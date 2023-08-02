FIRST STUDENT APPLAUDS OPENING OF NEW FAST CHARGING FACILITY TO SERVE THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF THE CITY OF PONTIAC IN MICHIGAN

News provided by

First Student

02 Aug, 2023, 15:31 ET

Facility Was Designed by First Student and the District Using BorgWarner Chargers

Will Allow First Student to Efficiently Operate 25 Electric School Buses Recently Awarded to Pontiac Under EPA's Clean School Bus Program

CINCINNATI, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student, the largest provider of school transportation in North America, applauds the recent opening of a new fast charging facility to serve The School District of the City of Pontiac, in Pontiac, Michigan. The facility, which was designed by First Student and the District using chargers provided by automotive technology supplier BorgWarner, will allow First Student to efficiently operate the 25 electric school buses that were recently awarded to Pontiac School District under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Clean School Bus Program.

"The opening of this fast charging facility is an exciting development for the Pontiac School District," said First Student Head of Electrification, Kevin L. Matthews. "First Student is proud to have played a part in designing this clean energy infrastructure project, and we can't wait to put it to use in operating the new electric school buses coming soon to the district. These zero emission school buses will assist in bringing cleaner air, quieter streets, and better health outcomes for the children and residents of Pontiac."    

In October 2022, Pontiac School District was awarded $9,375,000 to buy 25 new electric school buses to replace older fossil fuel burning buses under the first round of disbursements from the EPA's Clean School Bus Program, as well as $500,000 for the associated infrastructure. This funding represented the largest award going to any school district in the state of Michigan. As the transportation provider for The School District of the City of Pontiac, First Student will operate and maintain the new electric school buses, which are expected to be delivered in early fall of 2024. Additional funding for the infrastructure was provided by DTE Energy's Charging Forward program.   

"This project will impact students district wide, as the new electric buses will support numerous routes throughout our servicing area. Being able to provide a better transportation experience to our students is paramount in our mission. By creating zero emissions, reducing the noise level of the bus, and providing a comfortable ride, our students should arrive at school happier and healthier, ready to engage in the learning environment" said Kelley Williams, Superintendent of Schools for The School District of the City of Pontiac. 

The Clean School Bus Program is providing a total of $5 billion over the next five years for school bus electrification, and First Student is actively helping school districts apply for this funding. First Student has committed to transitioning 30,000 fossil fuel buses to electric by 2035.

More information on First Student's electrification efforts, including its consulting services, can be found here.

About First Student
As a leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. With a team of highly trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization, and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services with a fleet of more than 46,000 buses.

Contact:
Liza Joenler
[email protected]
202-499-5242

SOURCE First Student

