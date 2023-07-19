First Student Earns Two Top Honors for Operational Excellence

News provided by

First Student

19 Jul, 2023, 10:36 ET

CINCINNATI, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student is receiving national recognition for its industry-leading efforts in electrification and safety by winning two prestigious awards. The company is the National School Transportation Association (NSTA) Contractor of the Year and a Green Fleet Award winner by School Transportation News (STN).

The NSTA Contractor of the Year Award, presented in partnership with STN, honors excellence in operations and leadership. First Student recently developed and implemented two innovative programs to provide unmatched care to students and families, FirstServes and FirstAlt.

FirstServes is the next evolution in special needs transportation. Drivers and monitors receive enhanced training, clinically proven tools and communications guidelines to help ensure students with disabilities have an exceptional experience on their way to and from school.

FirstAlt is a safe and reliable alternative transportation option for students with special transportation needs, students experiencing homelessness and out-of-district students. It offers school districts a full-service K-12 transportation solution, utilizing a fleet of smaller capacity vehicles that are expertly operated and maintained, increasing efficiency.

"First Student has been proud to lead the industry, setting the highest standards and leveraging our vast experience to drive the industry forward," said First Student CEO and President John Kenning. "Our innovations support one goal: to provide an exceptional experience for our students, so they arrive to school ready to achieve their full potential. We appreciate the recognition from the NSTA and STN of our dedication to continually seek a better way to do things with operational excellence and sustainable practices."

First Student is also being honored for its commitment to create a cleaner, quieter and safer ride in the communities it serves. The company is the recipient of a STN Green Fleet Award, presented in affiliation with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

First Student is working toward an ambitious goal of transitioning 30,000 diesel vehicles to electric by 2035. It is the only school transportation provider to be recognized by the Biden Administration for its ground-breaking efforts. First Student's electric school buses have driven approximately two million miles to date, saving 250,000 gallons in diesel and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 13,800,000 pounds.

About First Student 
As a leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. With a team of highly trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization, scheduling, maintenance and charter services with a fleet of more than 44,500 buses.

Contact: Jen Biddinger
513.362.4600

SOURCE First Student

Also from this source

First Student Celebrates National Hiring Week, July 10-16

FirstAlt Awarded Contract with Equalis Group

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.