First Responders on Emergency Calls Arrive Faster and Safer with More Than 5.4 Million Green Lights Provided by Applied Information's Glance Preemption System in 2025

Updated 2025 figures show 15% more emergency trips and 25% more green lights over 2024, saving more than 16,500 hours in emergency response time

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency vehicles using Applied Information's Glance® preemption system made more than 1.5 million emergency trips in 2025, resulting in over 5.4 million green lights at intersections while responding. This represents a 15 percent increase in emergency vehicle trips and a 25 percent increase in green lights delivered compared to 2024.

At an average of 11 seconds saved per green light, this translates to more than 16,500 hours of cumulative time saved by first responders using the Glance system in 2025—an increase of more than 25 percent in time savings over the previous year.

The system, which provides signal preemption for fire, EMS, and police vehicles, enables traffic lights to change in advance of an approaching emergency responder—reducing response times, enhancing safety, and improving the likelihood of positive outcomes during critical calls. First responders equipped with Glance report more predictable travel times and fewer instances of navigating against red lights.

In 2024, an estimated 16,900 collisions involved fire department emergency vehicles responding to or returning from incidents, resulting in an estimated 650 firefighter injuries,1 according to a report by the National Fire Protection Association.

"Every green light delivered by the system represents a moment where a responder moved more safely through traffic and reached someone in need more quickly," said Bryan Mulligan, President of Applied Information. "These numbers reflect the real-world impact technology can have on public safety."

The Roswell, Georgia Fire Department is among the newest agencies to adopt this technology. Serving a community of more than 90,000 residents, the department responds to approximately 10,000 calls annually across a rapidly growing suburban area.

"Deploying the Glance preemption system in Roswell is a game changer—it's highly innovative, intelligent technology that recognizes when our apparatus is responding with lights and sirens and proactively clears intersections," said Roswell Fire Chief Pabel Troche. "We are already seeing it help our crews move through traffic more quickly and safely, with clear benefits for both responders and the public. We look forward to continuing the expansion of this program and, working with the Glance Team, gaining a clearer understanding of its impact as the program matures."

Glance Preemption uses a combination of GPS, cloud computing, and diverse communications—cellular, direct radio and backwards compatibility to optical systems—to ensure reliable operation even in complex roadway environments. The system integrates with the Glance Smart City Supervisory platform and is deployed by agencies in more than 1,850 jurisdictions across North America.

Recent partnerships and product updates have made the technology even more accessible to the public, including integration with platforms like Waze, 511, TravelSafely and HAAS Alert to inform the roadway users of approaching emergency vehicles.

About Applied Information, Inc.

In 2011, Applied Information® transformed the traffic industry by using Internet of Things technology to make school zones safer for students. Today, Applied Information makes it easy to see and manage all types of traffic control devices from anywhere, on your phone or in a browser. Our Glance® technology provides hardware, software, communications, cloud computing and cutting-edge Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Applications in one easy-to-use solution.

Applied Information's customers, partners and employees create a safer and more reliable travel experience for millions of drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, bus riders and first responders across North America. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

