First Resource Bank Receives Best Community Bank and Best Branch Manager Designations from Main Line Times

EXTON, Pa., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) proudly announced that it has been named the Best Community Bank along the Main Line and that Wayne Branch Manager, Joe DiTommaso, has been named Best Bank Manager by the Main Line Times. Coming off the heels of having recently been the only bank in the Philadelphia region to be named a Best Place to Work by the Philadelphia Business Journal, and having been recognized by the Wayne Business Association as their Corporate Partner of the Year, the Bank was overjoyed to receive this latest accolade.

"The tremendous level of support that we have received from the Main Line community since opening our Wayne Branch in 2019 is remarkable," commented First Resource Bank CEO, Glenn Marshall. "These designations are a reflection of the Bank's continuing commitment to customer satisfaction and of an exceptional team of employees including the Best Bank Manager on the Main Line, Joe DiTommaso. We are incredibly proud and honored to have Joe on our team and to be a part of such a vibrant community."

In addition to its dedicated team members, First Resource Bank attributes its continued success to its community involvement. Since opening its Wayne location in October 2019, the Bank has immersed itself in the Main Line community, supporting a myriad of local event's including the Radnor Fall Fest, the Main Line Run, and various chamber events, as well as making nearly $80,000 in educational contributions to local schools and organization through the states EITC program. To learn more about First Resource Bank visit them online at firstresourcebank.com.

About First Resource Bank

First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

