans when comparing September 30, 2023 to the year prior. Increased interest income from loan growth was coupled with an increased rate environment, favorably affecting interest-earning assets.

Total interest expense increased 23% when comparing the third quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2023. This increase was the result of a 35 basis point increase in the cost of money market accounts and a 59 basis point increase in the cost of time deposits, in addition to a higher volume of money market accounts and time deposits quarter over quarter. Interest expense on FHLB borrowings increased 204% due to an increase in the average balance and cost of advances during the third quarter. During the third quarter of 2023 the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 25 basis points.

Total interest expense increased 238% from $884 thousand for the third quarter of 2022 to $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. The majority of this increased expense was related to a 202 basis point increase in the cost of money market deposits along with a higher volume of money market accounts, a 214 basis point increase in the cost of time deposits as well as a higher volume of time deposits year over year, and a 212 basis point increase in the cost of FHLB borrowings as well as a higher volume of FHLB borrowings year over year. During the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 225 basis points.

Net interest income increased $122 thousand, or 3%, to $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the previous quarter. The net interest margin decreased 7 basis points from 3.64% in the second quarter of 2023 to 3.57% in the third quarter of 2023. The overall yield on interest-earning assets increased 27 basis points during the third quarter, primarily due to a 26 basis point increase in yield on loans as well as a higher volume of loans, and an increase in yield on interest-earning cash equivalents and investments. With an increase in both volume and costs for money market accounts and time deposit accounts, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 41 basis points during the third quarter to 2.85%. The total cost of deposits increased 31 basis points from 1.92% during the second quarter of 2023 to 2.23% during the third quarter of 2023.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $13.8 million, a 9% improvement over net interest income of $12.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This growth was driven by a $6.6 million, or 46%, increase in loan interest income, offset by a $5.2 million, or 336%, increase in deposit interest expense and a $241 thousand, or 166%, increase in borrowings interest expense.

The provision for credit losses increased to $74 thousand in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $17 thousand in the second quarter of 2023. Year over year the provision for credit losses decreased from $168 thousand in the third quarter of 2022 to $74 thousand in the third quarter of 2023.

The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.88% at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.92% at December 31, 2022, and 0.85% at September 30, 2022. Non-performing assets consisted of non-performing loans of $735 thousand at September 30, 2023, and $898 thousand at December 31, 2022. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.13% at September 30, 2023 and 0.17% at December 31, 2022.

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $297 thousand compared to $213 thousand for the previous quarter and $204 thousand for the third quarter of the prior year. Swap referral fee income was $76 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 compared to none in the second quarter of 2023. No gain on the sale of SBA loans was received in either the third quarter of 2023 or the second quarter of 2023. In the third quarter of 2022, no swap referral fee income and no gain on the sale of SBA loans was received.

Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $710 thousand as compared to $853 thousand for the same period in the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $187 thousand was received in the first nine months of 2022 as compared to $76 thousand in the first nine months of 2023. Gain on sale of SBA loans was $94 thousand for the first nine months of 2022 as compared to none in the first nine months of 2023.

Non-interest expenses increased nominally in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter. Increases in salaries & employee benefits, occupancy & equipment, and data processing were partially offset by a decreases in advertising and other expenses.

Non-interest expenses increased $401 thousand, or 15%, when comparing the third quarter of 2023 to the third quarter of 2022. Increases in salaries & employee benefits, occupancy & equipment, professional fees, data processing, and other costs were partially offset by a decrease in advertising. Non-interest expenses to average assets were 2.19% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 2.29% for the previous quarter and 2.14% for the third quarter of the prior year.

Deposits increased a net $10.3 million, or 2%, from $475.7 million at June 30, 2023 to $486.0 million at September 30, 2023. During the third quarter, non-interest-bearing deposits decreased $4.3 million, or 4%, from $105.6 million at June 30, 2023 to $101.3 million at September 30, 2023. Interest-bearing checking balances decreased $3.7 million, or 8%, from $45.2 million at June 30, 2023 to $41.5 million at September 30, 2023. Money market deposits increased $16.8 million, or 8%, from $203.0 million at June 30, 2023 to $219.8 million at September 30, 2023. Certificates of deposit increased $1.5 million, or 1%, from $121.9 million at June 30, 2023 to $123.4 million at September 30, 2023. Between September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2023, total deposits grew 11%, with strong non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and time deposit growth partially offset by a decline in interest-bearing checking. At September 30, 2023, approximately 81% of total deposits were insured or otherwise collateralized, consistent with the prior quarter.

