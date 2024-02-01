First Student Celebrates Going to School During "Love the Bus" Month

First Student

01 Feb, 2024

CINCINNATI, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, First Student, the leading school transportation provider in North America and industry leader in electrification, launched its annual celebration of Love the Bus Month. The company will highlight safety and school bus electrification through a series of special events in February.

First Student's mascot, Safety Dog, will visit several school districts to raise awareness about school bus safety and empower young bus riders to feel confident riding to and from school. At the events, Safety Dog will join students as they learn simple safety tips and sign a safety pledge. Tour stops include elementary schools in the Porterville Unified School District in California on February 1 and 2, Andover Public Schools in Kansas on February 21, and Wichita Public Schools in Kansas on February 23.

During Love the Bus Month, First Student will also be a featured guest at the American Association of School Administrators (AASA) National Conference on Education taking place in San Diego, California, beginning February 15. At the conference, First Student will showcase recent innovations in school bus safety and electrification.

"We are proud to be leading the way in safe student transportation, and with more electric buses rolling to and from school, we are entering a new era, with safer rides for students and even more reasons to love the bus," said First Student CEO and President John Kenning. "Cleaner, quieter rides not only make students safer and healthier, but they also provide benefits to the broader community. Helping students reach their full potential by providing an exceptional experience on our school buses is what drives us every day."

First Student is committed to pioneering new technology and research to provide students the safest ride to and from school. From converting 30,000 diesel buses to electric by 2035 to its expansion of the FirstServes training program, First Student keeps students' health and their well-being at the forefront of everything it does.

The America School Bus Council created Love the Bus Month in 2007. Held every February, it raises awareness and appreciation for the experience of riding the school bus.

About First Student
As a leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. With a team of highly trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, route optimization, and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services with a fleet of about 40,000 buses. For more information, visit firststudentinc.com.

