First Student, Inc. Wins Major Student Transportation Contract in Saskatchewan, Expanding Commitment to Innovation and Partnership in Canada

The company will host an open hiring event on Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 140 4th Avenue East, Regina, Saskatchewan

REGINA, SK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student, North America's largest student transportation services provider, today announced it has been awarded a significant new contract for Regina Public Schools in Saskatchewan, Canada, following a competitive procurement process. The agreement reflects First Student's commitment to safety, innovation, and long-term partnership in the Canadian market.

First Student will host a "Big Bus No Big Deal" recruiting event on Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 140 4th Avenue East, Regina, Saskatchewan. The event will give both new and experienced candidates the opportunity to learn about open roles, including part-time driver and maintenance positions, and even test-drive a school bus on a closed course to experience what it's like behind the wheel.

"Winning this contract reflects the trust communities place in First Student and how we live out our values every day: caring for students, focusing on safety, and setting the highest standards," said John Kenning, CEO of First Student. "We're proud to partner with Regina Public Schools as we fulfill our mission to provide the best transportation experience, so students arrive ready to achieve their full potential."

"Our priority is to create the best possible student experience, and this extends beyond the classroom," said Ashley Kuntz, Superintendent of Student Experience – Business Services with Regina Public Schools. "We look forward to working with First Student as our transportation vendor."

A defining factor in the selection process was First Student's industry-leading safety model, powered by its HALO™ technology platform, an integrated system that combines rigorous driver training, advanced technology, real-time performance insights, and a deeply embedded culture of accountability to deliver safer, more reliable transportation for students.

A defining factor in the selection process was First Student's industry-leading safety model, powered by its HALO™ technology platform, an integrated system recently recognized as part of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list (learn more here), that combines rigorous driver training, advanced technology, real-time performance insights, and a deeply embedded culture of accountability to deliver safer, more reliable transportation for students.

Key safety elements include:

Ongoing driver training and certification programs

Advanced onboard safety technology, including AI-powered camera systems

Real-time fleet monitoring and performance insights powered by HALO™

Proactive maintenance and inspection protocols

A continuous improvement model rooted in data and operational transparency

As districts face tighter budgets and evolving conditions, routing has become a critical need for operations, not just for fleet efficiency but for service quality. First Student's advanced routing capabilities enable smarter route design, reduced ride times, and greater fleet-wide flexibility.

"Regina Public Schools continues to see strong growth, and this partnership reflects the board's commitment to giving every student the best possible start and end to their day," said Francis Lalonde, President of First Student in Canada. "We're proud to deliver safe, reliable transportation supported by industry-leading training and our HALO™ technology platform, along with a team dedicated to setting the highest standards."

"Regina Public Schools is committed to student safety, whether in the classroom, on the playground, or while riding a bus to or from a school – a commitment shared by First Student," said Charlen Miller, Manager of Transportation at Regina Public Schools. "Our new relationship with First Student will ensure our students continue to receive safe and reliable transportation while in our Division."

Implementation is now underway, and First Student is working closely with the school board to ensure a smooth transition ahead of the upcoming school year. Interested candidates can attend the upcoming recruiting event or visit https://www.workatfirst.com to learn more and apply.

About First Student

First Student is reimagining the school transportation experience with 4.8 million student rides across North America every single day. As the largest student transportation services provider in North America, the company completes 865 million student rides annually, delivering not just students, but confidence, reliability, and peace of mind to families and school districts alike. Backed by a workforce of highly trained drivers and an industry-leading fleet of over 48,000 vehicles, including electric buses, First Student is a mission-driven partner in education.

Named one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies, First Student offers cutting-edge services including special-needs transportation, AI route optimization, fleet electrification, vehicle-maintenance services, and charter solutions. First Student's impact extends beyond logistics: every ride is designed to be a safe and supportive space where students can start and end their day with a great experience. With innovation at its core, First Student is driving the future of student transportation one ride at a time. Learn more at https://firststudentinc.com

Media Contact

Brenna Rudisill

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SOURCE First Student, Inc.