With strong growth in commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, partially offset by a decline in consumer loans, the loan portfolio increased $13.6 million, or 3%, from $504.7 million at June 30, 2023 to $518.3 million at September 30, 2023.

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:



Sep. 30, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Sep. 30, 2022











Commercial real estate $ 398,628,133

$ 364,523,848

$ 360,325,089 Commercial construction 55,305,574

35,120,763

31,681,479 Commercial business 46,657,956

43,005,663

40,041,080 Consumer 17,714,146

16,035,503

16,453,602











Total loans $ 518,305,809

$ 458,685,777

$ 448,501,250

Investment securities totaled $18.0 million at September 30, 2023 as compared to $18.7 million at June 30, 2023. At September 30, 2023, the held-to-maturity investment portfolio book value was $8.8 million, with a fair market value of $7.5 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $1.3 million. This unrealized loss, net of tax, of $1.1 million is less than 2.5% of total equity at September 30, 2023. The remainder of the investment portfolio was classified as available for sale with a book value of $10.8 million and a fair value of $9.2 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $1.6 million. This unrealized loss, net of tax, of $1.3 million is included in accumulated other comprehensive loss on the balance sheet.

Total stockholders' equity increased $1.5 million, or 3%, from $42.8 million at June 30, 2023 to $44.2 million at September 30, 2023, primarily due to net income generated. At September 30, 2023, book value per share was $14.31.

Selected Financial Data: Balance Sheets (unaudited)

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022







Cash and due from banks $ 23,496,322

$ 5,600,869 Time deposits at other banks 100,000

100,000 Investments 18,027,412

34,781,542 Loans 518,305,809

458,685,777 Allowance for loan losses (4,568,310)

(4,238,927) Premises & equipment 7,765,045

7,967,246 Other assets 17,661,984

13,828,477







Total assets $ 580,788,262

$ 516,724,984







Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 101,323,193

$ 87,888,933 Interest-bearing checking 41,498,904

46,526,732 Money market 219,814,412

207,184,086 Time deposits 123,366,029

89,364,726 Total deposits 486,002,538

430,964,477 Short term borrowings 28,641,800

27,196,000 Long term borrowings 9,530,000

9,530,000 Subordinated debt 5,975,010

5,965,639 Other liabilities 6,395,320

2,972,488







Total liabilities 536,544,668

476,628,604







Common stock 3,090,838

2,936,756 Surplus 19,740,509

18,156,784 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,253,659)

(1,108,493) Retained earnings 22,665,906

20,111,333







Total stockholders' equity 44,243,594

40,096,380







Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 580,788,262

$ 516,724,984

Performance Statistics

(unaudited)

Qtr Ended Sep. 30, 2023 Qtr Ended Jun. 30, 2023 Qtr Ended Mar. 31, 2023 Qtr Ended Dec. 31, 2022 Qtr Ended Sep. 30, 2022











Net interest margin 3.57 % 3.64 % 3.57 % 3.81 % 3.79 %











Nonperforming loans/ total loans 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.04 %











Nonperforming assets/ total assets 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.04 %











Allowance for loan losses/ total loans 0.88 % 0.89 % 0.91 % 0.92 % 0.85 %











Average loans/average assets 92.2 % 91.6 % 91.6 % 90.8 % 87.8 %











Non-interest expenses*/ average assets 2.19 % 2.29 % 2.29 % 2.11 % 2.14 %











Efficiency ratio 60.1 % 62.6 % 63.7 % 55.2 % 56.0 %











Earnings per share – basic and diluted** $0.51 $0.47 $0.41 $0.45 $0.50











Book value per share** $14.31 $13.85 $13.43 $13.00 $12.54











Total shares outstanding** 3,090,838 3,088,019 3,085,576 3,083,654 3,081,555











Weighted average shares

outstanding** 3,089,441 3,086,782 3,084,634 3,082,556 3,080,540

* Annualized ** Per share data for prior periods was restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid in June 2023.

