First Resource Bank Announces Tenth Consecutive Year Of Record Annual Earnings; Net Income Grew 40% Over The Prior Year

News provided by

First Resource Bank

Jan 27, 2021, 08:00 ET

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights through the year ended December 31, 2020 included:

  • Net income grew 40%
  • Total interest income grew 8%, while total interest expense declined 14%
  • Non-interest bearing deposits grew 97%
  • Total deposits grew 33%
  • Total loans grew 21%
  • $58.8 million of Paycheck Protection Loans completed, $23.2 million were forgiven to date
  • Subordinated debt offering was completed totaling $6 million
  • Total assets increased 26%, ending the year at $424 million
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets improved by 79%
  • 98.7% of loans that were modified due to the pandemic have returned to a regular payment schedule
  • First Resource Bank was named Best Bank in Chester County by readers of the Daily Local News for the fourth consecutive year

Glenn B. Marshall, CEO, stated, "2020 was uniquely challenging in many ways and the First Resource Bank team stepped up at a critical time to directly help our customer base and the broader community. Our active participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in 2020 was an opportunity to directly help many impacted small businesses and First Resource Bank has already begun active participation in the critical second round of PPP loans in 2021. Working with a community bank has never been more important and many small businesses have come to that realization allowing us the opportunity to win their business. I am extremely grateful for the new banking relationships we were able to develop in 2020 and thrilled by our ability to grow our business exponentially while continuing to exceed customers' expectations."

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $1,118,435, which compares to $815,406 for the previous quarter and $628,299 for the fourth quarter of the prior year. This was the most profitable quarter in the Bank's history, aided by fee recognition as PPP loans were forgiven. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $3,250,967, a 40% increase as compared to the prior year.

Total interest income grew 10% when comparing the fourth quarter to the third quarter of 2020. This increase was driven by fees recognized in association with PPP loan forgiveness during the fourth quarter.

Total interest income rose 14% from $3,987,832 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 to $4,544,389 for the three months ended December 31, 2020. This increase was the result of 21% loan growth when comparing December 31, 2020 to a year prior, partially mitigated by a 34 basis point decline in loan yields when comparing the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2020. This loan yield decline is a result of lower yielding PPP loans booked in the second and third quarters of 2020 and the impact of the Federal Reserve 150 basis point rate cuts in March 2020, partially offset by fees recognized in association with PPP loan forgiveness during the fourth quarter. Total interest income was $16,654,083 for the year ended December 31, 2020, an 8% increase over the prior year.

Total interest expense decreased 3% when comparing the fourth quarter to the third quarter of 2020. This decrease was driven by a 16 basis point decrease in the cost of deposits during the quarter, partially offset by an increase in interest expense on subordinated debt. Interest expense on deposits continues to be actively managed to lower costs.

Total interest expense decreased 26% from $1,116,149 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 to $825,984 for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The vast majority of this decreased expense was related to a 71 basis point decrease in the cost of money market accounts and a 67 basis point decrease in the cost of certificates of deposit, year over year. Overall interest expense was also mitigated by strong growth in non-interest bearing deposits, which increased 97% when comparing December 31, 2020 to the year prior.  Total interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $3,690,514, a 14% decrease over the prior year.

Net interest income was $3,718,405 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $3,291,422 for the previous quarter, an improvement of 13%.  The net interest margin increased 16 basis points from 3.53% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 to 3.69% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The overall yield on interest earning assets increased 7 basis points during the fourth quarter led by a 52 basis point increase in loan yields to 5.18%. The cost of interest bearing deposits decreased 16 basis points during the fourth quarter to 0.90%, with the majority of that decrease attributed to lower cost money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $12,963,569, a 17% improvement over net interest income of $11,113,630 for the year ended December 31, 2019. This growth was driven by a 9% increase in loan interest income and a 19% decline in deposit interest expense.

The provision for loan losses increased from $129,894 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 to $229,538 for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The provision for loan losses increased from $66,628 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, to $229,538 for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The provision for loan losses decreased from $786,129 for the year ended December 31, 2019 to $554,510 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.86% at December 31, 2020 as compared to 0.78% at September 30, 2020 and 0.90% at December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.95% at December 31, 2020 and 0.93% at September 30, 2020. Non-performing assets consisted of non-performing loans of $382 thousand at December 31, 2020, a 73% decrease from the prior quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.35% at September 30, 2020 to 0.09% at December 31, 2020.

Marshall noted, "Credit quality at December 31, 2020 is as good as it has been since 2007. I am thrilled with the progress made this year in resolving problem loans while ensuring that underwriting stays strong to avoid new problems in the future."

Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $224,391, as compared to $136,863 for the previous quarter and $219,674 for the fourth quarter of the prior year. Swap referral fee income received in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $69,000, as compared to none in the third quarter of 2020 and $81,500 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $781,794 as compared to $865,195 for the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $244,100 was received in 2020 as compared to $302,760 in 2019. There were no gains on sales of SBA loans in 2020 as compared to $24,463 in 2019.

