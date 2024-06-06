First Student Brings FirstServes to Seattle School Bus Attendants - Program Reduces Incidents by 27%

Training provides transportation staff tools to reduce incidents and improve the transportation experience for everyone

SEATTLE, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student, the leading provider of school transportation in North America, has brought FirstServes, its innovative behavioral training and support system for school bus drivers, to Seattle. The program has been proven to reduce incidents on school buses by 27%.

A team of FirstServes experts recently trained school bus attendants from Seattle Public Schools, demonstrating actionable skills and techniques to properly respond to student behavior. The district sought the standalone training to improve the bus-riding experience. FirstServes is designed to help districts meet the individualized needs of all students, including those with intellectual, physical or emotional disabilities.

"We are proud to support Seattle Public Schools and empower their attendants to provide students with a safe, positive ride to school," said First Student Head of Student Services, Will McDermott. "FirstServes is proven to reduce behavioral incidents, build confidence for students, transportation staff, caregivers and schools alike. At First Student, we are dedicated to partnering with districts like Seattle Public Schools to create a positive experience for all students riding the bus. We are look forward to continuing to support educators and transportation staff in Seattle."

Trainees in Seattle participated in a survey after receiving the FirstServes training. All respondents agreed or strongly agreed that they felt more confident in their ability to respond to student behavior. They were made aware of the challenges students face while being transported to and from school and learned even more about student behavior.

"Making sure our students are safe is our top priority, and that includes addressing student needs in real-time and eliminating both risk and distractions on the bus. That's why this kind of holistic training from FirstServes is so important for our drivers and attendants," said Seattle Public Schools Transportation Field Supervisor Yvonne Carpenter. "In addition to supplying techniques to use when managing behavior during a route, the FirstServes team provided context and explanations for student actions, helping our attendants come to a deeper understanding. We are grateful to FirstServes for helping us ensure that our students and staff are safe and confident during every ride."

FirstServes was implemented in select school districts across North America during the 2022-23 school year and immediately affected positive behavioral outcomes. First Student data shows a 27% decrease in behavioral incidents with program implementation compared to the previous school year.

First Student recently announced the expansion of FirstServes, making it available to all school transportation programs regardless of their school district's transportation contract. The program was developed in conjunction with top children's hospitals, behavioral psychologists and education professionals. It is designed to empower bus drivers and attendants with the training needed to better support students on the bus, respond to behaviors and de-escalate situations, so all children arrive to school ready to learn.

