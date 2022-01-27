FIRST RESOURCE BANK ANNOUNCES ELEVENTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF RECORD ANNUAL EARNINGS; NET INCOME GREW 28% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

Glenn B. Marshall, CEO, stated, "2021 was a phenomenal year for First Resource Bank with significant balance sheet growth driving record earnings. The fundamentals of the Bank are strong with significant improvements in our funding mix supporting loan growth with greater pricing flexibility. Additionally, we took advantage of the opportunity to prepay FHLB advances during the fourth quarter which will yield significant savings in future years."

Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2021 included:

Net income grew 28%

Total loans grew 15%; the traditional loan portfolio grew 26% excluding PPP loan activity

Approximately 96% of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans have been forgiven and paid off as of December 31, 2021

Non-interest bearing checking deposits grew 13%

Total deposits grew 12%

Total interest income grew 9%, while total interest expense declined 29%

Six FHLB advances totaling $5.9 million were prepaid, saving $384 thousand in interest expense over the next four years

Completed a 5% stock dividend in May 2021

There were no non-accrual or past due loans as of December 31, 2021

Named the Best Bank in Chester County for the fifth consecutive year by the readers of The Daily Local News

Named the Best Community Bank on the Main Line by readers of the Main Line Today

Earned the #1 ranking among medium-sized companies as a "Best Place to Work" by the Philadelphia Business Journal

President and Chief Financial Officer, Lauren C. Ranalli, stated, "The trendlines for First Resource Bank are all incredibly strong. Growth in loans and core deposits continue to drive profitability and enable us to continue to invest in the Bank's future through technology enhancements and quality staffing. We have a dedicated team of employees that deserve the credit for these strong results and we are focused on continuing to make First Resource Bank a premier employer in our market."

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $916,127, which compares to $1,293,398 for the previous quarter and $1,118,435 for the fourth quarter of the prior year. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $4,171,763, a 28% increase as compared to the prior year.

Total interest income decreased 3% when comparing the fourth quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was driven by lower fees recognized as interest income in association with PPP loan forgiveness during the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the prior quarter, offset by a 4% organic growth in loans, excluding PPP loans. The Bank recognized $459 thousand in PPP fees in the third quarter of 2021 and $238 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021 which represents both the amortization of PPP fees for loans based on the original maturity schedule and the balance of PPP fees recognized when the loans were forgiven by the Small Business Administration.

Total interest income decreased slightly from $4,544,389 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 to $4,543,892 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. This decrease was the result of lower PPP fees recognized as interest income from PPP loan forgiveness during the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, offset by 15% loan growth when comparing December 31, 2021 to a year prior. Traditional loan growth for the year increases to 26% when excluding PPP loans for both periods. Increased interest income from loan growth was offset by a 58 basis point decrease in loan yields when comparing the fourth quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2021. The Bank recognized $696 thousand in PPP fees in the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $238 thousand in the three months ended December 31, 2021. The Bank recognized $1.1 million in PPP fees for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $1.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Total interest expense decreased 3% when comparing the fourth quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was driven by a 5 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits during the quarter. Interest expense on deposits continues to be actively managed to lower costs.

Total interest expense decreased 27% from $825,984 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 to $604,170 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The vast majority of this decreased expense was related to an overall 32 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, led by a 9 basis point decrease in the cost of money market accounts and a 44 basis point decrease in the cost of certificates of deposit, year over year. Overall interest expense was also mitigated by strong growth in noninterest-bearing deposits, which increased 13% when comparing December 31, 2021 to the year prior.

Net interest income was $3,939,722 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $4,049,491 for the previous quarter, a $109,769, or 3%, decrease. The net interest margin decreased 27 basis points from 3.67% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 to 3.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The overall yield on interest earning assets decreased 31 basis points during the fourth quarter primarily due to lower PPP loan fees recognized during December 31, 2021 as compared to September 30, 2021 as well as an increase in low yielding cash maintained on the balance sheet. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 5 basis points during the fourth quarter to 0.57%, with the majority of that decrease attributed to lower cost money market accounts and certificates of deposit. Continued growth in noninterest-bearing deposits fueled a decline in the total cost of deposits from 0.43% at September 30, 2021 to 0.40% at December 31, 2021.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $15,623,704, a 21% improvement over net interest income of $12,963,569 for the year ended December 31, 2020. This growth was driven by a 10% increase in loan interest income and a 36% decrease in deposit interest expense.

The provision for loan losses increased from $6,834 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 to $59,554 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The provision for loan losses decreased from $229,538 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, to $59,554 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, consistent with the corresponding decline in past due and nonperforming loans.

The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.86% at December 31, 2021 as compared to 0.86% at September 30, 2021, 0.87% at June 30, 2021, and 0.86% at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.86% at December 31, 2021, 0.88% at September 30, 2021, 0.93% at June 30, 2021, and 0.95% at December 31, 2020. First Resource Bank had no non-performing assets at December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.00% at December 31, 2021, down from 0.02% in the prior quarter.