Non-interest expense increased $30 thousand, or 1%, in the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, data processing, and other costs, partially offset by a decrease in occupancy costs. Non-interest expense increased $70 thousand, or 3%, when comparing the fourth quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily attributed to an increase in salaries and benefits and advertising costs, partially offset by a decrease in other expenses.

Non-interest expense increased $827 thousand, or 10%, in the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the prior year. This increase was due to higher salaries and benefits expense associated with a higher headcount and higher occupancy costs.

President and Chief Financial Officer, Lauren C. Ranalli, stated, "Non-interest expenses are closely monitored at all times and the increase in employees in 2020 was critical to our growth and success. Non-interest expense to total assets has improved throughout 2020 and consistently remains better than our peers."

Deposits grew a net $28.0 million, or 9%, from $330.1 million at September 30, 2020 to $358.0 million at December 31, 2020. During the fourth quarter, non-interest bearing deposits increased $18.2 million, or 22%, from $81.7 million at September 30, 2020 to $99.9 million at December 31, 2020. Interest-bearing checking balances increased $993 thousand, or 4%, from $22.7 million at September 30, 2020 to $23.7 million at December 31, 2020. Money market deposits increased $12.1 million, or 9%, from $128.4 million at September 30, 2020 to $140.5 million at December 31, 2020. Certificates of deposit decreased $3.3 million, or 3%, from $97.3 million at September 30, 2020 to $93.9 million at December 31, 2020.

The deposit portfolio grew $88.2 million, or 33%, during the year ended December 31, 2020, with a $61.2 million increase in total checking balances and a $38.0 million increase in money market balances, partially offset by an $11.0 million decline in certificates of deposit balances. Checking balances represented 35% of total deposits at December 31, 2020, a significant increase from 23% at December 31, 2019.

Ranalli noted, "Checking deposit growth in 2020 was tremendous and that allowed us to be less dependent on higher cost forms of funding such as money markets and certificates of deposit. We embraced the opportunity to grow deposit relationships with PPP customers that were new to the Bank and were successful in doing so. Our customer service excellence is paramount in everything we do as evidenced by our Best Bank in Chester County accolades for the last four consecutive years."

The loan portfolio decreased $8.0 million, or 2%, during the fourth quarter from $347.0 million at September 30, 2020 to $338.9 million at December 31, 2020, with strong growth in commercial real estate and construction loans offset by a decline in commercial loans due to SBA Paycheck Protection Program loan payoffs. Year-to-date net loan growth in 2020 was $58.7 million, or 21%, with the majority of that growth in commercial business loans as a result of the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program and commercial real estate loans. Commercial construction loans consist primarily of suburban residential construction which declined 15% in 2020 due to strong demand in local residential housing markets that caused the construction project cycle to be accelerated creating less outstanding loan balances and faster payoffs. Residential inventory has been extremely limited in 2020 causing these construction projects to sell quickly. 

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:

Dec. 31,

2020

Dec. 31,

2019



Commercial real estate

$  227,224,196

$  203,427,712

Commercial construction

24,925,050

29,353,830

Commercial business

66,555,149

30,805,290

Consumer

20,235,647

16,615,540



Total loans

$  338,940,042

$  280,202,372

Total stockholder's equity increased $1.1 million, or 4%, from $30.3 million at September 30, 2020 to $31.5 million at December 31, 2020, primarily due to net income generated, partially offset by a decline in the unrealized gain/loss position of the investment portfolio. During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, book value per share grew 39 cents, or 4%, to $11.32.

Total assets increased $29.1 million, or 7% during the fourth quarter of 2020, with growth in investments primarily funded by deposit growth. Total assets increased $88 million, or 26% during the year ended December 31, 2020, with growth in loans and cash funded by deposit growth.

Selected Financial Data:
Balance Sheets (unaudited)

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019



Cash and due from banks

$   26,008,820

$     2,516,374

Time deposits at other banks

599,000

599,000

Investments

43,060,035

37,120,798

Loans

338,940,042

280,202,372

Allowance for loan losses

(2,907,023)

(2,507,845)

Premises & equipment

8,380,269

8,675,596

Other assets

10,353,164

9,812,630



Total assets

$ 424,434,307

$ 336,418,925



Non-interest bearing deposits

$   99,898,323

$   50,616,321

Interest-bearing checking

23,726,721

11,797,456

Money market

140,480,421

102,433,910

Time deposits

93,919,651

104,952,207

  Total deposits

358,025,116

269,799,894

Short term borrowings

-

10,896,000

Long term borrowings

24,206,000

21,045,500

Subordinated debt

7,940,649

3,994,591

Other liabilities

2,806,732

2,705,583



Total liabilities

392,978,497

308,441,568



Total stockholders' equity

31,455,810

27,977,357



Total Liabilities &

     Stockholders' Equity

$ 424,434,307

$ 336,418,925

Performance Statistics
(unaudited)