Income Statements (unaudited)

Qtr. Ended Sep. 30, 2023

Qtr. Ended Jun. 30, 2023

Qtr. Ended Mar. 31, 2023

Qtr. Ended Dec. 31, 2022

Qtr. Ended Sep. 30, 2022



















INTEREST INCOME

















Loans, including fees $7,633,163

$6,923,177

$6,223,153

$5,855,969

$5,218,510 Securities 125,882

120,133

131,350

138,544

116,783 Other 33,221

67,207

28,174

32,055

107,483 Total interest income 7,792,266

7,110,517

6,382,677

6,026,568

5,442,776



















INTEREST EXPENSE

















Deposits 2,696,301

2,267,015

1,819,643

1,210,800

749,425 Borrowings 195,150

64,267

126,620

93,773

41,337 Subordinated debt 93,124

93,123

93,124

93,124

93,123 Total interest expense 2,984,575

2,424,405

2,039,387

1,397,697

883,885



















Net interest income 4,807,691

4,686,112

4,343,290

4,628,871

4,558,891



















Provision for credit losses 73,930

17,129

63,957

444,833

167,671



















Net interest income after provision for credit losses 4,733,761

4,668,983

4,279,333

4,184,038

4,391,220



















NON-INTEREST INCOME

















Service charges and other fees 109,894

107,841

99,570

97,480

103,253 BOLI income 50,237

49,281

47,691

47,849

48,413 Referral fee income 75,649

-

-

-

- Gain on sale of SBA loans -

-

-

-

- Other 61,527

55,740

53,013

61,559

52,028 Total non-interest income 297,307

212,862

200,274

206,888

203,694



















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries & benefits 1,893,558

1,844,356

1,834,921

1,590,948

1,647,461 Occupancy & equipment 282,025

260,284

257,741

236,407

253,856 Professional fees 119,258

119,447

115,303

127,044

73,525 Advertising 58,354

65,917

67,195

88,772

83,724 Data processing 172,288

159,795

147,808

154,340

148,071 Other 540,552

614,534

470,567

471,560

458,443 Total non-interest expense 3,066,035

3,064,333

2,893,535

2,669,071

2,665,080



















Income before federal income

tax expense 1,965,033

1,817,512

1,586,072

1,721,855

1,929,834



















Federal income tax expense 401,490

366,371

321,784

344,542

394,616



















Net income $1,563,543

$1,451,141

$1,264,288

$1,377,313

$1,535,218

Income Statements (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022







INTEREST INCOME





Loans, including fees $ 20,779,493

$ 14,217,409 Securities 377,365

345,037 Other 128,602

145,665 Total interest income 21,285,460

14,708,111







INTEREST EXPENSE





Deposits 6,782,959

1,556,235 Borrowings 386,037

145,164 Subordinated debt 279,371

279,371 Total interest expense 7,448,367

1,980,770







Net interest income 13,837,093

12,727,341







Provision for credit losses 155,016

208,381







Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,682,077

12,518,960







NON-INTEREST INCOME





Service charges and other fees 317,305

283,645 BOLI income 147,209

142,104 Referral fee income 75,649

186,699 Gain on sale of SBA loans -

94,392 Other 170,280

146,052 Total non-interest income 710,443

852,892







NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





Salaries & benefits 5,572,835

4,919,677 Occupancy & equipment 800,050

740,810 Professional fees 354,008

356,358 Advertising 191,466

246,506 Data processing 479,891

418,869 Other 1,625,653

1,355,835 Total non-interest expense 9,023,903

8,038,055







Income before federal income tax expense 5,368,617

5,333,797







Federal income tax expense 1,089,645

1,086,009







Net income $ 4,278,972

$ 4,247,788

About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