Marshall stated, "Credit quality has been excellent and has remained a top priority for the Bank as we continue to grow loans at a fast pace. We have not and will not sacrifice our credit underwriting standards in exchange for loan volume."

Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $180,332, as compared to $179,004 for the previous quarter and $224,391 for the fourth quarter of the prior year. Swap referral fee income received in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $69,000, as compared to zero in the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $718,310 as compared to $781,794 for the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $244,100 was received in 2020 as compared to zero in 2021. This decline in swap fee income is attributed to lower customer demand for this product in 2021 due to the interest rate environment.

Non-interest expense increased $315,062, or 12%, in the three months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to $277,137 of FHLB advance prepayment penalty fees incurred in the fourth quarter of 2021, which are included in other non-interest expense on the income statement. Excluding the FHLB advance prepayment penalty fees, non-interest expenses increased $37,925, or 1%, when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the prior quarter. Other increases in salaries and employee benefits, advertising, and professional fees were partially offset by decreases in occupancy and equipment as well as data processing. Non-interest expense increased $602,431, or 26%, when comparing the fourth quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily attributed to FHLB advance prepayment penalty fees previously mentioned, and increases in salaries and benefits costs, occupancy, advertising, data processing, professional fees, and other costs. Non-interest expenses to average assets were 2.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, however excluding FHLB prepayment penalties paid during that quarter, that ratio would have been 2.20%.

Deposits declined a net $1.8 million, or 1%, from $401.8 million at September 30, 2021 to $400.0 million at December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $11.4 million, or 9%, from $124.6 million at September 30, 2021 to $113.2 million at December 31, 2021. Interest-bearing checking balances decreased $1.5 million, or 5%, from $32.8 million at September 30, 2021 to $31.3 million at December 31, 2021. Money market deposits increased $13.7 million, or 8%, from $170.9 million at September 30, 2021 to $184.6 million at December 31, 2021. Certificates of deposit decreased $2.6 million, or 4%, from $73.6 million at September 30, 2021 to $71.0 million at December 31, 2021. Between December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021, total deposits grew 12%, with tremendous checking and money market growth partially offset by a decline in certificates of deposit.

Ranalli noted, "We experienced deposit outflows during the fourth quarter with the majority of those seasonal cash outflows generated by our customer's strong financial results, including bonuses, extra payrolls and distributions as well as real estate purchase activity prior to year-end. We are thrilled to bank these highly successful businesses and are excited to watch their balances continue to grow in 2022 and beyond."

The loan portfolio grew $9.0 million during the fourth quarter from $379.2 million at September 30, 2021 to $388.2 million at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loan activity, the loan portfolio increased $14.6 million, or 4%, from $370.4 million at September 30, 2021 to $385.0 million at December 31, 2021, with strong growth in commercial real estate loans and commercial business loans partially offset by a decline in construction loans and consumer loans. Year-to-date loan growth in 2021 was $49.3 million or 15%. Excluding PPP loan activity, year-to-date loan growth was $80.4 million, or 26%.

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:



Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020





Commercial real estate $ 312,736,636 $ 227,224,196 Commercial construction 22,167,820 24,925,050 Commercial business 39,273,664 66,555,149 Consumer 14,052,015 20,235,647





Total loans $ 388,230,135 $ 338,940,042

Marshall added, "This loan growth in 2021 is the result of the lending team creating custom solutions for borrowers. Our consultative approach to lending has always been a differentiator for First Resource Bank."

Total stockholder's equity increased $840 thousand, or 2%, from $34.7 million at September 30, 2021 to $35.6 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to net income generated. During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, book value per share grew 28 cents, or 2%, to $12.14.

Total assets increased $1.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, with growth in investments and loans offset by reduction in cash and due from banks. PPP loan activity of $5.6 million in payoffs in the fourth quarter of 2021 were replaced with $14.6 million in organic loan growth.

Selected Financial Data: Balance Sheets (unaudited)

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020





Cash and due from banks $ 10,545,913 $ 26,008,820 Time deposits at other banks 100,000 599,000 Investments 53,419,674 43,060,035 Loans 388,230,135 338,940,042 Allowance for loan losses (3,322,979) (2,907,023) Premises & equipment 8,075,525 8,380,269 Other assets 12,016,270 10,353,164





Total assets $ 469,064,538 $ 424,434,307





Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 113,175,651 $ 99,898,323 Interest-bearing checking 31,251,216 23,726,721 Money market 184,581,051 140,480,421 Time deposits 70,978,824 93,919,651 Total deposits 399,986,742 358,025,116 Short term borrowings 9,000,000 - Long term borrowings 15,280,000 24,206,000 Subordinated debt 5,953,144 7,940,649 Other liabilities 3,293,450 2,806,732





Total liabilities 433,513,336 392,978,497





Total stockholders' equity 35,551,202 31,455,810





Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 469,064,538 $ 424,434,307

Performance Statistics

(unaudited) Qtr Ended Dec. 31, 2021 Qtr Ended Sept. 30, 2021 Qtr Ended June 30, 2021 Qtr Ended Mar. 31, 2021 Qtr Ended Dec. 31, 2020