Qtr Ended

Dec. 31,

2020

Qtr Ended

Sept. 30,

2020

Qtr Ended

June 30,

2020

Qtr Ended

Mar. 31,

2020

Qtr Ended

Dec. 31,

2019






Net interest margin

3.69%

3.53%

3.50%

3.69%

3.73%






Nonperforming loans/

   Total loans

0.11%

0.40%

0.41%

0.49%

0.50%






Nonperforming assets/

   Total assets

0.09%

0.35%

0.36%

0.41%

0.42%






Allowance for loan losses/

   Total loans

0.86%**

0.78%**

0.76%**

0.89%

0.90%






Average loans/Average

   assets

81.4%

88.7%

87.4%

84.9%

84.9%






Non-interest expenses*/

   Average assets

2.20%

2.34%

2.50%

2.71%

2.75%






Earnings per share – basic

   and diluted

$0.41

$0.29

$0.24

$0.23

$0.23






Book value per share

$11.32

$10.93

$10.65

$10.39

$10.10






Total shares outstanding

2,779,607

2,776,551

2,773,686

2,770,755

2,768,729

*  Annualized

** Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses/total loans was 0.95% at December 31, 2020, 0.93% at September 30, 2020 and 0.91% at June 30, 2020.

Year Ended

Dec. 31,

2020

Year Ended

Dec. 31,

2019



Net interest margin

3.60%

3.81%



Return on assets

0.86%

0.76%



Return on equity

10.93%

8.72%



Earnings per share-basic and diluted

$1.17

$0.84

Income Statements (unaudited)

Qtr. Ended

Dec. 31,

2020

Qtr. Ended

Sept. 30,

2020

Qtr. Ended

June 30,

2020

Qtr. Ended

Mar. 31,

2020

Qtr. Ended

Dec. 31,

2019






INTEREST INCOME




Loans, including fees

$4,439,471

$4,038,794

$3,879,732

$3,814,235

$3,819,667

Securities

93,928

101,768

104,900

118,005

129,178

Other

10,990

2,365

2,600

47,295

38,987

 Total interest income

4,544,389

4,142,927

3,987,232

3,979,535

3,987,832






INTEREST EXPENSE




Deposits

581,982

653,243

742,578

885,915

930,953

Borrowings

117,995

120,795

127,446

122,116

117,350

Subordinated debt

126,007

77,467

67,485

67,485

67,846

 Total interest expense

825,984

851,505

937,509

1,075,516

1,116,149






Net interest income

3,718,405

3,291,422

3,049,723

2,904,019

2,871,683






Provision for loan losses

229,538

129,894

51,045

144,033

66,628






Net interest income after
provision for loan losses

3,488,867

3,161,528

2,998,678

2,759,986

2,805,055






NON-INTEREST INCOME




BOLI income

36,852

37,125

37,067

37,050

38,067

Referral fee income

69,000

-

27,100

148,000

81,500

Gain on sale of SBA loans

-

-

-

-

-

Other

118,539

99,738

72,367

98,956

100,107

 Total non-interest income

224,391

136,863

136,534

284,006

219,674






NON-INTEREST EXPENSE




Salaries & benefits

1,405,431

1,386,212

1,373,036

1,328,471

1,267,867

Occupancy & equipment

238,406

261,166

228,216

252,370

251,297

Professional fees

95,238

96,936

98,492

92,161

94,744

Advertising

80,279

72,390

64,011

66,278

54,660

Data processing

146,147

131,351

135,936

139,483

127,721

Other

349,074

336,144

396,808

371,641

447,905

Total non-interest

     expense

2,314,575

2,284,199

2,296,499

2,250,404

2,244,194






Income before income tax expense

1,398,683

1,014,192

838,713

793,588

780,535






Federal income tax expense

280,248

198,786

161,726

153,449

152,236






Net income

$1,118,435

$  815,406

$  676,987

$  640,139

$  628,299






Income Statements (unaudited)

Year

Ended
December 31,

2020

Year

Ended
December 31,

2019



INTEREST INCOME

Loans

$ 16,172,232

$ 14,793,138

Investments

418,601

509,268

Other

63,250

100,073

 Total interest income

16,654,083

15,402,479



INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

2,863,718

3,556,578

Borrowings

488,352

461,971

Subordinated debt

338,444

270,300

 Total interest expense

3,690,514

4,288,849



Net interest income

12,963,569

11,113,630



Provision for loan losses

554,510

786,129



Net interest income after provision for
loan losses

12,409,059

10,327,501



NON-INTEREST INCOME

BOLI income

148,094

151,692

Referral fee income

244,100

302,760

Gain on sale of SBA loans

-

24,463

Other

389,600

386,280

 Total non-interest income

781,794

865,195



NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries & benefits

5,493,150

4,826,060

Occupancy & equipment

980,158

817,652

Professional fees

382,827

384,113

Advertising

282,958

206,182

Data processing

552,917

532,578

Other non-interest expense

1,453,667

1,552,300

Total non-interest expense

9,145,677

8,318,885



Pre-tax income

4,045,176

2,873,811



Tax expense

794,209

552,043



Net income

$   3,250,967

$   2,321,768

About First Resource Bank

First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events.  These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.  These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts.  When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time.  In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements.  Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise. 

SOURCE First Resource Bank

Related Links

http://www.firstresourcebank.com

Also from this source

First Resource Bank Announces Record Third Quarter Results; Net...

First Resource Bank Named Best Bank in Chester County for the...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics