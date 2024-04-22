First Student Announces on Earth Day Deployment of First Electric School Buses in Montana

Billings Public Schools Welcome Eight New EV Buses

CINCINNATI, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student, the leading operator of electric school buses in North America, is transforming the way students in Billings Public Schools (BPS) in Montana are transported to and from school. The company is deploying eight new electric school buses in Billings, delivering an innovative, sustainable and cleaner transportation solution to better serve the district, its families and the community.

"Electric school buses are revolutionizing the bus ride for students, and First Student is proud to be paving the way for a greener school transportation system for Billings Public Schools," said First Student Head of Electrification Kevin Matthews. "Every EV that is deployed has an immediate impact on reducing carbon emissions, improving air quality and creating a healthier environment for students and communities. We appreciate the district's support and partnership in adopting a forward-thinking approach to transportation that prioritizes sustainability, efficiency and safety."

The electric school buses are a first for BPS and First Student's first EVs in Montana. Deployment begins the week of April 22. Hundreds of the district's students will benefit from a cleaner and quieter ride to school.

"Everything we do at Billings Public Schools is focused on creating the best educational experience for our students, and that starts with making sure they get to and from school in safe, clean vehicles that are healthier for them," said Billings Public Schools Transportation Director Lindsay Gran. "We are excited to continue to collaborate with First Student to provide forward-thinking transportation options to BPS families. The deployment of electric school buses is a transformative step to not only create a better experience for our students now, but to foster a more sustainable future."

The zero emission electric school buses will replace eight diesel buses in the BPS fleet. A grant from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality covered the cost of the buses and charging infrastructure. NorthWestern Energy assisted with the installation.

"DEQ provided $3 million to the Billings School District to purchase eight electric buses in an effort to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions that can lead to respiratory illnesses such as childhood asthma," said DEQ Energy Bureau Chief Ben Brouwer. "The buses help to improve air quality for Montana students using funds from the Volkswagen settlement."

"NorthWestern Energy is pleased to collaborate with First Student planning the charging infrastructure for these electric school buses, as well as more buses that may be added to their fleet in the future," said NorthWestern Energy President and CEO Brian Bird. "It is rewarding to work on projects with a company that balances innovation while remaining focused on safety and reliability. First Student safely and reliably transports children to and from school every day. NorthWestern Energy safely delivers reliable energy service to our customers."

First Student currently operates more than 330 electric buses throughout North America and recently marked 3 million miles of service with EVs, expanding its industry-leading position. The company has committed to transitioning 30,000 of its diesel buses to electric by 2035 to improve the health and well-being of even more students and communities.

About First Student

As a leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. With a team of highly trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, route optimization, and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services with a fleet of about 40,000 buses. For more information, visit firststudentinc.com.

About Billings Public Schools

Billings Public Schools strives to inspire, educate and empower students to be responsible and innovative global citizens who achieve their full potential.

