First Savannah Bananas Bobblehead Unveiled

News provided by

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

14 Jul, 2023, 08:38 ET

MILWAUKEE, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first Savannah Bananas Bobblehead. The officially licensed, limited-edition bobblehead features Split, the mascot of the Savannah Bananas. The special edition bobblehead is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, an official licensee of the Savannah Bananas.

Continue Reading
First Savannah Bananas Bobblehead
First Savannah Bananas Bobblehead
Savannah Bananas Bobblehead
Savannah Bananas Bobblehead

Standing on a banana-shaped base bearing his name with the Savannah Bananas' logo, the Split bobblehead, sporting his trademark sunglasses, has his arms outstretched and is wearing a yellow #0 jersey with a cape. The bobbleheads, which will be individually numbered, are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's Online Store. They are expected to ship in October and cost $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

Founded in 2016, the Savannah Bananas have been heralded as the "World Famous Baseball Circus," "The Greatest Show in Sports" and "the Harlem Globetrotters of Baseball", have been featured by ESPN, The Wall Street Journal and Sports Illustrated because of their on-field antics and viral videos. According to the team website: "What makes us different? We are not your typical baseball team. We are different. We take chances. We toe the line. We test the rules. We challenge the way things are supposed to be." The Bananas implemented some deviations from standard baseball rules, otherwise known as "Banana Ball" – the fastest and most entertaining game of baseball.

Until 2022, the Bananas competed in the Coastal Plain League's West Division, where they won three Petitt Cup championships. The Bananas were named the league's organization of the year in 2016 and 2017. The team, which plays its home games at Grayson Stadium, has sold out every game since the first game in Savannah and every city on the Banana Ball World Tour. An ESPN+ miniseries about the team called "Bananaland" was released in August 2022.

In early April of 2016, Split was announced as the name of the Savannah Bananas mascot after the team received 1,200 suggestions in a "Name the Mascot" contest. Jennifer Terry from Norman Park, Georgia, was the first fan to submit Split on the morning the contest was announced and was declared the winner. "Split was by far the most popular name suggested in our contest and we feel it is the perfect fit for our Bananas mascot," team president Jared Orton said. Standing 7 feet tall, Split is the World's Largest Banana and the most physically fit with six-pack abs and giant biceps. According to Orton, Split is the "King of Potassium."

"We're excited to be offering the first Savannah Bananas bobblehead for all of the Bananas' fans across the country," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "Bobblehead and baseball are a perfect combination, and we know fans of the Savannah Bananas are going to love this new bobblehead."

"The first ever Bananas bobblehead will be our iconic mascot, Split, and I can't think of a better way to introduce our King of Potassium to the world!" said Jared Orton.

Contact:
Phil Sklar
800-414-1482
[email protected]

SOURCE National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.