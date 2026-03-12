First Student Donates Bus to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County to Expand Access to After-School Programs and Enrichment Opportunities

Donation helps remove transportation barriers and connect more youth to after-school programs, mentorship, and enrichment opportunities.

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student, North America's largest student transportation services provider, announced they will be donating a full size school bus in a new partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County, helping ensure more children across Tarrant and Denton Counties can safely access the Club's after-school programs, services, and enrichment opportunities.

First Student donates a full-size school bus to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County to help remove transportation barriers and connect more youth to after-school programs and enrichment opportunities.

"Boys & Girls Clubs play a critical role in keeping kids engaged, supported, and inspired beyond the school day," said John Kenning, CEO and President of First Student. "At First Student, caring for children is one of our core values, and we work every day to fulfill our mission of providing the best transportation experience so that when students arrive, they are ready to achieve their full potential. Supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County is one way we put that mission into action, helping ensure students can get to and from programs that strengthen academic success, character, and confidence, so they arrive ready to thrive."

The donated bus will primarily be used to transport youth to and from Boys & Girls Clubs locations, removing a critical barrier to participation and enabling more students to benefit from the Club's academic support, mentorship, and youth development programs. The bus will also support excursions and extracurricular activities, extending learning beyond the Club walls and into the community.

"Reliable transportation is one of the most significant barriers families face when accessing after-school programs," said Daphne Barlow, CEO and President of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County. "This generous donation from First Student helps remove that barrier, ensuring more young people can safely get to their local Club, stay engaged after school, and access the mentorship, academic support, and enrichment opportunities that help them thrive."

Photos from the event are available here.

About First Student

First Student is reimagining the school bus experience with 4.6 million student rides across North America every single day. As the largest student transportation services provider in North America, the company completes 825 million student rides annually, delivering not just students, but confidence, reliability, and peace of mind to families and school districts alike. Backed by a workforce of highly trained drivers and an industry-leading fleet of 47,000 vehicles, including electric buses, First Student is a mission-driven partner in education. Named one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies, First Student offers cutting-edge services including special-needs transportation, AI route optimization, fleet electrification, vehicle-maintenance services, and charter solutions. First Student's impact extends beyond logistics: every ride is designed to be a safe and supportive space where students can start and end their day with a great experience. With innovation at our core, First Student is driving the future of student transportation one ride at a time. Learn more at https://firststudentinc.com

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County

Founded in 1926, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County is the oldest and largest Boys & Girls Club organization in Texas, serving youth ages 6 to 18 across Tarrant and Denton counties. Operating 26 locations, BGCGTC provides high-impact programs in academics, leadership, workforce readiness, college access, gang intervention, music and arts, and alcohol and drug prevention. Last year, BGCGTC served more than 88,000 young people. Its mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

Media Contact:

Susan Holmes

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County

[email protected] | 317-439-7487

Brenna Rudisill

First Student, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE First Student, Inc.