Western ITS Named First "Glance Certified" Installer by Applied Information

Certification recognizes high standards in deployment of Glance® connected traffic technologies

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Information, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent transportation system (ITS) technology, announced today that Western ITS has become the first company to earn the designation of "Glance Certified" Installer. This new certification program recognizes partner organizations that meet Applied Information's high standards for installing, commissioning, and maintaining its Glance® smart traffic solutions.

Applied Information President Bryan Mulligan (L) and Freddie Neal with the staff of Western ITS after receiving Glance Certification.

The Glance Certified designation ensures that installers have demonstrated the skills, experience, and quality control procedures necessary to deploy advanced transportation technologies including connected school zone safety beacons, emergency vehicle preemption systems, and other Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) infrastructure.

"Glance Certified Installers play a key role in delivering the safety and mobility benefits of Glance connected transportation systems," said Bryan Mulligan, President of Applied Information. "Western ITS has consistently demonstrated technical excellence, attention to detail, and a strong commitment to quality, making them a natural choice to lead the way as our first certified installer."

Cole Packard, President of Western ITS, added, "Becoming the first Glance Certified Installer reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, future-proof solutions for transportation agencies. We're proud to partner with Applied Information to bring these connected systems to communities working to improve safety and mobility for all road users."

The Glance Certified Installer program was developed to support state and local transportation agencies as they expand the deployment of connected and intelligent transportation infrastructure. Certification includes formal training, field validation, and ongoing collaboration with Applied Information's technical team. It ensures that installations are completed to specification and that connected systems perform reliably from day one.

Western ITS has installed Applied Information technologies in multiple jurisdictions, supporting deployments across traffic signal systems, school zones, and public safety corridors. The company's certification now provides agencies with an added level of assurance when selecting partners for ITS deployments.

For more information about becoming a Glance Certified Installer, contact [email protected].

About Applied Information, Inc.

In 2011, Applied Information® transformed the traffic industry by using Internet of Things technology to make school zones safer for students. Today, Applied Information makes it easy to see and manage all types of traffic control devices from anywhere, on your phone or in a browser. Our Glance® technology provides hardware, software, communications, cloud computing and cutting-edge Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Applications in one easy-to-use solution.

Applied Information's customers, partners and employees create a safer and more reliable travel experience for millions of drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, bus riders and first responders across North America. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com .

About Western ITS

Western ITS is a traffic signal electrical company specializing in rapid response to technical and electrical issues involving traffic signals. The company also provides comprehensive services for new installations of traffic signal devices across urban and suburban environments. Cole Packard, who serves as Traffic Signal Superintendent, leads the Western ITS team in deploying innovative signal technologies to optimize traffic flow. With over 15 years of experience in intelligent transportation systems, Cole has directed projects that have measurably reduced congestion and improved commuter safety. His work integrating advanced software solutions with traditional traffic management practices has earned him industry recognition as a leader in smart mobility solutions.

SOURCE Applied Information