FIRST RESOURCE BANCORP, INC. Recognized as One of the Top Performing Bank Holding Companies Under $2 Billion in Assets in the US by American Banker

EXTON, Pa., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB), holding company for First Resource Bank, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by American Banker for the third consecutive year as one of the top-performing publicly traded community banks under $2 billion in assets.

This list, compiled annually by Capital Performance Group, highlighted institutions that have excelled amongst their peers despite navigating a challenging interest rate environment.

Ranked using a three-year return on average equity, First Resource Bank was amongst the top 100 banks that earned a spot on the list, a notable achievement as the list was narrowed from 200 institutions last year due to industry consolidations.

Companies scoring a spot on American Banker's top 100 list had a median return on average equity just shy of 15%, compared with less than 11% for all publicly traded banks in this asset class.

"We are incredibly proud to be included in American Banker's top 100 list," commented First Resource Bank President and CEO, Lauren Ranalli. "This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to our clients and our dedication to maintaining financial excellence in a competitive landscape. We are delighted to see our hard work and strategic initiatives paying off."

About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

