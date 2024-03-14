FIRST RESOURCE BANK Welcomes Jennifer MacMullen as Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer

EXTON, Pa., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB), the holding company for First Resource Bank, a leading financial institution committed to providing personalized banking solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jennifer MacMullen to Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer. With over 30 years of extensive experience in serving the financial needs of businesses and individuals in the Delaware Valley, Jennifer brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the executive team.

Jennifer MacMullen, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer, First Resource Bank

In her new role at First Resource Bank, Jennifer will oversee retail banking, focusing on enhancing customer engagement, expanding product offerings, and driving growth initiatives. Her proven track record of success and deep understanding of the local market make her an invaluable addition to the executive team.

"We are delighted to welcome Jennifer MacMullen to First Resource Bank as our Chief Retail Banking Officer. Jennifer's wealth of experience and strategic vision align perfectly with our commitment to providing unparalleled service and innovative solutions to our customers," said Lauren Ranalli, President at First Resource Bank.

Jennifer MacMullen expressed her enthusiasm for joining First Resource Bank, stating, "I am honored to be a part of such a reputable institution that values community-focused banking. My passion lies in leading the exceptional retail team toward even greater heights, as we strive to meet and exceed the banking needs of our valued customers. Together, we will continue the legacy of excellence that sets First Resource Bank apart in the financial industry."

First Resource Bank remains dedicated to fostering strong relationships with its customers and providing financial solutions that meet the unique needs of its community. The addition of Jennifer MacMullen to the executive team reinforces the Bank's commitment to delivering excellence in banking services.

About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