Net interest margin 3.40% 3.67% 3.77% 3.59% 3.69%











Nonperforming loans/ Total loans 0.00% 0.03% 0.04% 0.10% 0.11%











Nonperforming assets/ Total assets 0.00% 0.02% 0.04% 0.09% 0.09%











Allowance for loan losses/ Total loans 0.86%** 0.86%** 0.87%** 0.83%** 0.86%**











Average loans/Average assets 80.0% 82.8% 86.4% 84.4% 81.4%











Non-interest expenses*/ Average assets 2.43% 2.27% 2.36% 2.29% 2.20%











Earnings per share – basic and diluted*** $0.32 $0.44 $0.36 $0.31 $0.39











Book value per share*** $12.14 $11.86 $11.42 $11.07 $10.78











Total shares outstanding*** 2,928,166 2,925,874 2,923,777 2,921,312 2,918,668



* Annualized ** Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses/total loans was 0.86% at December 31, 2021, 0.88%

at September 30, 2021, 0.93% at June 30, 2021, 0.95% at March 31, 2021, and 0.95% at December 31, 2020. *** Per share data for prior periods was restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid in May 2021.



Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2020





Net interest margin 3.61% 3.60%





Return on assets 0.92% 0.86%





Return on equity 12.38% 10.93%





Earnings per share-basic and diluted*** $1.43 $1.12

Income Statements (unaudited)



Qtr. Ended Dec. 31, 2021 Qtr. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 Qtr. Ended June 30, 2021 Qtr. Ended Mar. 31, 2021 Qtr. Ended Dec. 31, 2020











INTEREST INCOME









Loans, including fees $4,426,009 $4,566,386 $4,641,636 $4,169,912 $4,439,471 Securities 98,387 89,968 94,794 96,260 93,928 Other 19,496 15,790 5,775 6,022 10,990 Total interest income 4,543,892 4,672,144 4,742,205 4,272,194 4,544,389











INTEREST EXPENSE









Deposits 414,096 424,240 481,151 499,622 581,982 Borrowings 96,950 105,289 104,145 108,743 117,995 Subordinated debt 93,124 93,124 93,123 93,124 126,007 Total interest expense 604,170 622,653 678,419 701,489 825,984











Net interest income 3,939,722 4,049,491 4,063,786 3,570,705 3,718,405











Provision for loan losses 59,554 6,834 270,453 240,153 229,538











Net interest income after

provision for loan losses 3,880,168 4,042,657 3,793,333 3,330,552 3,488,867











NON-INTEREST INCOME









BOLI income 47,390 47,555 47,505 44,523 36,852 Referral fee income - - - - 69,000 Other 132,942 131,449 133,708 133,238 118,539 Total non-interest income 180,332 179,004 181,213 177,761 224,391











NON-INTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries & benefits 1,584,108 1,559,849 1,592,369 1,432,259 1,405,431 Occupancy & equipment 247,547 253,349 255,537 262,501 238,406 Professional fees 139,071 104,768 98,035 89,413 95,238 Advertising 92,159 81,789 87,788 61,683 80,279 Data processing 150,659 160,971 188,220 149,633 146,147 Other 703,462 441,218 432,851 383,951 349,074 Total non-interest expense 2,917,006 2,601,944 2,654,800 2,379,440 2,314,575











Income before income tax

expense 1,143,494 1,619,717 1,319,746 1,128,873 1,398,683











Federal income tax expense 227,367 326,319 263,172 223,209 280,248











Net income $ 916,127 $1,293,398 $1,056,574 $905,664 $1,118,435













Income Statements (unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Year Ended December 31, 2020





INTEREST INCOME



Loans $ 17,803,943 $ 16,172,232 Investments 379,409 418,601 Other 47,083 63,250 Total interest income 18,230,435 16,654,083





INTEREST EXPENSE



Deposits 1,819,109 2,863,718 Borrowings 415,127 488,352 Subordinated debt 372,495 338,444 Total interest expense 2,606,731 3,690,514





Net interest income 15,623,704 12,963,569





Provision for loan losses 576,994 554,510





Net interest income after provision for

loan losses 15,046,710 12,409,059





NON-INTEREST INCOME



BOLI income 186,973 148,094 Referral fee income - 244,100 Other 531,337 389,600 Total non-interest income 718,310 781,794





NON-INTEREST EXPENSE



Salaries & benefits 6,168,585 5,493,150 Occupancy & equipment 1,018,934 980,158 Professional fees 431,287 382,827 Advertising 323,419 282,958 Data processing 649,483 552,917 Other 1,961,482 1,453,667 Total non-interest expense 10,553,190 9,145,677





Pre-tax income 5,211,830 4,045,176





Tax expense 1,040,067 794,209





Net income $ 4,171,763 $ 3,250,967

