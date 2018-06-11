First Resource Bank's Lauren Ranalli Named A 2018 Philadelphia Business Journal CFO of the Year

"Lauren is an exceptional leader in the banking and finance industry," said First Resource Bank President and CEO Glenn Marshall. "She exemplifies strong leadership as she continually paves the way for others to learn, grow, and succeed at First Resource Bank both professionally and personally."

Ranalli, a passionate and dedicated leader, holds many offices at First Resource Bank and oversees the risk function and several essential departments including: finance, accounting and human resources. Her impact on First Resource Bank and the community is notable, having made well over $550 million in loans along with charitable donations of well over $1 million locally.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal as a 2018 CFO of the Year," said Ranalli. "At First Resource Bank, we are driven by the community and strive to provide excellent service in managing our client's banking needs. We are not like every other bank and we work hard every day to prove that to our customers. I'm fortunate to work with an amazing team at First Resource Bank."

The Philadelphia Business Journal will host an awards ceremony recognizing all of the honorees on Thursday, July 12.

